Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 2505 fresh cases, 48 deaths; Active cases in Telangana over 10K

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 2505 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,23,943. Among these, Chennai reported 160 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,439. The state recorded 48 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,502. 37 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3058 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,59,223.
Telangana on Tuesday reported 767 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.33 lakh, while the death toll stood at 3,738 with three more deaths. The number of active cases was 10,064. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,33,146, while with 848 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,19,344.
Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that a decision on the reopening of schools would be taken after keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that the government was closely observing Puducherry’s decision to reopen schools and colleges.
Poyyamozhi said that a report would be submitted to chief minister M.K Stalin. The minister said, “Following the announcement made by the Puducherry government, the Education Department held a meeting on Monday. Depending on what the department officials and other stakeholders put forth, we will convey their recommendations to the Chief Minister who will then decide based on how the Covid-19 situation in the state is.”
He added that the decision will be taken after the government takes into consideration what parents feel about reopening of schools and whether they are confident about the safety of the students.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the Tamil Nadu government constituting a panel on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying it was not contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court on the matter.
The ruling DMK had last month constituted the panel, headed by retired high court judge AK Rajan, to analyse if NEET had an adverse impact on students from backward classes and if so, the committee would recommend remedial measures to the government.
DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed the ruling, saying the “important verdict is the starting point for the Tamil Nadu government’s determination and efforts,” vis-a-vis NEET.
Read more
In one week, the Chennai police has booked 800 cases of drunk driving. A data put out by the Chennai city police and reported by The News Minute reveals that the traffic police booked 61 cases on July 1, 78 cases on July 2, 132 cases on July 3, between July 1 to July 7, Chennai traffic police booked, 168 cases on July 4, 122 cases on July 5, 111 cases on July 6 and 136 cases on July 7.
Additional Commissioner of police, Traffic, Pradip Kumar told TNM that “We have set up a special drive at night to book drunken driving. With regards to this, we have also set up 12 exclusive check points across the city.”
Necessary steps should be taken to exempt customs duty, integrated GST and any other taxes on import of life saving drugs for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre on Tuesday.
For children affected by SPA, gene-therapy has to be ideally given before the child reaches two years of age and this therapy costs over Rs 16 crore per person, Stalin said in a letter to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
SPA is a rare disease, causing loss of nerve cells, which carry electrical signals from the brain to muscles.
Read more
Telangana on Tuesday reported 767 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.33 lakh, while the death toll stood at 3,738 with three more deaths.
Khammam district accounted for the highest number of cases with 84 followed by The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)-77, a state government bulletin said.
The number of active cases was 10,064. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,33,146, while with 848 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 6,19,344.
Over 1.18 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday and cumulatively, over 1.99 crore samples have been tested. Samples tested per million population were over 5.36 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 97.82 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu recorded 2505 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,23,943. Among these, Chennai reported 160 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,35,439. The state recorded 48 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 33,502. 37 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3058 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,59,223.
As of Monday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 31,218. Till date, 14,74,860 males, 10,49,045 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,48,26,887 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,40,132 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.