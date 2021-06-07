Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 Covid-19 positive cases and 351 deaths

The busy Kamaraj Salai area in Chennai wears a deserted look during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 22,56,681. Among these, Coimbatore reported 2,564 while Chennai accounted for 1,530 positive cases. The state recorded 351 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 27,356. A total of 31,360 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,299.

The DMK government would work towards getting all the languages including Tamil, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the status of the official language of the union government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in Chennai on Sunday.

Recalling that on this day in 2004, the Centre announced that Tamil would be declared a classical language following the continued efforts of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said his party-led government would continue to work to embellish the Tamil language more and more.