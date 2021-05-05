Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Probe underway after 11 die at Chengalpattu hospital; TN reports 21,228 fresh cases

Beneficiaries wait after receiving the dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 11 patients died at Chengalpattu Government Hospital in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. Dean John Luis said the hospital had sufficient oxygen supply. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded 21,228 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 12,49,292. Among these, Chennai reported 6228 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,58,573. The state recorded 144 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 14,612. 110 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 19,112 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,09,450.

After Telangana recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,122 on April 26, the daily number of positive cases has been on a decline. As much as this brings some respite from the alarm that the spike had caused, the fact is that the number of tests conducted across the state has dropped considerably ever since. However, COVID-19 fatalities have marginally risen and the test positivity rate has remained more or less the same.