Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Probe underway after 11 die at Chengalpattu hospital; TN reports 21,228 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 11 patients died at Chengalpattu Government Hospital in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. Dean John Luis said the hospital had sufficient oxygen supply. An inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.
Tamil Nadu recorded 21,228 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 12,49,292. Among these, Chennai reported 6228 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,58,573. The state recorded 144 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 14,612. 110 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 19,112 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,09,450.
After Telangana recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,122 on April 26, the daily number of positive cases has been on a decline. As much as this brings some respite from the alarm that the spike had caused, the fact is that the number of tests conducted across the state has dropped considerably ever since. However, COVID-19 fatalities have marginally risen and the test positivity rate has remained more or less the same.
An Amma Unavagam in the Maduravoyal area of Chennai run by the Tamil Nadu government was ransacked by unidentified people on Tuesday. In visuals that went viral on social media, a couple of men were seen tearing up the poster and boards of the canteen which carried the name of the late J Jayalalithaa.
‘Amma Unavagam’ is the brainchild of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The canteen had been functioning since 2013 and providing quality food at reasonable prices, such as an Idli for Re 1, curd rice for Rs 3 and Sambar rice for Rs 5. The canteens were launched to help the poorer sections of the society.
In the video, the canteen workers were seen standing in shock as the attack took place. One of the men who attacked the canteen was seen wearing a black and red coloured shawl, associated with the DMK party, around his neck. The man ransacked the canteen, including its kitchen and serving area. Vegetables and other food items were spilled on the ground.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced changes in peak hour timings of Chennai Metro from today until further orders. The peak hours will be in effect only from Monday to Saturday.
According to CMRL, metro train services will now be available during morning peak hour timings from 9 am to 11 am instead of 8 am to 11 am and during evening peak hour timing from 5 pm to 7 pm instead of 4 pm to 8 pm.
Passengers will receive metro trains with the existing headway on all working days from Monday to Saturday with the 5 minute peak hour and 10 minute non-peak headway currently being followed, CMRL added.
Mahatma Gandhi’s former personal secretary V Kalyanam died in Chennai on Tuesday, his daughter said.
Kalyanam (99) died due to old age related ailments, his younger daughter Nalini told PTI.
He was Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1943 to 1948, when the Mahatma was assassinated.
Prolific social activist and crusader K R Ramaswamy, popularly known as Traffic Ramaswamy, passed away on Tuesday in Chennai. He was 87.
The activist had been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai a few days ago for treatment. According to doctors, the activist, who had been on ventilator support, suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
A prolific activist in Chennai who was known for campaigning against the rampant poster culture in the state, Traffic Ramaswamy was also known for filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Madras High Court against footpath encroachments, road widening and encroachments and traffic violations.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,25,230. Till date, 7,53,945 males, 4,95,309 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,32,38,475 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,40,512 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 266 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 197 are private facilities.
