Friday, June 25, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Suburban train services in Chennai from today amid declining infections in state

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,845.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 25, 2021 9:25:19 am
Chennai, COVID-19Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients waiting for admission at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25. To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.

Tamil Nadu recorded 6162 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,49,577. Among these, Chennai reported 372 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,789. The state recorded 155 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 31,901. 127 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 9046 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:25 (IST)25 Jun 2021
CMRL invites tenders for renting out commercial spaces at metro stations

Following the resumption of metro services in Chennai on Monday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for renting out commercial spaces (bare shell shops and office spaces) along corridors 1 (between Washermenpet and Chennai Airport) and 2 (between Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount) of Phase I and its extension (between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar), in the city.

The spaces can be rented at street, concourse and link bridge levels at select elevated and underground metro stations across the city.

The move aims to facilitate the needs of commuters and increase footfall and boost the revenue for CMRL, which has seen a dip in revenue owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

09:23 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Suburban trains to resume services in Chennai from today

In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25.

To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.

09:21 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 1 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Retteri: Selvam Nagar, Kaddappa Road, Villivakkam Road, Kasthuri 1 to 5th Streets, Parvathy Amman Koil Street and surrounding areas
  • Avadi Koilpathagai: Thirumalaivasan Nagar, Poompozhil Nagar, Bible College, Christ Colony, Ramakrishna Colony and surrounding areas
  • Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathu, Basthapalayam, V.G.P Madu and Parts of Sothuperumbedu
  • Perambur Agaram: Periyar Nagar, GKM Colony and Jayahar Nagar
  • Poombuhar Nagar: Poombuhar Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, MGR Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Madavaram: MGR Road, KKR Garden, Post Box, Roja Nagar, Thiru.V.Ka Street, Sivasakthi Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Mathur and TVK Nagar: Mathur MMDA, Periyamathur, Kamarajar Salai, CPCL Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Manjambakkam, Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram, Kanniappan Street and surrounding areas
  • Sembium: Kakkanji Nagar,Veerapandiyan Street, Rajaji Street, Kamaraj Street, Thanigachalam Nagar, Roy Nagar, Devaki Ammal Sreet, Annal Gandhi Street and surrounding areas
  • Mylapore: Erusppa Street, Kandappa Street, Dr. Natesan Road, Andi Street, Anthony Street, Kasim Street, Nallana Street, Karneeswaran Pagoda Street, Anna salai, Thousand Lights, Palaniamman Koil 6th Street, Parathasarathy Sabha, Arumugam Lane, Padmavathi Road, Conran Smith Road, Haddows Road, R.K Mutt Road, 8th Trust Cross Street, Madha Church Road, Ramasamy Road, Dr. Besant Road, Koya Arunagiri Street, Luz Church Road and surrounding areas
  • Mambalam: Ramasamy Street, Parts of South Mambalam, Dhandapani Street, Usham Road, South Boag Road, Bazullah and surrounding areas
  • Taramani: Rukmani Road, East, South and North Mada Streets, Kuppam Beach Road, Gandhi Nagar, Vasantha Press Road, Indira Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur PO, ECR, Palavakkam, Sriram Nagar Colony, Velachery and surrounding areas
  • IT Corridor: Sholinganallur, Semmencherry Karunanithi Street, Lakshman Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Kottivakkam Nehru Nagar, Medavakkam and surrounding areas
  • Tambaram: VGP Srinivasa Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Parthasarathy Salai, Ponniamman Koil Street, Indra Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Muthuvel Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Balaji Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Thirumudivakkam: Kundrathur, Nazarathpet, Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kumananchavadi, Somangalam, Kattrambakkam, Nallur, Puthur Nallur and sourrounding areas
  • Avadi: JB Estate, Chinnamman Koil and surrounding areas
  • Tondiarpet: Ambedkar Nagar, Anna Nagar, Barma Nagar, Kamaraj Salai, Ramasamy Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Pallavan Nagar, Old Napalayam, Thulasi Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Ambattur: Dharma Nagar, Ayyapakkam, Kavarai Street, Olympic Colony, East Balaji Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Guindy: Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Ramapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Rajbhavan, Adambakkam and Nanganallur areas
  • Anna Salai: Triplicane High Road, Padavattamman Street, Nagamani Street and surrounding areas
  • Anna Nagar: Police Line, Venkateswara Nagar, Varalakshmi Nagar, Old Natarajapuram, Rengaraju Street, Collectorate Colony Main Road, Barathi Dasan Nagar, Lakshimi Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar, Seemathamman, Srinivasa Nagar, MMDA Colony, Kamaraj Nagar 3rd Street, Algammal Nagar, Parts of 100 Feet Road, Valasaravakkam, KG Road, Cemetry Road, Club Road, Parts of Valluvarkottam High Road, Ramanathan Street, TNHB complex, Thendral Colony, Five Star Apartment, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding areas
  • KK Nagar: 7th Avenue, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Thangavel Street, Muthu Thottam, Gill Nagar, Udhayam Colony and surrounding areas
  • Alamathy: Alamathy - A B C Colony; Govindapuram, Venmani Nagar, Vijaylakshmi Nagar and Annapal Nagar
09:15 (IST)25 Jun 2021
TN reports 6162 fresh cases, 155 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 6162 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,49,577. Among these, Chennai reported 372 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,789. The state recorded 155 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 31,901. 127 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 9046 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,845. Till date, 14,32,433 males, 10,17,106 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,18,46,027 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,67,268 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.

09:14 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Even as the Covid-19 virus finds its way into every nook and corner of the country, a tribal village in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu has managed to remain an outlier. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, zero infections have been reported in Chinnampathi village.

READ | In Tamil Nadu, a tribal settlement remains untouched by Covid-19

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sent a notice to the Telangana Chief Secretary and Director General of Police seeking information about the death of a Dalit woman in police custody.

READ | Telangana: Scheduled Castes panel sends notice to DGP, Chief Secy over custodial death

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus June 23, 24 Highlights

