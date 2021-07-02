Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Petrol price in Chennai crosses Rs. 100; Telangana recoveries cross 6 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The price of petrol in Chennai cross Rs. 100 on Friday for the first time since the fuel price hike across the country. As of today, petrol is priced at Rs. 100.13 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 93.72 per litre.
Tamil Nadu recorded 4481 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,84,177. Among these, Chennai reported 249 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,759. The state recorded 102 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 32,721. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5044 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,13,930.
Telangana on Thursday recorded 869 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,24,379, while the toll rose to 3,669 with eight more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,197 people recuperating from the infectious disease, pushing the total recoveries to 6,07,658. Active cases stood at 13,052, the bulletin said.
Excise Enforcement sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons including a Yemeni national in Hyderabad on charges of peddling cocaine and other narcotic drugs.
On reliable information, an Excise Enforcement team raided a flat at Banjara Hills and seized 17 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), 73 Ecstasy pills and 15 grams of charas from the possession of the duo, an official release said.
On further inquiry they revealed that they were purchasing cocaine and charas from a Nigerian, who is absconding, and selling the drugs to needy customers at higher prices, it said.
MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug. (PTI)
The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to direct the authorities concerned to ban all on-line and off-line video games, which are allegedly spoiling the school going children.
There is no doubt children and young adults these days were addicted to their phones and laptops and their world appears to revolve around these gadgets. But the courts cannot pass any such ban order at present, the first bench said.
It is the policy matter to be looked into by the appropriate governments in the State or the Centre, the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said while disposing of a PIL petition from city advocate E Martin Jayakumar.
It said 1,05,123 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,87,77,030. The samples tested per million population were 5,04,487.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 101 followed by Nalgonda (72) and Rangareddy (65) districts, a state government bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 97.32 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
Multiple teams have been formed by the police in search of the director of a prominent Madurai-based NGO after it was found that he was allegedly engaged in selling children through a destitute home he ran in the temple city.
On Wednesday and Thursday, police rescued two children — a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl — from two couples who had allegedly bought the children from G R Shivakumar, Director of Idhayam Trust.
About 80 inmates, including about 40 women and children, were shifted to other homes in Madurai. Police also seized computers and other documents from the NGO’s office.
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 37,526. Till date, 14,52,056 males, 10,32,083 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,30,01,904 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,63,654 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
