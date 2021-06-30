Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 24 lakh; Telangana reports 987 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4512 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,75,190. Among these, Chennai reported 275 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,272. The state recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 32,506. 94 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6013 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,03,349.
The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur here which taken up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the animals at the zoo, said on Tuesday that a 16-year old male white tiger and two elephants have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus.
The AAZP had faced a setback when it lost nine-year-old lioness Neela and an Asiatic male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years, to coronavirus on June 3 and 16 respectively.
"The samples of two female elephants - Prakruti and Rohini - both aged five years, housed in the elephant enclosure area, have tested negative for SARS-CoV2," AAZPs deputy director said in a statement in Chennai. The trunk and rectal swabs of both the elephants and the swab samples of the male white tiger, named Bishma, were sent to ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on June 18.
"As per the test results communicated by the NIHSAD on June 25, all the samples have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus," he added. (PTI)
Telangana on Tuesday recorded 987 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 6,22,593, while the toll rose to 3,651 with seven more deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 130 followed by Khammam (102) and Nalgonda (69) districts, a state government bulletin said.
The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 1,362 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,05,455. The number of active cases was 13,487, the bulletin said.
It said 1,21,236 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date, 1,85,62,105. The samples tested per million population were 4,98,713.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 97.24 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 4512 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,75,190. Among these, Chennai reported 275 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,272. The state recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 32,506. 94 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6013 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,03,349.
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 39,335. Till date, 14,47,044 males, 10,28,108 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,26,75,628 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,423 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.
