Monday, May 31, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN over 3.05 lakh; Telangana recoveries cross 5.37 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,75,11,443 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 31, 2021 10:05:13 am
Chennai, COVID-19A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waiting for admission lies on chairs outside the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 28,864 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 20,68,580. Among these, Chennai reported 2689 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,01,930. The state recorded 493 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 23,754. 364 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,982 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,39,280.

Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522. Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:05 (IST)31 May 2021
83 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 83 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 41 arrivals and 42 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:36 (IST)31 May 2021
Southern Railway delivers over 1,800 MT of medical oxygen to TN

Over 1,800 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have so far been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 31 oxygen express trains, the Southern Railway said in Chennai on Sunday.

The 30th express with the LMO from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the 31st from Jindal Steel Siding, Dolvi, Maharashtra, arrived in Chennai today, a press release from the Southern Railway said.

The two trains came to the Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet in Chennai, the release said. One brought 73.17 metric tonne of the LMO while the other carried 80.44 metric tonne, it said.

Till date, 1,887.62 metric tonne of the gas has been brought for Tamil Nadu, it added. (PTI)

09:22 (IST)31 May 2021
Telangana reports 1,801 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 390, followed by Rangareddy (114) and Medchal Malkajgiri (101), the bulletin said.

The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522. Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 93.34 per cent. (PTI)

09:21 (IST)31 May 2021
TN reports 28,864 fresh cases, 493 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 28,864 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 20,68,580. Among these, Chennai reported 2689 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,01,930. The state recorded 493 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 23,754. 364 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,982 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,39,280.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,05,546. Till date, 12,20,401 males, 8,48,141 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,75,11,443 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,73,351 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 269 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 200 are private facilities.

09:20 (IST)31 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Telangana government to not extend the prevailing lockdown in the state. A lockdown, with a four-hour daily relaxation, is in force across the state since May 12. After 10 days, it was further extended till May 30. In a series of tweets, the MP said data showed COVID cases were declining in the state much before the lockdown was imposed.

READ | Telangana lockdown: Owaisi asks government not to extend curbs

Mythily Sivaraman, a prominent women leader who was one of the founding members of CPI(M)’s All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), died in Chennai on Sunday. She was 81. Sivaraman was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for about a decade and was not keeping well after she lost her memory. People close to her family said she tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and succumbed to the disease.

READ | Mythily Sivaraman: ‘She fought ardently for women’s liberation, upliftment of marginalised’

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

