Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 2505 fresh cases, 48 deaths; Active cases in Telangana over 10K

Decision to reopen schools will be taken keeping in mind Covid-19 situation: TN education minister

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that a decision on the reopening of schools would be taken after keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that the government was closely observing Puducherry’s decision to reopen schools and colleges.

Poyyamozhi said that a report would be submitted to chief minister M.K Stalin. The minister said, “Following the announcement made by the Puducherry government, the Education Department held a meeting on Monday. Depending on what the department officials and other stakeholders put forth, we will convey their recommendations to the Chief Minister who will then decide based on how the Covid-19 situation in the state is.”

He added that the decision will be taken after the government takes into consideration what parents feel about reopening of schools and whether they are confident about the safety of the students.