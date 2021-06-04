Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 18.66 lakh; Telangana reports 2261 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 24,405 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 21,72,751. Among these, Chennai reported 2062 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,11,258. The state recorded 460 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 25,665. 353 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 32,221 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,66,660.
Telangana’s total coronavirus case count surged past 5.85 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 2,261 new cases while the toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties. The state has 32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,85,489. With 3043 people being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,49,579. Cumulatively, over 1.54 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.16 lakh, the bulletin said.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has adjudged Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath to be in conflict of interest. This is the first time the ethics officer has found a state association president to be in a position of conflict.
Rupa, who is the daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, became the TNCA president in 2019. Following a plea by Sanjeev Gupta in November last year, Justice Jain held that Rupa was perceived to be in conflict for holding two posts – TNCA president and one of the directors of India Cements Limited (ICL), which in turn runs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), the owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSKCL is one of the subsidiary companies of India Cements.
The BCCI’s ethics officer, however, hasn’t directed Rupa to step down from one of the posts with immediate effect, sending the matter to the cricket board instead to decide the future course action as per Rule 38(2) of the BCCI constitution.
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday urged the Centre to allocate adequate number of Amphotericin B drug, used for treating black fungus disease, as the state detected 673 cases so far and the demand for the medication has 'increased manifold'.
In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, ".. the emergence of mucormycosis among the patients and sufficient supply of liposomal Amphotericin B, which is being allotted by the Government of India, are increasingly becoming critical issues which need urgent intervention." With the state government declaring 'mucormycosis' as a 'notified disease', Stalin said Tamil Nadu has initiated large scale prevention efforts by creating greater awareness about its likely causes.
The state government has also set up mucormycosis clinics and dedicated wards in government hospitals. So far, 673 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been detected in the state and hence the demand for "liposomal Amphotericin B has increased manifold", he said in the letter.
Noting that his government already placed orders for 35,000 vials of the anti-fungal drug, he said the supply was according to the allocation made by the Centre. ".. the state has received only 1,790 vials, which is woefully inadequate to treat the growing numbers of mucormycosis patients. I would request you to kindly instruct the concerned officials to immediately allocate at least 30,000 vials to Tamil Nadu," the CM added. (PTI)
The Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) on Thursday moved a petition in the Madras High Court demanding that the Indian Bank pay it an amount of Rs 100.67 crore — the fixed deposit made by the port which an impersonator had managed to loot from the nationalised bank’s custody last year.
A CBI probe into the matter is in progress but the ChPT said it was “in no way hampering the payment of amounts” and “a fraud said to have been committed at the bank level is no defence to the liability”.
The ChPT had deposited the amount in five instalments last year to the bank’s Koyambedu branch through online transfers.
The Madras High Court on Thursday requested the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the inmates and staffers of correctional homes are considered as frontline personnel and administered vaccine on a priority basis. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the request while passing further interim orders on a writ petition taken up suo-motu and a batch of other petitions.
Senior advocate R Vaigai, who has been nominated as amicus curie earlier to assist the court, pointed out that a large number of the staff were infected and vaccination for both the inmates and the staff at the correctional homes should be taken up on a priority basis.
The bench noted that in view of the measures taken by the State Legal Services Authorities with the High Powered Committees, the occupation at the correctional homes stands at 58.72 per cent with 13,854 inmates out of the total capacity of 23,592.
The bench, after making the request, observed that the other measures pertaining to Covid protocol, hygiene appear to have been taken. The distancing norms are also being maintained, particularly in the light of occupancy rate having fallen to below 60 per cent of the capacity, in the homes.
The bench hoped that in the event of any further surge, the High Powered Committee, under the aegis of the Legal Services Authorities, would immediately take urgent steps without waiting for further directions from the Court so that the matter is dealt with at the earliest. The court posted the matter to July 1 for further hearing. (PTI)
A few welfare organisations have come together to hold a lucky draw for people who get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Kovalam, a fishing hamlet located on the East Coast Road, just outside Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Aiming to make the village a “Covid-19 free zone”, the organisers are offering winners a range of items, including free biryani, daily recharge coupons, a gold chain, two-wheeler, refrigerator, washing machine or a mobile phone.
The drive has been organised by local NGO STS Foundation and funded by CN Ramadas Champions Development Trust and Chiraj.
After receiving permission from the Chengalpattu district administration, the vaccination drive was launched on May 29 at Bruno Palace Marriage Hall, and the first beneficiaries were Susila (88) and Subramani (91), the oldest couple in the village who are called paati (grandmother) and thatha (grandfather) by locals.
On the 98th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi on Thursday, the state government made six major announcements including construction of a 500-bed multispecialty hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crores in South Chennai and extending the free bus travel scheme for trans women and differently abled.
The multispecialty hospital will be set up at the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy.
The government has also decided to set up ‘Kalaignar Memorial Library’ — a state of the art library — at Madurai in memory of the DMK veteran at a cost of Rs 70 crores.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community within the Most Backward Class (MBC) quota. The reservation bill was passed in the state assembly in February during the AIADMK regime, and the Governor had assented to it.
In a statement, Ramadoss questioned the Minister for Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare SS Sivashankar for saying that the reservation to Vanniyars under the MBC quota could not be implemented due to pending cases in the Madras High Court.
A government order (GO) was published by the Higher Education Department in April, other departments should have passed similar orders and the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar youths would have been implemented in education and employment, the PMK leader said. “Tamil Nadu doesn’t have a separate Social Justice Department, but it is the duty and the responsibility of the Backward Class Minister to ensure social justice,” he added.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police not to arrest till June 9, former minister in the previous AIADMK government, M Manikandan who apprehended arrest over a sexual harassment case against him following a complaint by a Malaysia-based woman.
Justice R Subramanian granted the interim respite, when the advance bail application from Manikandan came up for hearing.
The woman complainant filed a petition in court to permit her to implead herself in the case. She denied all the allegations raised by Manikandan and strongly opposed grant of any relief to him. She alleged that Manikandan is attempting to hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence.
Providing interim relief, the judge adjourned the matter till June 9 with a direction to the registry to post her intervening petition on that day. Till then, Manikandan should not be arrested, the judge directed. (PTI)
Telangana's total coronavirus case count surged past 5.85 lakh on Thursday as the state reported 2,261 new cases while the toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 279 cases followed by Nalgonda 160, a health bulletin said.
The state has 32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood
at 5,85,489. With 3043 people being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,49,579. Cumulatively, over 1.54 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.16 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 93.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, a senior official said the state has about 1,100 black fungus (mucormycosis) cases and the patients are being treated in both Government and private hospitals. (PTI)
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,80,426. Till date, 12,78,486 males, 8,94,227 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,81,96,279 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,79,438 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 269 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 200 are private facilities.
