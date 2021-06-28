Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Parts of TN to receive rainfall; Telangana reports 748 fresh cases

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate showers early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu over the next one to two hours.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5127 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,65,874. Among these, Chennai reported 308 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,31,732. The state recorded 91 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 32,290. 72 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7159 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,90,783.
For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date. Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).
Vedanta Ltd-owned Sterlite Copper on Sunday announced that it has provided over Rs 2 crore worth of medical equipment and supply to government hospitals in Tamil Nadu to help the state fight Covid-19. Sterlite Copper set up a 30-bed facility with oxygen cylinder and other COVID-19 related equipment at the government hospital in Kayalpattinam, a company release said.
As many as 142 oxygen beds were provided to the government hospitals each in Tuticorin, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam. Sterlite Copper undertook the renovation work of the third floor in the Tuticorin medical college hospital and added 70 oxygen beds, distributed 75 jumbo oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each.
Additional infrastructure support was provided to the health care centres in the form of overhead tanks, fire detection and fire-fighting systems in the districts, the release added. (PTI)
Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate showers early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu over the next one to two hours.
For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date.
Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).
A total of 81,405 samples were tested yesterday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested were 1,83,27,887. The bulletin said there were 1,492 recoveries during the day taking the total number cured to 6,02,676. The recovery rate and case fatality rate were 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Here are the affected areas:
Tamil Nadu recorded 5127 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,65,874. Among these, Chennai reported 308 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,31,732. The state recorded 91 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 32,290. 72 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7159 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,90,783.
As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 42,801. Till date, 14,41,703 males, 10,24,133 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,23,54,310 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,66,203 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.