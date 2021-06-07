Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 Covid-19 positive cases and 351 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 22,56,681. Among these, Coimbatore reported 2,564 while Chennai accounted for 1,530 positive cases. The state recorded 351 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 27,356. A total of 31,360 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,299.
The DMK government would work towards getting all the languages including Tamil, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the status of the official language of the union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Sunday.
Recalling that on this day in 2004, the Centre announced that Tamil would be declared a classical language following the continued efforts of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said his party-led government would continue to work to embellish the Tamil language more and more.
Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 22,56,681. Among these, Coimbatore reported 2,564 while Chennai accounted for 1530 positive cases. The state recorded 351 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 27,356. 268 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 31,360 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,299.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again for the second consecutive day on Monday, June 7, 2021, touching fresh record highs across the country. In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 28 paise while that of diesel too inched up 27 paise.
In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs. 96.71 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs. 90.92 per litre.
In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs. 99.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 93.99 per litre.
Chennai police have registered a case against a woman, claiming to be a lawyer, for abusing and threatening cops after her daughter's car was stopped at a checkpoint near Chetpet junction on Sunday morning.
When cops on duty at Chetpet found out that a maskless woman was driving without the e-registration pass mandatory for travel during the lockdown, they fined her Rs 500. She phoned her mother who then rushed to the spot and argued with the police in an intimidating manner.
In a two-minute viral video, the woman named Tanuja Kathula, also maskless, claimed that she is an advocate and could make the cops pay for their actions. She threw away the challan and asked her daughter to get back into the car.
A total of 21,19,597 people have been vaccinated in Chennai till date, with 8713 people inoculated on Sunday alone, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Tamil Nadu will take steps to again float a global tender for vaccine supply as no companies had bid for it, the period for which ended on June 5, Medical and Family welfare minister M Subramanian said in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.
He said the state had so far received 1.45 crore covid vaccines and about 39 lakh additional doses are expected to be received by the end of this month. The government, he told reporters, was in discussions with the Centre to reopen its plant at nearby Chengalpet to manufacture vaccines.
The state government had on May 15 floated a global tender to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer to those in the 18 to 44 years age group. The state sought a delivery schedule of 180 days progressively from the date of purchase order for 3.5 crore (35 million) vaccines for Rs 2,00,00,000 (20 million).
The minister warned that stringent action would be taken against private hospitals overcharging covid patients and said government had so reviewed 870 hospitals.
Earlier, he visited the Chemmantham tribal hamlet at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and said 3,000 of the total of 21,435 residing in MTR area had been vaccinated. The others are expected to be given the shots by the end of this month, he said. (PTI)
A notification was issued on October 12, 2004 by the union government giving Tamil the classical language status. Further, the Chief Minister in a statement said: "The DMK government will work resolutely to make all the languages including Tamil listed in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, the official language of the union government."
Besides Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam are among the languages declared as classical in India. According to Article 343 of the Constitution, the official language of the union government is Hindi in Devanagari script. The Eighth Schedule has 22 languages including Hindi. (PTI)
The Union Territory of Chandigarh and the states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have come out on top in the latest edition of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the Education Ministry on Sunday.
The PGI rates performance in school education based on data drawn from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, National Achievement Survey, Mid-Day Meal, Public Financial Management System, and the Shagun portal — all maintained by the department of school education.
The infected Asiatic lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur zoo in Chennai, have been quarantined and on a regimen of antibiotics and other prophylactic drugs.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who visited the zoo on Sunday and took stock of the situation, directed the officials of Environment & Forest department and the facility to provide the best treatment to the infected lions as per protocols.
Also, he instructed the authorities to ensure proper vaccination is administered to all animal handlers and officials at the zoo where the first instance of COVID-19 was found among the lions.
A 42-year-old Maoist died on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the State-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for illness, police said.
Gaddam Madhukar, a senior leader of the ultras, was carrying Rs eight lakh reward on his head, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.
