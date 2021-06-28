Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Parts of TN to receive rainfall; Telangana reports 748 fresh cases

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Updated: June 28, 2021 10:30:52 am
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate showers early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu over the next one to two hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5127 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,65,874. Among these, Chennai reported 308 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,31,732. The state recorded 91 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 32,290. 72 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7159 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,90,783.

For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date. Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:30 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Sterlite Copper donates medical equipment worth Rs 2 crore to TN hospitals

Vedanta Ltd-owned Sterlite Copper on Sunday announced that it has provided over Rs 2 crore worth of medical equipment and supply to government hospitals in Tamil Nadu to help the state fight Covid-19. Sterlite Copper set up a 30-bed facility with oxygen cylinder and other COVID-19 related equipment at the government hospital in Kayalpattinam, a company release said.

As many as 142 oxygen beds were provided to the government hospitals each in Tuticorin, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam. Sterlite Copper undertook the renovation work of the third floor in the Tuticorin medical college hospital and added 70 oxygen beds, distributed 75 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each.

Additional infrastructure support was provided to the health care centres in the form of overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems in the districts, the release added. (PTI)

10:03 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today

Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate showers early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu over the next one to two hours.

09:40 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Telangana sees dip in new COVID cases for first time

For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date.

Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).

A total of 81,405 samples were tested yesterday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested were 1,83,27,887. The bulletin said there were 1,492 recoveries during the day taking the total number cured to 6,02,676. The recovery rate and case fatality rate were 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent, the bulletin said. (PTI) 

09:37 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 1 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Poombuhar: Thenpalani Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Subramaniapuram and surrounding areas  
  • Adyar: VGP Parts - I, II; Uthandi, Eden Garden, Ranganathan Avenue, Rajan Garden, ECR Main Road, Parts of Velachery, Vijaya Nagar, CLRI, West Canal Bank, Gandhi Mandapam Road, AGS Colony, Rukmani Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Bethel Nagar, Cholamandala Nagar, Barathiyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and surrounding areas
  • Thirumullaivoyal: Siva Sankarapuram, Jag Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Pathmavathi Nagar and Moorthy Street
  • Manjambakkam: South and North Telephone Colony, Padmavathy Nagar, AVM Nagar, JJ Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, Ganesh Nagar, Sivan Koil Street, VGR Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Sothuperumbedu: Parthasarathy Nagar, Nallur, Kumaran Nagar, Paneervakkam, Kammarpalayam and Parts of Solavaram
  • Mylapore: Dr. Besant Road, Peters Road, Sardarjung Garden 2nd Street, VM Street, Saivamuthaiya Street, S.H Road, Thandavarayan Street, Moors Road, Housing Board, VM Street of Mylapore, Parts of Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, Saivamuthaiya Street, TTK Road - Door No. 281 and 282, Door No. 765, Anna Salai and surrounding areas
  • Perambur: Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram - 1st to 3rd Streets, Varatharajan Street, Periyar Nagar, Balasubramaniam Salai, Parts of Jawahar Nagar, Chaitanya Apartment, Venkateswara Colony, Muthumman Koil Street, Veerasamy Street, Boopathy Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Annasalai: Bells Road, Krihsnappa Street, Rajagopal Street, Ellappan Street, Subbu Chetty Street and surrounding areas
  • IT Corridor: Thalambur Village, Natham Village, New Kumaran Nagar, Nehru Nagar, MGR Nagar, Perungudi Burma Colony and surrounding areas
  • Porur: Mangadu, Paraniputhur, Ayyapanthangal, Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Kundrathur, Nazzarathpet and surrounding areas
  • KK Nagar: Bharathi Street, Ganganagr, Meenakshi Nagar, Choolaimedu, Annaji Nagar, New Colony, Fathima Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Guindy: Alandur, Adambakkam, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Nanganallur, Moovarsampet, Guindy, Rajbhavan and surrounding areas
09:32 (IST)28 Jun 2021
TN reports 5127 fresh cases, 91 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 5127 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,65,874. Among these, Chennai reported 308 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,31,732. The state recorded 91 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 32,290. 72 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7159 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,90,783.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 42,801. Till date, 14,41,703 males, 10,24,133 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,23,54,310 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,203 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.

09:29 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Andhra Pradesh has started a programme to transform foundational learning in government schools for which the World Bank has approved a loan of 250 million dollars.

READ | Andhra Pradesh introduces programme to transform foundational learning with World Bank aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended the wedding of noted filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya. In photos and videos from the wedding ceremony, the DMK politician can be seen blessing the couple, taking part in rituals and posing for the photos.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin graces wedding ceremony of director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya, see photos

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

