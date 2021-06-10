Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN dip to over 2 lakh; Recoveries in Telangana cross 5.69 lakh

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 17,321 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 22,92,025. Among these, Chennai reported 1345 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,20,877. The state recorded 405 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 28,170. 311 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 31,253 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,59,597.
Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths. 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086. The number of active cases was 24,301. The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268.
Over 3,800 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) have been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 56 oxygen express trains, Southern Railway said in Chennai on Wednesday.
The State received the first oxygen supply through train on May 14 from Durgapur in West Bengal. "As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 3,881.95 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through 56 oxygen express trains," an official release said on Wednesday.
The 55th and the 56th expresses from Chattisgarh and Odisha respectively arrived in Tamil Nadu early on Wednesday, the release said.
Southern Railway said the Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of oxygen expresses with 27 trains delivering 1,884.25 metric tonnes of LMO while the remaining were shared by Tondiarpet goods yard, Tiruchirappalli goods yard, Kudalnagar, and Madukkarai near Coimbatore, the release said. (PTI)
Not even an inch of forest land can be allowed to be encroached upon, the first bench of the Madras High Court observed on Wednesday.
The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the oral observation while entertaining a writ petition challenging the alleged construction of a resort in Naduvattam village in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.
Prabakaran, the petitioner, in his public interest litigation plea alleged that a person, Kavitha Senbagam was constructing the resort without sanction from authorities and in violation of the existing rules and regulations.
The judges ordered notices to the authorities returnable in three weeks. (PTI)
Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy Wednesday informed the government's decision to cancel 2nd year intermediate examinations in the state in view of prevailing pandemic situation. The decision was taken keeping the safety of students in mind, the minister said.
According to the minister, the government had opted to cancel the exams to ease the pressure on students in the wake of concerns among students and their parents over the spread of the corona virus.
A committee would be constituted to finalize the modalities for announcement of results.
The decision would benefit 4.73 lakh students in the state. A decision on these lines was sought by many after the CBSE and CISCE had announced cancelation of exams for class 12 students under their respective boards.
The Telangana government will vaccinate six lakh people from high-risk high-exposure groups in the next four days.
Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday reviewed implementation of vaccination drive and directed the officials to vaccinate 6 lakh persons from high-risk categories in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, and all other urban local bodies in the state in the next four days.
The officials were also directed to vaccinate the following categories on priority.
• 16,000 dialysis and Thalassemia patients.
• 3 lakhs auto and cab drivers in ULBs.
• 25,000 Engineering Staff working in all the Engineering Departments.
• 45,000 field staff working in Power Sector.
• 5,000 field level employees in Agriculture.
• 30,000 field staff of Revenue earning departments.
• 6000 IKP field staff.
• 15,000 Bank Employees in the districts.
• 13,000 Postal Employees.
• 60,000 Public Representatives of Urban and Rural Local Bodies.
• 35,000 RMP and PMPs practising in rural areas.
• 50,000 Poojari, Imams and Church Pastors.
Earlier, the health department had conducted a special drive to vaccinate all RTC drivers, Autorichshaw drivers, and Maxi Cab drivers, from 3rd June, 2021 onwards in the state. The inoculation drive was taken up for upto 10,000 persons per day in GHMC area and other district headquarters.
On Wednesday, the meeting also decided to appoint a Special Officer to pursue procurement of vaccine stocks for which orders have been placed. It was noted that payment had been made to vaccine manufacturing companies for 16 lakhs doses which were yet to be supplied.
Shipping containers modified into emergency mobile medical units that can help treat COVID-19 patients were formally put into service at the Kilpauk Medical college in Chennai on Wednesday. Each of the ‘repurposed shipping containers’ can hold seven beds along with life-saving devices, and are easy to transport and erect.
The containers are built with corrugated metal sheets and can be customised easily to be used as ‘quarantine centres’ and isolation wards in hospitals, Rajasthan Cosmo Club, which put together the units, said in a release. The containers can also act as ‘portable clinics’ or COVID-19 testing centres in hotspots.
“RCC stands by the people and the government of Tamil Nadu in these times. We will continue our contributions in all possible ways to help the state exit the pandemic faster..,” RCC Foundation President Sripal Kothari said.
Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,96,813, while the toll rose to 3,426 with 17 more deaths.
Khammam district accounted for the most number of cases with 180, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (179) and Nalgonda (145), a state government bulletin said.
It said 1,801 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,69,086. The number of active cases was 24,301. The bulletin said 1,29,896 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,62,57,268. The samples tested per million population were 4,36,788.
The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.57 per cent and 95.35 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,04,258. Till date, 13,44,157 males, 9,47,830 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,92,43,359 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,80,750 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 271 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 202 are private facilities.
