Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 33,059 fresh cases, 6016 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,42,929.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 19, 2021 9:44:25 am
Ambulances parked outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,059 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 16,64,350. Among these, Chennai reported 6016 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,50,267. The state recorded 364 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 18,369. 273 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,362 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,03,052.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,42,929. Till date, 9,93,980 males, 6,70,332 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,54,33,956 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,463 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:44 (IST)19 May 2021
Tamil Nadu considers joint ventures to make Covid drugs, equipment

As part of measures to boost the state’s self-reliance to tackle the pandemic, Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to set up the necessary infrastructure within Tamil Nadu to produce vaccines and necessary life-saving drugs and to address the shortage of liquid medical oxygen.

A government statement said firms that are interested and capable of investing a minimum of Rs 50 crore may become part of joint ventures, along with government agencies, to establish manufacturing units. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has invited expressions of interest in this regard by May 31.

09:34 (IST)19 May 2021
TN reports 33,059 fresh cases, 364 deaths

09:34 (IST)19 May 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

In a bid to intensify lockdown measures, the Greater Chennai Police has made e-pass mandatory for movement between police station limits during the 6 am to 10 am window, when restrictions are eased for the public to buy essentials. Based on the orders of the new City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the police have divided the city into 12 districts and 348 sectors. There will be 13 vehicle checkpoints at the district border area and an additional 153 checkpoints will cover all important junctions and police limits.

Now, E-registration mandatory for travelling within Chennai

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced steps to augment medical oxygen production facilities to cater to needs of Covid-19 patients. In Andhra Pradesh, efforts are on to revive the oxygen plant at Vizag Steel plant in Visakhapatnam which has the capacity to produce 850 Million Tonnes (MT) of oxygen but is only producing 100 MT currently due to technical glitches. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is repairing several defunct oxygen plants across several districts, which will help refill oxygen cylinders. The state has also requisitioned 10 ISO containers to transport oxygen to the state from various sources.

Telangana, Andhra announce steps to boost oxygen supply

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad May 17, 18 Highlights

