Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN over 3.05 lakh; Telangana recoveries cross 5.37 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 28,864 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 20,68,580. Among these, Chennai reported 2689 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,01,930. The state recorded 493 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 23,754. 364 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,982 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,39,280.
Telangana on Sunday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.75 lakh while the toll stood at 3,263 with 16 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522. Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested.
A total of 83 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 41 arrivals and 42 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Over 1,800 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have so far been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 31 oxygen express trains, the Southern Railway said in Chennai on Sunday.
The 30th express with the LMO from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the 31st from Jindal Steel Siding, Dolvi, Maharashtra, arrived in Chennai today, a press release from the Southern Railway said.
The two trains came to the Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet in Chennai, the release said. One brought 73.17 metric tonne of the LMO while the other carried 80.44 metric tonne, it said.
Till date, 1,887.62 metric tonne of the gas has been brought for Tamil Nadu, it added. (PTI)
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 390, followed by Rangareddy (114) and Medchal Malkajgiri (101), the bulletin said.
The state has 35,042 active cases and over 61 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,75,827 while with 3660 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,37,522. Cumulatively, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.05 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 93.34 per cent. (PTI)
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,05,546. Till date, 12,20,401 males, 8,48,141 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,75,11,443 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,73,351 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 269 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 200 are private facilities.
