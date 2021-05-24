Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 35,483 fresh cases, week-long stringent lockdown from today

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The stringent week-long lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 24 to May 30 comes into force from today. “For the convenience of the public, few relaxations were announced earlier. However, using those relaxations and thinking of the lockdown period as a holiday period, many were spotted roaming outside unnecessarily. This is not a holiday period… We are in a pandemic… It is saddening to see that a few people do not realise that. We roped in celebrities to spread awareness about Covid-19. There is fear about the virus in the speech of the public, but it is not reflected in their actions,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had said on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu recorded 35,483 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 18,42,344. Among these, Chennai reported 5169 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,710. The state recorded 422 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 20,468. 308 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,196 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,27,733.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,94,143. Till date, 10,93,786 males, 7,48,520 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
Sonu Sood has announced that the first set of oxygen plants funded by him will be established at two hospitals in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
The hospitals where the plants will be set up are Kurnool Government Hospital and District Hospital. Sood added that more plants will be set up in the rural regions of other states.
Sood shared on Twitter, “Very happy to announce that the first set of my Oxygen Plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India.”
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to inquire into a complaint against former Minister Etala Rajenders son on alleged land-grabbing.
The Chief Minister received the complaint from one Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj alleging that Etala Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land, said an official press release in Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister instructed the Revenue Department and the ACB Vigilance Department also to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government, the release said.
Rajender was recently dropped from the Cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members had grabbed assigned lands. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
What’s allowed as per the current restrictions:
* Pharmacies, country-medicine shops, veterinary pharmacies
* Distribution of milk, water and newspaper services
* Vegetables and fruits will be distributed to the public on vehicles through Tamil Nadu’s Horticulture department
* Only necessary governments departments at the secretariat and other districts will function
* E-commerce allowed to function from 8 am to 6 pm
* Employees working in private companies, banks and IT firms have been requested to work from home
* Hotels (only parcels) will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm, noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato will also be allowed in the same timings.
* Petrol and Diesel bunks, ATMs will remain open
* Vehicles carrying agricultural products, necessary items will be allowed
* Inter-district travel allowed by E-registration only for funerals and medical purposes
* No need for e-registration for travelling within the district for medical purposes.
* No restrictions for News and Media
* Continuous process Industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment will operate as usual
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has announced the registration process and schedule to the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET) 2021.
Candidates will be able to apply for the exam from May 24 onwards. The registration process was scheduled to begin on May 1 but was deferred due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. The exam date has not been announced yet and is expected to be released soon.
The last date to register for the exam is June 11 without any late fee. Candidates can also apply up to June 15 but they will have to pay a late fee. The TS POLYCET 2021 results will be declared within 10 days after the exam.
Tamil Nadu on Sunday received four Oxygen Express trains from Odisha, carrying a total of 254.56 metric tonnes of the life saving gas. The trains arrived in the state on Sunday afternoon, a Southern Railway release said.
Three Oxygen Express trains reached the Inland Container Depot in Chennai. Another train from Rourkela chugged into Madukkarai near Coimbatore.
Till date, 1024.18 MT of oxygen has been delivered to the state, it said. (PTI)
Immediate steps should be taken to rescue 16 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal who went missing following cyclone Tauktae, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday requested the Centre.
While 12 of them belonged to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, four were from West Bengal and they had set sail for fishing on May 5 in a Kerala registered vessel, he said. They went to the Mangalore coastline in Karnataka from the Beypore fishing harbour, off Kozhikode in Kerala, Stalin said in a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Following the storm's landfall and on receipt of information that the 16 fishermen 'could not be contacted and were missing,' the Coast Guard authorities were alerted and a search mission was launched it was on. However, since there was no information on them yet, it has caused grief among their families and the fishing community.
Hence, immediate steps should be taken to locate and rescue them, the CM urged. (PTI)
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,63,01,572 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,76,824 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.
