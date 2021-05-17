scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 17, 2021
Most read
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 33,181 fresh cases, 6247 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 17, 2021 10:22:12 am
A Covid-19 patient arrives at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 15,98,216. Among these, Chennai reported 6247 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,38,391. The state recorded 311 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 17,670. 227 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,317 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,61,204.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342. Till date, 9,56,543 males, 6,41,635 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

Click here for more

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,51,17,215 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,812 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:22 (IST)17 May 2021
Telangana designates two hospitals for treatment of Black Fungus, issues guidelines

Amidst rising concerns over the emergence of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government designated the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for its treatment.

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare also issued guidelines to prevent fungal infection, especially in the post COVID recovery phase. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in instances of mucormycosis being reported from across the state.

In a statement to the media, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, the director of Public Health, said “Black fungus is not a new disease. Mucormycosis is more common in people with diabetes and organ transplants. It is treated with antifungal drugs along with surgical debridement. It is known that the disease is spread due to overuse of steroid medication given to patients during COVID and improper cleaning of oxygen delivery devices.”

Read more

09:42 (IST)17 May 2021
TN reports 33,181 fresh cases, 131 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 15,98,216. Among these, Chennai reported 6247 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,38,391. The state recorded 311 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 17,670. 227 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,317 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,61,204.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342. Till date, 9,56,543 males, 6,41,635 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,51,17,215 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,812 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.

09:35 (IST)17 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Amidst rising concerns over the emergence of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government designated the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for its treatment. The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare also issued guidelines to prevent fungal infection, especially in the post COVID recovery phase. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in instances of mucormycosis being reported from across the state.

READ | Telangana designates two hospitals for treatment of Black Fungus, issues guidelines

The Centre has increased allotment of Remdesivir injections to Telangana from 5,500 to 10,500 and liquid oxygen by an additional 200 tonnes from Monday. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed the Center’s decision to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, according to a statement from the CM’s office.

READ | Telangana gets additional allotment of 200 MT liquid oxygen, 5000 Remdesivir injections

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad May 14 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x