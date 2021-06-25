Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Suburban train services in Chennai from today amid declining infections in state

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients waiting for admission at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25. To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.

Tamil Nadu recorded 6162 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,49,577. Among these, Chennai reported 372 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,789. The state recorded 155 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 31,901. 127 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 9046 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831.