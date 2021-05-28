Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally cross 4.93 lakh; Telangana reports 3614 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Telangana: Doctors call off strike on Day 2

The Junior Doctors and senior residents working across government hospitals in Telangana called of their strike Thursday night. As the doctors boycotted elective duties on Wednesday and patient services were affected in major hospitals, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had soon announced the government’s decision to increase the honorarium paid to the Senior Residents by 15 per cent. It was also announced that the Senior Residents’ honorarium will be extended to the medical students who are engaged in the COVID duties after their three years of medical course.

Acknowledging one of the key demands, the CM also instructed better medical facilities be provided to Junior Doctors and their family members at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Officials concerned were also instructed by the CM to handover ex-gratia amounts to the families of healthcare workers as per the guidelines, according to a release from the CMO.

In the evening, the government issued orders hiking the stipend from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,500 for Senior Residents with effect from 1.1.2021. Thanking the government, the Telangana-Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said in a statement that the issue that was not completely addressed was about the ex - gratia for deceased healthcare workers.

"Health officials gave us verbal assurance that alternative for ex - gratia will be discussed with the CM. We hope this issue will be addressed as early as possible honoring martyred HCWs and support to their dependents in view of patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them in present pandemic crisis," said the T-JUDA statement announcing the calling off the strike. They said they would report to duties from 9pm Thursday.