Monday, July 12, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 24.53 lakh; Telangana reports 465 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 32,307.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: July 12, 2021 9:25:14 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu recorded 2775 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,18,786. Among these, Chennai reported 171 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 5,35,044. The state recorded 47 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,418. 38 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3188 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,53,061.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 465 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 6,31,683, while four more deaths took the toll to 3,729. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 869 people getting cured, taking the total number to 6,17,638. The number of active cases stood at 10,316. A total of 65,607 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,97,60,171.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:25 (IST)12 Jul 2021
Stalin calls on Vijayakant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday paid a visit to the founder of opposition DMDK, Vijayakant, and enquired about his well-being.

Vijayakant, who was the Leader of Opposition during the 2011-16 period, presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the chief minister towards the state government's efforts to combat covid-19, the government said.

Stalin was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and Lok Sabha MP A Raja. (PTI)

09:23 (IST)12 Jul 2021
Telangana records 465 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 465 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 6,31,683, while four more deaths took the toll to 3,729.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 70 cases, followed by Karimnagar (42) and Suryapet (33), a state government bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 869 people getting cured, taking the total number to 6,17,638. The number of active cases stood at 10,316. A total of 65,607 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,97,60,171.

The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate was 97.77 per cent and 0.59 per cen. (PTI)

09:22 (IST)12 Jul 2021
TN reports 2775 fresh cases, 47 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 2775 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,18,786. Among these, Chennai reported 171 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,044. The state recorded 47 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,418. 38 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3188 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,53,061.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 32,307. Till date, 14,71,882 males, 10,46,866 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,45,46,292 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,48,182 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.

09:22 (IST)12 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

After an official list of new Union Cabinet ministers issued by the BJP mentioned that Tamil Nadu leader L Murugan hailed from “Kongu Nadu”, social media has erupted into debates over the use of the phrase, with the ruling DMK-Congress alliance accusing the BJP of trying to bifurcate the state.

READ | Congress, DMK accuse BJP of trying to divide Tamil Nadu as ‘Kongu Nadu’ sparks row

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nugambakkam has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next four days.

READ | Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in parts of state for next four days

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

