Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 33,181 fresh cases, 6247 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,181 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 15,98,216. Among these, Chennai reported 6247 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,38,391. The state recorded 311 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 17,670. 227 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,317 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,61,204.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,19,342. Till date, 9,56,543 males, 6,41,635 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,51,17,215 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,812 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.
Amidst rising concerns over the emergence of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government designated the Gandhi General Hospital and state-run ENT Hospital as nodal centers for its treatment.
The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare also issued guidelines to prevent fungal infection, especially in the post COVID recovery phase. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in instances of mucormycosis being reported from across the state.
In a statement to the media, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, the director of Public Health, said “Black fungus is not a new disease. Mucormycosis is more common in people with diabetes and organ transplants. It is treated with antifungal drugs along with surgical debridement. It is known that the disease is spread due to overuse of steroid medication given to patients during COVID and improper cleaning of oxygen delivery devices.”
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.