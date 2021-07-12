Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 24.53 lakh; Telangana reports 465 fresh cases, 4 deaths

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2775 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,18,786. Among these, Chennai reported 171 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,044. The state recorded 47 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,418. 38 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3188 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,53,061.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 465 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 6,31,683, while four more deaths took the toll to 3,729. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 869 people getting cured, taking the total number to 6,17,638. The number of active cases stood at 10,316. A total of 65,607 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,97,60,171.