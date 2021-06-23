scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 410 fresh cases; Active cases in Telangana at 16,640

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate was 96.71 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 23, 2021 10:40:03 am
Students studying abroad wait for their turn to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a special vaccinantion centre, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 6895 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,36,819. Among these, Chennai reported 410 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,034. The state recorded 194 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 31,580. 153 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 13,156 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,48,353.

Click here for more

Covid-19 cases in Telangana are in declining trend with 1,175 being reported on Tuesday taking the tally to over 6.15 lakh while the toll stood at 3,586 with 10 fresh deaths. The number of active cases was 16,640. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,15,574, while with 1,771 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 5,95,348.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:40 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Madras HC closes case on Covid-19 management

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state government to expedite Covid vaccination for persons travelling out of the country, especially students, who are due for their second dose.

The first bench’s direction came in a case taken up on its own on Covid-19 management in the state and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, closed the plea after it gave the directive.

On Tuesday when the matter came up for hearing, the bench said the situation was now under control and opined that the Centre and state government seemed more prepared to deal with another surge than during the second wave.

Read more

10:23 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Film producer cheated on the promise of providing COVID-19 vaccines

A leading Telugu film producer was allegedly cheated over a promise of providing COVID-19 vaccines, police said on Tuesday. The accused called the film producer on May 31 and introduced himself as a Health department-related employee and promised to supply the vaccines in some large quantity for Rs 2.50 lakh, they said.

The accused managed to convince the producer that the vaccines in large quantities would be useful for administering them to people belonging to the latter, they said. The accused person switched off his mobile phone after receiving an advance of Rs one lakh from the producer, police said.

A complaint was received from an employee of the producer on Monday and a case on charges of cheating and others was registered, they said. The accused, who has been identified, is now in jail in connection with another case against him, they said.

He was not in jail when he made the call to the producer. Police would proceed as per law in the matter of allegedly cheating the film producer. (PTI)

10:02 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Squirrels running on power cables led to outages: TN Electricity Minister

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was on Tuesday trolled for his remark that frequent power outages in the state were caused by squirrels running on power lines.

Squirrels which managed to climb the power cables and run on them result in frequent power outages, he claimed. “In certain places power outages occur when two cables come into contact due to squirrels running on the power cable while the tree branches rub onto the other line,” Balaji reasoned during a press briefing.

Ridiculing him, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, an ally of the opposition AIADMK, asked, “wonder what could be the reason for power cuts in Chennai nowadays? Maybe squirrels are running underground in Chennai? #Doubt,” he tweeted.

Read more

09:57 (IST)23 Jun 2021
AIADMK seeks steps to tackle third COVID-19 wave, DMK govt says it is all set

The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government in the state Assembly to create one lakh beds for children to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, if it was to emerge.

Medical Minister Ma Subramanian said all steps were being taken and an excellent infrastructure has been created to tackle any such eventuality.

“There will not be a third wave and such a thing should not happen and even in case of a third wave, Tamil Nadu is ready to handle it,” the Minister said replying to opposition MLA, C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Read more

09:45 (IST)23 Jun 2021
IGCAR trainee allegedly dies by suicide

A 28-year-old employee of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at neighbouring Kalpakkam allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sathya Sai Ram, residing at Kalpakkam. He was working as category II trainee at IGCAR.

Police, who recovered the body on Tuesday, suspect it to be a case of self-immolation. Though the cause of death will be established after an enquiry, police said a case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Ram had gone missing from his house in Kalpakkam on June 20 and a day later his father filed a missing complaint with the police. "His body was found at Vayalur Palar," police sources said, adding that an enquiry was on. (PTI)

09:34 (IST)23 Jun 2021
After a gap of 15 months, suburban train services to resume in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on June 23

The suburban train services in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will resume services on June 23 after a gap of 15 months, the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities announced on Monday.

The MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) services were suspended from March 23, 2020 in the wake of a nationwide lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

With the gradual opening of train services, the Indian Railways has now approved the resumption of MMTS train services to cater to the travel needs of the intra-city and suburban rail commuters in the twin city region.

