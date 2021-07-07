Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally crosses 25 lakh; Active cases in Telangana at 11,455

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3479 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,03,481. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,849. The state recorded 73 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,132. 64 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3855 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,35,872.
The declining trend in COVID-19 infections continued in Telangana on Tuesday with 784 new cases being reported, taking the tally to 6,28,282. The state had recorded 808 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The toll increased to 3,703 with five more fatalities on Tuesday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases yesterday with 1,028 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,13,124. The number of active cases was 11,455, the bulletin said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered an incentive of Rs 5 lakh each to five athletes from Tamil Nadu, who would be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The special government incentive of Rs five lakh each would be for S Arokya Rajiv and Naganathan Pandi (men's 4 x 400 meter relay), Suba Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Revathi Veeramani (4 x 400 mixed relay), an official release in Chennai said.
Already, a similar incentive of Rs 5 lakh each had been given last month to seven participants from Tamil Nadu including fencer C A Bhavani Devi, the release added. (PTI)
Even as the Tamil Nadu government has been easing lockdown restrictions across the state, with the decline in infections amid the second Covid-19 wave, blood donations in Chennai are yet to pick up pace owing to the suspension of blood donation drives in the capital city for close to one and a half years now.
Blood banks and hospitals, which used to receive over 100 donors on an average everyday, stated the daily footfall dropped to single-digits since 2020, when the first lockdown was imposed across the country.
However, with fewer accidents being reported due to restrictions on travel and planned surgeries being rescheduled due to the coronavirus disease, the demand for blood donations has seen a dip, blood banks in the city say, adding that they have enough stock for emergencies. Donors are given a call for donating blood only during emergencies these days.
Tamil Nadu police have booked popular PUBG live-streamer Madhan (29) under the Goondas Act. He was arrested in June for allegedly uploading obscene content on his YouTube channels.
Cyberpolice nabbed Madhan from a hideout in Dharmapuri and brought him to Chennai. His wife Kruthika (26), accused of running the YouTube channel, was also arrested. While Kruthika was provided conditional bail, Madhan’s bail application was rejected by the high court.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday at the Chennai commissioner’s office, Kruthika denied several allegations against her husband Madhan. “Only the Chinese version of PUBG is banned here in India, my husband played the Korean version. Secondly, people say 150-200 cases have been filed against Madhan, we enquired with our lawyer and found that only four people have been filing these cases from different locations,” she said.
Tamil Nadu has reported 3,300 black fungus cases and 122 related deaths so far, state minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday and appealed to the people to seek medical advice on time for early treatment.
Owing to the increase in the cases across the state, the government has established special wards to treat those infected with black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis, at the government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals.
“About 3,300 persons in Tamil Nadu have been affected due to black fungus and 122 have died due to the fungal infection,” he said.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday suggested that the state government draw up an action plan to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of tribals living in scheduled and other remote areas in a time-bound manner.
"There is an urgent need to vaccinate all the tribals well before the onset of the widely-predicted third wave of the pandemic (in the near future) in the country," she said, according to a Raj Bhavan press release. (PTI)
The declining trend in COVID-19 infections continued in Telangana on Tuesday with 784 new cases being reported, taking the tally to 6,28,282. The state had recorded 808 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The toll increased to 3,703 with five more fatalities on Tuesday.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 89, followed by Nalgonda (71) and Peddapalli (52) districts,a state government bulletin said.
The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases yesterday with 1,028 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number to 6,13,124. The number of active cases was 11,455, the bulletin said.
It said 1,05,186 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number tested till date was 1,92,74,985. The samples tested per million population was 5,17,866.
The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 97.58 per cent. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 3479 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,03,481. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,849. The state recorded 73 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,132. 64 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3855 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,35,872.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 34,477. Till date, 14,63,151 males, 10,40,292 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,37,89,460 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,53,390 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
