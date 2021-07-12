Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 24.53 lakh; Telangana reports 465 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2775 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 25,18,786. Among these, Chennai reported 171 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,044. The state recorded 47 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,418. 38 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3188 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,53,061.
Telangana on Sunday recorded 465 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 6,31,683, while four more deaths took the toll to 3,729. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 869 people getting cured, taking the total number to 6,17,638. The number of active cases stood at 10,316. A total of 65,607 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the numbers examined so far to 1,97,60,171.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday paid a visit to the founder of opposition DMDK, Vijayakant, and enquired about his well-being.
Vijayakant, who was the Leader of Opposition during the 2011-16 period, presented a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the chief minister towards the state government's efforts to combat covid-19, the government said.
Stalin was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and Lok Sabha MP A Raja. (PTI)
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 70 cases, followed by Karimnagar (42) and Suryapet (33), a state government bulletin said.
The recovery rate and Case Fatality Rate was 97.77 per cent and 0.59 per cen. (PTI)
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 32,307. Till date, 14,71,882 males, 10,46,866 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,45,46,292 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,48,182 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
