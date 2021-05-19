Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 33,059 fresh cases, 6016 from Chennai alone

Ambulances parked outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,059 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 16,64,350. Among these, Chennai reported 6016 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,50,267. The state recorded 364 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 18,369. 273 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,362 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,03,052.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,42,929. Till date, 9,93,980 males, 6,70,332 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,54,33,956 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,463 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.