Madhukar was communications head of Dandakaranya area serving the banned organisation for the last 22 years, the police official said.
He was arrested a few days ago in Warangal when he was undergoing treatment for diarrhoea and fever. He was shifted to the Osmania Hospital after his condition worsened two day ago, the official said. (PTI)
At an age when most people prefer to use an elevator or an escalator, a young Indian boy has displayed exceptional skills for climbing steps, breaking world records. Aadhav Sugumar has broken the Guinness World Records (GWR) for being the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula hooping!
In a video shared by the Guinness World Record, Sugumar from Chennai can be seen achieving the incredible feat in just 18.28 seconds, leaving netizens awestruck. According to the official entry by the organisation, he climbed 50 steps while magnificently spinning the hula hoop around his waist. It showed him swiftly climbing the first 38 steps, dashing across a courtyard and then climbing the next 12 steps in another building.
Sugumar has been practising hula hooping for two years before he decided to aim for a Guinness record. Finally, in April this year, he aced the feat and set a new record, taking the internet by storm.
Actor Sonu Sood's Foundation and Swag ERT that supplies free oxygen on bikes to those patients needing it during pandemic times on Sunday entered Tamil Nadu by opening a centre in Coimbatore.
The company has gone to the rescue of many across different States in need of oxygen and averted many fatalities related to Covid-19, a press release said.
The user can take oxygen from the Swag ERT Centre and return the cylinder back after use and the services would be maintained by Poppys Infrastructure and Swag ERT, the release said. (PTI)
AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and other similar examinations for all professional and other courses.
A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Modi to cancel all national level tests like NEET and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including the MBBS, based on class 12 marks, Panneerselvam backed the DMK government’s position.
Till her death in 2016, late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa had strongly opposed NEET and AIADMK government (2011-21) opposed it all along and two Bills were also adopted in the Assembly in 2017 but to no avail, Panneerselvam said in a letter to Modi.
In two separate incidents, the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about 12 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 78 crore in the international grey market from two woman drug-peddlers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
The two women passengers from Uganda and Zambia concealed heroin in their checked-in baggage.
The woman from Uganda was detained on June 5 when she came to the airport to collect her baggage which she claimed was missing. She had arrived in Hyderabad from Zimbabwe via Johannesburg and Doha a few days ago. Upon examining the baggage, the officials found white powder suspected to be a narcotic substance concealed in the sides. It was tested and found to be heroin.
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Sunday demanded Amazon Prime Video to stop streaming The Family Man 2 web series as it allegedly misrepresents Tamils and distorts their Eelam liberation struggle. He expressed anguish over the series having been released on June 4 despite opposition from the Tamils across the world, and warned of massive protests if the screening was not stopped.
"If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions, we Tamils across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video," he said in a letter to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, Mumbai.
Seeman said the series portrayed the Tamil Eelam freedom struggle "cheaply, intending to tarnish Tamils image." It is condemnable that the web series has been made to sound like the voice of the Sinhala government which allegedly invaded, dominated and annihilated the homeland of the Tamils, he said.
Such series, he said, should never be screened as it contains "obnoxious content against Tamil and supports pro-Sinhala ideologies or any other race." (PTI)
A total of 81 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 41 arrivals and 40 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Telangana continued to witness a downward trend in COVID-19 cases with 1,436 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, the lowest single day spike in two months. The tally now stands at over 5.91 lakh while the toll stood at 3,378 with 14 casualties, a bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 184 followed by Khammam (148) and Nalgonda (118), the bulletin said.
The State has 27,016 active cases and over 97,000 were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,91,170 while with 3,614 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,60,776. Cumulatively, over 1.58 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per 10 lakh population were over 4. 26 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the State was 0.57 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 94.85 per cent. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 20,421 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 22,37,233. Among these, Chennai reported 1644 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,16,628. The state recorded 434 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 27,005. 324 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 33,161 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,65,939.
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,44,289. Till date, 13,13,878 males, 9,23,317 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,87,21,659 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,74,982 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.
