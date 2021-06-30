scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 24 lakh; Telangana reports 987 fresh cases, 7 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 39,335.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 30, 2021 9:33:45 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4512 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,75,190. Among these, Chennai reported 275 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,272. The state recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 32,506. 94 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6013 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,03,349.

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 987 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 6,22,593, while the toll rose to 3,651 with seven more deaths. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 1,362 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,05,455. The number of active cases was 13,487, the
bulletin said.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:33 (IST)30 Jun 2021
White Tiger, elephants test negative for SARS-CoV2

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur here which taken up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the animals at the zoo, said on Tuesday that a 16-year old male white tiger and two elephants have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus.

The AAZP had faced a setback when it lost nine-year-old lioness Neela and an Asiatic male lion named Pathbanathan, aged 12 years, to coronavirus on June 3 and 16 respectively.

"The samples of two female elephants - Prakruti and Rohini - both aged five years, housed in the elephant enclosure area, have tested negative for SARS-CoV2," AAZPs deputy director said in a statement in Chennai. The trunk and rectal swabs of both the elephants and the swab samples of the male white tiger, named Bishma, were sent to ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, on June 18.

"As per the test results communicated by the NIHSAD on June 25, all the samples have tested negative for SARS-CoV2 virus," he added. (PTI)

09:20 (IST)30 Jun 2021
Telangana reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 987 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 6,22,593, while the toll rose to 3,651 with seven more deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 130 followed by Khammam (102) and Nalgonda (69) districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 1,362 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 6,05,455. The number of active cases was 13,487, the bulletin said.

It said 1,21,236 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date, 1,85,62,105. The samples tested per million population were 4,98,713. 

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.58 per cent and 97.24 per cent, respectively. (PTI)

09:13 (IST)30 Jun 2021
TN reports 4512 fresh cases, 118 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 4512 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,75,190. Among these, Chennai reported 275 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,272. The state recorded 118 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 32,506. 94 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6013 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,03,349.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 39,335. Till date, 14,47,044 males, 10,28,108 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,26,75,628 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,60,423 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.

09:12 (IST)30 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

C Sylendra Babu a 1987-batch IPS officer, will take charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu from July 1. He will replace J K Tripathy, who is set to retire from service at the end of this month.

READ | C Sylendra Babu appointed new Tamil Nadu DGP, to take charge on July 1

The father of the driver of a speeding Audi car, which killed a passenger travelling in an autorickshaw in Hyderabad on Sunday, tried to put the blame on his family driver who was not in the car at the time of the accident, police said on Tuesday.

READ | Hyderabad Audi accident: Man says not son but family driver was at the wheel, arrested

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus June 28, 29 Highlights

