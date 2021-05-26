Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Recoveries in TN cross 15.8 lakh; Telangana reports 3821 fresh cases, 23 deaths

An elderly woman on oxygen support sits inside an auto rickshaw, outside a COVID care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 34,285 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 19,11,496. Among these, Chennai reported 4041 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,87,691. The state recorded 468 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 21,340. 334 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 28,745 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,83,504.

Also Read | Chennai: Corporation releases details of mobile vendors for fruits and vegetables amid lockdown

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties, a government bulletin said. The state has 38,706 active cases and over 81 thousand samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,60,141 while with 4,298 being cured, the total recoveries were at 5,18,266.