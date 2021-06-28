Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Parts of TN to receive rainfall; Telangana reports 748 fresh cases

Parts of Chennai received light to moderate showers in the morning. Express Photo

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Citizens in Chennai woke up to cloudy skies on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate showers early morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in isolated places over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu over the next one to two hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 5127 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,65,874. Among these, Chennai reported 308 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,31,732. The state recorded 91 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 32,290. 72 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 7159 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,90,783.

For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date. Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).