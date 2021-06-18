Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 559 cases as infections decline; Telangana reports 1492 cases, 13 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a fisherman for COVID-19 testing, at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 9118 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 23,97,864. Among these, Chennai reported 559 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,27,835. The state recorded 210 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 30,548. 166 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 22,720 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,66,793.

Telangana on Thursday registered 1,492 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 6.09 lakh while the toll rose to 3,534 with 13 more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,933 people recovering from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The number of active cases was 19,521, the bulletin said.