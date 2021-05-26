scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 15.8 lakh; Telangana reports 3821 fresh cases, 23 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,06,652.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: May 26, 2021 9:32:51 am
Chennai, COVID-19An elderly woman on oxygen support sits inside an auto rickshaw, outside a COVID care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 34,285 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 19,11,496. Among these, Chennai reported 4041 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,691. The state recorded 468 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 21,340. 334 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 28,745 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,83,504.

Also Read |Chennai: Corporation releases details of mobile vendors for fruits and vegetables amid lockdown

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,60,141 while with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:32 (IST)26 May 2021
Tamil Nadu: Man working in the US hires henchmen to kill his wife in Tiruvarur

In a shocking incident in Kidarankondam town in Tiruvarur, Jeyabarathi, a 28-year-old woman has been murdered by a gang based on the instructions provided by her husband from the US.

On May 21, when Jeyabarathi returned from her work in her two-wheeler, a tata-ace vehicle that was proceeding in the opposite direction hit her at the Kadavaiyaru Bridge.

The vehicle fled the spot and Jeyabarathi was left bleeding on the road. Some passerby found her and rushed her to the government hospital where she succumbed to injuries later.

09:21 (IST)26 May 2021
Chennai: Corporation releases details of mobile vendors for fruits and vegetables amid lockdown

With the Tamil Nadu government imposing a stringent week-long lockdown from May 24 to May 30 in a bid to curb rising COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released the contact details of mobile carts for purchasing fruits and vegetables across all 15 zones in Chennai.

A total of 1236 vehicles have been allowed to deliver fruits and vegetables from the Department of Horticulture and Koyambedu market in the city.

09:20 (IST)26 May 2021
Telangana resumes second dose vaccination

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age resumed on Tuesday across Telangana, an official release said.
    
Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao in an official memo said all designated private vaccination centres (PCVC) in the State are permitted to carry out COVID-19 vaccination in the hospitals, as well as workplaces (on requests made by Institutions/companies/gated communities, etc) by registering on CoWin portal and by following the vaccination guidelines. (PTI)

09:19 (IST)26 May 2021
Telangana logs 3,821 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 537, followed by Khammam (245) and Rangareddy (226), the bulletin said.

The state has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,60,141 while with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.

Cumulatively, over 1.46 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.93 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 92.52 per cent. (PTI)

09:18 (IST)26 May 2021
TN reports 34,285 fresh cases, 468 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 34,285 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 19,11,496. Among these, Chennai reported 4041 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,691. The state recorded 468 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 20,872. 334 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 28,745 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,83,504.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,06,652. Till date, 11,32,479 males, 7,78,979 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,66,41,632 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,71,866 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.

09:14 (IST)26 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

In a shocking incident in Kidarankondam town in Tiruvarur, Jeyabarathi, a 28-year-old woman has been murdered by a gang based on the instructions provided by her husband from the US. On May 21, when Jeyabarathi returned from her work in her two-wheeler, a tata-ace vehicle that was proceeding in the opposite direction hit her at the Kadavaiyaru Bridge.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Man working in the US hires henchmen to kill his wife in Tiruvarur

On March 26 last year, 40-year-old Bamandla Ravinder set out on a journey to spread awareness about the coronavirus disease and protocols to contain the infection. On May 8 this year, Ravinder tested positive for COVID. The initiative to create awareness about the viral transmission and his own COVID treatment cost him over Rs 5 lakh, which he now owes several people.

READ | Unfazed by mounting debt, Telangana farmer wants to hit the road again to spread Covid awareness

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus May 24, 25 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
