Friday, June 18, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 559 cases as infections decline; Telangana reports 1492 cases, 13 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,00,523.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 18, 2021 9:31:34 am
Chennai, COVID-19A health worker takes a swab sample of a fisherman for COVID-19 testing, at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 9118 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 23,97,864. Among these, Chennai reported 559 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,27,835. The state recorded 210 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 30,548. 166 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 22,720 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,66,793.

Telangana on Thursday registered 1,492 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6.09 lakh while the toll rose to 3,534 with 13 more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,933 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The number of active cases was 19,521, the bulletin said.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:31 (IST)18 Jun 2021
104 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 104 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 52 arrivals and 52 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:23 (IST)18 Jun 2021
Stalin flags Tamil Nadu vaccine supply, urges repeal of CAA, farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the DMK won the Assembly polls, and placed before him a 25-point charter of demands. Among these is a plea for a Constitutional amendment to enable states to allocate reservation for Most Backward Classes, SCs and STs based on the state’s composition.

He urged Modi to withdraw income ceiling/limit to identify Backward Classes, drop what he called attempts to extend the NEET-style entrance examinations to other courses and urged him to revoke the National Education Policy and repeal the Draft Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2020.

He also asked the Prime Minister to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, as also the three controversial farm laws.

09:22 (IST)18 Jun 2021
Telangana reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Telangana on Thursday registered 1,492 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6.09 lakh while the toll rose to 3,534 with 13 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 166 followed by Khammam 129 and Nalgonda 115 districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,933 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The number of active cases was 19,521, the bulletin said. It said 1,19,464 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested till date was 1.71 crore. The samples tested per million population was 4,61,857. 

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.21 per cent. (PTI)

09:22 (IST)18 Jun 2021
TN records less than 10,000 cases after a month

Tamil Nadu recorded 9118 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 23,97,864. Among these, Chennai reported 559 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,27,835. The state recorded 210 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 30,548. 166 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 22,720 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,66,793.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,00,523. Till date, 14,03,219 males, 9,94,607 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,06,55,350 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,75,010 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.

09:18 (IST)18 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the DMK won the Assembly polls, and placed before him a 25-point charter of demands. Among these is a plea for a Constitutional amendment to enable states to allocate reservation for Most Backward Classes, SCs and STs based on the state’s composition.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has now written to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) seeking environmental clearance (EC) for drilling exploratory wells in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district, despite opposition by locals and even Chief Minister M K Stalin to an earlier similar proposal. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had earlier invited bids for the development of oil and gas fields at Vadatheru, near Pudukkotai.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

