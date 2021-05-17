Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 33,181 fresh cases, 6247 from Chennai alone

A Covid-19 patient arrives at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 15,98,216. Among these, Chennai reported 6247 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,38,391. The state recorded 311 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 17,670. 227 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,317 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,61,204.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342. Till date, 9,56,543 males, 6,41,635 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,51,17,215 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,812 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.