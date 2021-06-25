Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Suburban train services in Chennai from today amid declining infections in state

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25. To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.
Tamil Nadu recorded 6162 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,49,577. Among these, Chennai reported 372 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,789. The state recorded 155 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 31,901. 127 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 9046 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831.
Following the resumption of metro services in Chennai on Monday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for renting out commercial spaces (bare shell shops and office spaces) along corridors 1 (between Washermenpet and Chennai Airport) and 2 (between Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount) of Phase I and its extension (between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar), in the city.
The spaces can be rented at street, concourse and link bridge levels at select elevated and underground metro stations across the city.
The move aims to facilitate the needs of commuters and increase footfall and boost the revenue for CMRL, which has seen a dip in revenue owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.
Read more
In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25.
To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.
Read more
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 1 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Tamil Nadu recorded 6162 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,49,577. Among these, Chennai reported 372 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,789. The state recorded 155 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 31,901. 127 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 9046 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,67,831.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,845. Till date, 14,32,433 males, 10,17,106 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,18,46,027 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,67,268 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.