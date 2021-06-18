Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 559 cases as infections decline; Telangana reports 1492 cases, 13 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 9118 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 23,97,864. Among these, Chennai reported 559 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,27,835. The state recorded 210 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 30,548. 166 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 22,720 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,66,793.
Telangana on Thursday registered 1,492 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6.09 lakh while the toll rose to 3,534 with 13 more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,933 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The number of active cases was 19,521, the bulletin said.
A total of 104 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 52 arrivals and 52 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the DMK won the Assembly polls, and placed before him a 25-point charter of demands. Among these is a plea for a Constitutional amendment to enable states to allocate reservation for Most Backward Classes, SCs and STs based on the state’s composition.
He urged Modi to withdraw income ceiling/limit to identify Backward Classes, drop what he called attempts to extend the NEET-style entrance examinations to other courses and urged him to revoke the National Education Policy and repeal the Draft Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2020.
He also asked the Prime Minister to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, as also the three controversial farm laws.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 166 followed by Khammam 129 and Nalgonda 115 districts, a state government bulletin said.
The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,933 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The number of active cases was 19,521, the bulletin said. It said 1,19,464 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested till date was 1.71 crore. The samples tested per million population was 4,61,857.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.21 per cent. (PTI)
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,00,523. Till date, 14,03,219 males, 9,94,607 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,06,55,350 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,75,010 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.
