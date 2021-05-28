Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN tally cross 4.93 lakh; Telangana reports 3614 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 19,78,621. Among these, Chennai reported 2779 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,93,881. The state recorded 474 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 22,289. 349 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 30,063 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,43,284.
Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more
casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 38,267 active cases and over 90,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,67,517 while with 3,961being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,26,043.
Palanivel Thiagarajan, finance minister of Tamil Nadu and Madurai (Central) MLA, Thursday said Madurai district would now include data from crematoriums in its daily Covid-19 report, also counting deaths of people who had come from outside.
Emphasising the importance of transparent reporting of death data, Thiagarajan said this would “inform overall COVID-19 spread analysis & control”.
Addressing reporters on Thursday after constituting a task force to review the Covid situation and take necessary steps to control the spread of the pandemic, Thiagarajan said: “Our Chief Minister is very clear from the first day [he took oath as the Chief Minister]. He said we must include public, give them the space to voice their opinion in our decisions. As [late US President] Abraham Lincoln said, democracy is a government of the people, by the people, for the people.
Read more
A total of 62 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 31 arrivals and 31 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
The Telangana Health Department has issued 88 show-cause notices to 64 private hospitals following complaints of excess billing during Covid-19 treatment.
Dr G Sreenivasa Rao, the Director of Public Health, told reporters that a deadline of 48 hours is given for their response, failing which they lose the license to treat COVID patients.
Complaints were received primarily over department's dedicated WhatsApp number 9154170960 and also those noticed on Twitter.
Complaints were received against 39 hospitals in Hyderabad, 22 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 15 in Rangareddy districts, apart from seven in Warangal Urban, two in Sangareddy, and one hospital each in Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Yadadri districts.
The DPH said instances of multiple complaints against a single hospital have been noticed. Complaints pertained to inflated billing, denial of health insurance, insistence on cash deposits while clearing bills, lack of quality in services, etc.
The Junior Doctors and senior residents working across government hospitals in Telangana called of their strike Thursday night. As the doctors boycotted elective duties on Wednesday and patient services were affected in major hospitals, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had soon announced the government’s decision to increase the honorarium paid to the Senior Residents by 15 per cent. It was also announced that the Senior Residents’ honorarium will be extended to the medical students who are engaged in the COVID duties after their three years of medical course.
Acknowledging one of the key demands, the CM also instructed better medical facilities be provided to Junior Doctors and their family members at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Officials concerned were also instructed by the CM to handover ex-gratia amounts to the families of healthcare workers as per the guidelines, according to a release from the CMO.
In the evening, the government issued orders hiking the stipend from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,500 for Senior Residents with effect from 1.1.2021. Thanking the government, the Telangana-Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said in a statement that the issue that was not completely addressed was about the ex - gratia for deceased healthcare workers.
"Health officials gave us verbal assurance that alternative for ex - gratia will be discussed with the CM. We hope this issue will be addressed as early as possible honoring martyred HCWs and support to their dependents in view of patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them in present pandemic crisis," said the T-JUDA statement announcing the calling off the strike. They said they would report to duties from 9pm Thursday.
Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more casualties, a government bulletin said.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228), the bulletin said.
The state has 38,267 active cases and over 90,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,67,517 while with 3,961 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,26,043. Cumulatively, over 1.48 crore samples have been
tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.98 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 92.69 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 19,78,621. Among these, Chennai reported 2779 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,93,881. The state recorded 474 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 22,289. 349 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 30,063 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,43,284.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,13,048. Till date, 11,69,810 males, 8,08,773 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,69,88,201 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,74,145 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 268 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 199 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.