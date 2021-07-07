Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally crosses 25 lakh; Active cases in Telangana at 11,455

A health worker administers vaccine to a women during a special vaccination drive held in the premises of a government school in Hyderabad. (AP)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3479 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,03,481. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,849. The state recorded 73 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,132. 64 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3855 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,35,872.

The declining trend in COVID-19 infections continued in Telangana on Tuesday with 784 new cases being reported, taking the tally to 6,28,282. The state had recorded 808 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The toll increased to 3,703 with five more fatalities on Tuesday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases yesterday with 1,028 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,13,124. The number of active cases was 11,455, the bulletin said.