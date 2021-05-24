Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 35,483 fresh cases, week-long stringent lockdown from today

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support is brought to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The stringent week-long lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 24 to May 30 comes into force from today. “For the convenience of the public, few relaxations were announced earlier. However, using those relaxations and thinking of the lockdown period as a holiday period, many were spotted roaming outside unnecessarily. This is not a holiday period… We are in a pandemic… It is saddening to see that a few people do not realise that. We roped in celebrities to spread awareness about Covid-19. There is fear about the virus in the speech of the public, but it is not reflected in their actions,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu recorded 35,483 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 18,42,344. Among these, Chennai reported 5169 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,710. The state recorded 422 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 20,468. 308 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,196 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,27,733.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,94,143. Till date, 10,93,786 males, 7,48,520 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.