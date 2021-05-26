Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 15.8 lakh; Telangana reports 3821 fresh cases, 23 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 34,285 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 19,11,496. Among these, Chennai reported 4041 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,691. The state recorded 468 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 21,340. 334 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 28,745 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,83,504.
Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,60,141 while with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.
In a shocking incident in Kidarankondam town in Tiruvarur, Jeyabarathi, a 28-year-old woman has been murdered by a gang based on the instructions provided by her husband from the US.
On May 21, when Jeyabarathi returned from her work in her two-wheeler, a tata-ace vehicle that was proceeding in the opposite direction hit her at the Kadavaiyaru Bridge.
The vehicle fled the spot and Jeyabarathi was left bleeding on the road. Some passerby found her and rushed her to the government hospital where she succumbed to injuries later.
With the Tamil Nadu government imposing a stringent week-long lockdown from May 24 to May 30 in a bid to curb rising COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released the contact details of mobile carts for purchasing fruits and vegetables across all 15 zones in Chennai.
A total of 1236 vehicles have been allowed to deliver fruits and vegetables from the Department of Horticulture and Koyambedu market in the city.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age resumed on Tuesday across Telangana, an official release said.
Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao in an official memo said all designated private vaccination centres (PCVC) in the State are permitted to carry out COVID-19 vaccination in the hospitals, as well as workplaces (on requests made by Institutions/companies/gated communities, etc) by registering on CoWin portal and by following the vaccination guidelines. (PTI)
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 537, followed by Khammam (245) and Rangareddy (226), the bulletin said.
The state has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,60,141 while with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.
Cumulatively, over 1.46 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.93 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 92.52 per cent. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 34,285 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 19,11,496. Among these, Chennai reported 4041 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,691. The state recorded 468 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 20,872. 334 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 28,745 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,83,504.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 3,06,652. Till date, 11,32,479 males, 7,78,979 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,66,41,632 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,71,866 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.
