Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN dip to over 2 lakh; Recoveries in Telangana cross 5.69 lakh

It has been two years since the desilting work of the 100-year old Chitlapakkam lake in Chitlapakkam near Chennai began. The project was halted last year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the subsequent lockdowns and Cyclone Nivar. With restrictions having eased across the state since Monday, residents of Chitlapakkam and volunteers from Chitlapakkam Rising are now hopeful that the 55-acre lakh will be restored to its glory before the onset of the monsoon this year.

A nurse accidentally cut off a portion of a 14-day-old baby’s thumb while attempting to remove a cannula from the girl’s hand using a scissor at a Thanjavur hospital in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The baby, born prematurely on May 25 had congenital anomalies and had been on intravenous (IV) support without breastfeeding at Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital (GRMH). She was about to be discharged when the mishap occurred in the afternoon.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

