Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN over 3.05 lakh; Telangana recoveries cross 5.37 lakh

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waiting for admission lies on chairs outside the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 28,864 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 20,68,580. Among these, Chennai reported 2689 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,01,930. The state recorded 493 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 23,754. 364 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,982 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,39,280.

Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522. Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested.