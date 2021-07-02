Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Petrol price in Chennai crosses Rs. 100; Telangana recoveries cross 6 lakh

The price of petrol in Chennai crossed Rs. 100 for the first time since the fuel price hike.

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The price of petrol in Chennai cross Rs. 100 on Friday for the first time since the fuel price hike across the country. As of today, petrol is priced at Rs. 100.13 per litre while diesel costs Rs. 93.72 per litre.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4481 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 24,84,177. Among these, Chennai reported 249 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,32,759. The state recorded 102 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 32,721. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5044 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,13,930.

Telangana on Thursday recorded 869 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,24,379, while the toll rose to 3,669 with eight more fatalities. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 1,197 people recuperating from the infectious disease, pushing the total recoveries to 6,07,658. Active cases stood at 13,052, the bulletin said.