To begin with, 10 MMTS trains will operate. In this regard, the SCR has appealed to commuters to follow all Covid protocols, wear masks, ensure personal hygiene, and maintain social-distancing in trains and station premises.

Read more

09:33 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Poompuhar: Kambar nagar, GKM colony, Asoka Avenue and Vetri Selvi Anbalagan Nagar
  • Redhills: Padiyanallur, PT Moorthynagar, Atanthangal and Parts of Solayamman Nagar
  • Puzhal: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, Balaji Nagar and Macro Marvel Nagar
  • Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Durainallur, Mangalam and surrounding areas
  • Perambur: KC Garden, Poombugar Nagar, Arjun Vasantham Nagar, SR Koil (South), GKM Colony and surrounding areas
  • Sembium: VOC Street, Devi Nagar, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas
  • KK Nagar: Kamarajar Colony, Munusamy Salai, Nehru Street, Krishna Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Koyembedu Market: Nerkundram, Krishna, Amudha Nagar and surrounding areas.
  • Thirumangalam South: Srinivasa Nagar, Kanaga Sabai Colony, Perumal Koil Street and surrounding areas
  • Tondiarpet: Napalayam, Velavan and Arul Murugan Nagar, Thiruvellvoyal, Merattur, Thottakaatu, Ramanathapuram, Shanmugampuram, TKS Nagar, MMDA - Phase 1 and 2; Elanthanur, Kalaingar Nagar, Pallipuram, Ariyanvoyal, Melur, Pallipuram and surrounding areas
  • Thirumullaivoyal: Velanoor Village, Sivagarden and surrounding areas
  • Nungambakkam: Lloyds Road 3 and 4 pole
  • OMR: Perungudi Industrial Estate, Part of OMR, Semmanchery, Sholinganallur, Arumugam Avenue, Ezhil Muga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Kannagi Nagar and surroundings areas
  • Guindy: Madipakkam, Rajbhavan, Alandur, Manapakkam, Ramapuram, Adambakkam, TG Nagar and surrounding areas
  • Mandaveli: Saradapuram SS-I and II
  • Mylapore: Andreson 3 Pole, Jayalakshimi Estate, Thanappa, Theetharappan, Demontee, Appu Street, Muthu Street and surrounding areas
  • Porur: Madhanandapuram, Parts of Porur, Kovoor, Somangalam and surrounding areas
  • Adyar: Kaveri Street, Ganesh Nagar, Parts of ECR and surrounding areas
  • Avadi: Kalaigar Nagar, Poompozil Nagar, Mazuthi Street, Mittanamallee, Sabi Nagar, ICF Colony and surrounding areas
09:30 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Telangana logs 1,175 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Covid-19 cases in Telangana are in declining trend with 1,175 being reported on Tuesday taking the tally to over 6.15 lakh while the toll stood at 3,586 with 10 fresh deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 133 followed by Khammam (76), a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was16,640. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,15,574, while with 1,771 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 5,95,348.

Over 87 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 1.77 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.77 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.71 per cent. (PTI)

09:29 (IST)23 Jun 2021
TN reports 6895 fresh cases, 194 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 6895 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,36,819. Among these, Chennai reported 410 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,034. The state recorded 194 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 31,580. 153 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 13,156 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,48,353.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,886. Till date, 14,25,207 males, 10,11,574 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,15,05,639 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,65,373 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.

09:29 (IST)23 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

While the test positivity rate for Covid-19 has decreased in most districts of Andhra Pradesh, the rise in the number of black fungus cases has left officials in the state worried. The state has registered 2,772 black fungus cases so far, of which 922 needed surgery.

READ | Signs of second wave wane, but black fungus cases rise in Andhra

The Hyderabad-based Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) in collaboration with the Telangana government began the fourth round of community-based sero-surveillance survey on Tuesday in Jangaon, Kamareddy, and Nalgonda districts in the state.

READ | Telangana: ICMR-NIN begins 4th serosurvey; those in 6-9 age group included

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad Coronavirus June 21, 22 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd