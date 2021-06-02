Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN continues to see spike in deaths; CM, Guv extend wishes on Telangana State Formation Day

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 26,513 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 21,23,029. Among these, Chennai reported 2467 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,06,937. The state recorded 490 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 24,722. 379 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 31,673 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,02,176.
Telangana reported 2,493 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. Fifteen people succumbed to the virus and 3,308 patients were declared having recovered fully on the day. The active caseload of patients under treatment now stands at 33,254. Greater Hyderabad reported maximum cases with 318 cases. The cumulative Covid-19 caseload for Telangana now stands at 5,80,844 and the recovery rate stands at 93.7 percent.
Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday announced an initiative to provide home-quarantined Covid-19 patients medical care.
The "Advanced Covid Care beyond Hospitals", will offer covid-infected with the best of medical care while they are in quarantine at home and help relieve the capacity pressure on the hospitals and healthcare system, a release from the hospital said. The initiative will ensure expert advice and timely guidance from covid specialists through phone.
"Through regular monitoring by critical care specialists and video consultations with ICU doctors, timely recognition of symptoms, right steps of treatment at the right time can be initiated. In case of development of complications and the need for oxygen support and hospitalisation, it can also be arranged promptly," it said.
According to Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, regular monitoring of parameters just like in hospital with video consultation from special ICU doctors will ensure timely treatment and any potentially serious complication can be addressed immediately. (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu state government has announced a mass promotion for students of Class 1-8. Students will be promoted to the next classes without exams amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken amid the spread of COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic in the state.
The Tamil Nadu State education department released an official notice regarding this announcement. The school education board of the state will evaluate the students based on alternate assessment criteria. The guidelines for the same will be released soon. The dates for the declaration of results will also be announced separately.
Read more
Six more hospitals in Hyderabad have lost their license to treat Covid patients in the city.
The hospitals are:
1. KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad
2. Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli
3. Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills
4. Lotus Hospitals, Lakdikapul
5. Medisys Hospital, L.B.Nagar
6. Integro Hospital, Tolichowki Main Road, Retibowli
The office of the Director of Public Health informed that eight complaints were received against eight hospitals on Tuesday. As of date, a total of 174 complaints have been received against 113 hospitals who have been issued show-cause notices.
With six more hospitals losing the permission to treat Covid patients, action has been taken against 22 hospitals across the state till date. The hospitals have been asked to discharge the patients under their care after completion of treatment and not admit any new patients.
The complaints against hospitals range from excess and irrelevant charges in addition to prescribed norms, mismanagement, and lack of proper attention, etc.
Six more hospitals in Hyderabad have lost their license to treat Covid patients in the city.
The hospitals are:
1. KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad
2. Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli
3. Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills
4. Lotus Hospitals, Lakdikapul
5. Medisys Hospital, L.B.Nagar
6. Integro Hospital, Tolichowki Main Road, Retibowli
The office of the Director of Public Health informed that eight complaints were received against eight hospitals on Tuesday. As of date, a total of 174 complaints have been received against 113 hospitals who have been issued show-cause notices.
With six more hospitals losing the permission to treat Covid patients, action has been taken against 22 hospitals across the state till date. The hospitals have been asked to discharge the patients under their care after completion of treatment and not admit any new patients.
The complaints against hospitals range from excess and irrelevant charges in addition to prescribed norms, mismanagement, and lack of proper attention, etc.
Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department of Gujarat government, has been appointed as Secretary, Auroville Foundation, Tamil Nadu, on deputation for three years.
The appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in its order dated May 24 that was made public Tuesday.
A 1991-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Jayanti (53), a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, has a Ph.D in e-governance and Masters in Nuclear Physics.
Read more
The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the criminal cases pending before a lower court against K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, general secretaries of the Tamil Nadu unit of the CPI(M) and CPI respectively and two others.
Justice N Satishkumar quashed the proceedings pending before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore, after holding that staging a protest against the general price rise could never be construed as an undemocratic act and that the cases had no merit.
The charge against the accused was that they had staged the agitation near Tarapore Towers on Anna Salai on September 10, 2018 to register their protest against the steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel without prior permission and that they had prevented the police personnel from discharging their public duty.
When the Magistrate court issued summons to the accused, requiring them to appear before him on June 7, they moved the High Court with the present criminal original petitions to stay/quash the proceedings. (PTI)
As liquor shops remain closed in Tamil Nadu owing to the coronavirus lockdown, tipplers in the state are resorting to brewing spurious arrack with fatal consequences. The state-run Tasmac liquor stores in the state were open during earlier lockdowns.
In Mayiladuthurai, two people died Sunday after allegedly consuming spurious arrack; the local police said the duo had used an unknown chemical to brew it.
On Saturday, Prabhu (33), who worked at a printing press and Selvam (36), a daily-wage labourer, of Senthangudi village consumed the arrack that they had prepared themselves. They also offered it to six other villagers. Soon after, when all eight of them reached home, they experienced discomfort and some even reportedly faced vision problems.
Read more
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished the people of Telangana on the occasion of the state formation day on Wednesday.
She recalled that the 29th state of India was formed on June 2, 2014, after a six-decade long historic struggle by the people. The formation of the state fulfilled the aspirations of the people, who waged relentless agitations and umpteen sacrifices, to realize the long cherished goal of having their own State to prosper and to protect and promote their own unique identity.
Dr Soundararajan said she was delighted to note that the youngest State of the country has made rapid strides in heralding a new dawn by ushering in a series of welfare and development initiatives. The State’s initiatives in irrigation, agriculture, Information Technology, pharmaceutical, and health sectors, welfare and developmental activities in different spheres are helping the State emerge as a torch bearer in many sectors, she said.
" I am confident that with the inspired resilience of people, government, and the administration at all levels, soon we shall overcome this COVID-19 pandemic crisis. I wish that with the collective and committed efforts of all the sections of the people and the government the State will soon be transformed as the “Bangaru Telangana,” she said.
On the occasion of eighth Telangana State Formation Day, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended his greetings to the people. The CM said he felt proud to announce that the newly formed state has achieved and made rapid strides in development and welfare sectors, becoming a role model for other states, and the country as well.
"With many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana State in a parliamentary democratic way. The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for irrigation and drinking, Power, medical and Health, Roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims," he said, according to a statement from the CMO.
The Telangana state government has successfully revived and revitalized the agriculture sector by constructing irrigation projects, stabilizing the farm sector, and also strengthened the rural economy. Rao said people in Telangana made their contributions to the success of the state and thanked them for the same.
He said, though there is a great economic loss incurred by the Corona pandemic, with the people’s support the state is marching forward. With the faith and confidence reposed in him by the people, he said, is a rock of support to him. He said he would not rest till with the people’s support to make the Telangana State a 'Bangaru Telangana' a golden State.
The state government is committed to uplift aged people, otherwise abled, women, artistes, artisans, all these communities., and the Telangana state has become a partner to their happiness, he added.
Telangana reported 2,493 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. Fifteen people succumbed to the virus and 3,308 patients were declared having recovered fully on the day. The active caseload of patients under treatment now stands at 33,254. Greater Hyderabad reported maximum cases with 318 cases.
As many as 94,189 tests were conducted and results of 1,462 were awaited. The test positivity rate further dropped to 2.6 percent. The cumulative Covid-19 caseload for Telangana now stands at 5,80,844 and the recovery rate stands at 93.7 percent.
Tamil Nadu recorded 26,513 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 21,23,029. Among these, Chennai reported 2467 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,06,937. The state recorded 490 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 24,722. 379 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 31,673 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,02,176.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,96,131. Till date, 12,50,950 males, 8,72,041 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,78,42,512 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,67,397 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 269 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 200 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.