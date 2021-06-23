Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 410 fresh cases; Active cases in Telangana at 16,640

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 6895 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 24,36,819. Among these, Chennai reported 410 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,30,034. The state recorded 194 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 31,580. 153 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 13,156 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,48,353.
Covid-19 cases in Telangana are in declining trend with 1,175 being reported on Tuesday taking the tally to over 6.15 lakh while the toll stood at 3,586 with 10 fresh deaths. The number of active cases was 16,640. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,15,574, while with 1,771 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 5,95,348.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and state government to expedite Covid vaccination for persons travelling out of the country, especially students, who are due for their second dose.
The first bench’s direction came in a case taken up on its own on Covid-19 management in the state and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, however, closed the plea after it gave the directive.
On Tuesday when the matter came up for hearing, the bench said the situation was now under control and opined that the Centre and state government seemed more prepared to deal with another surge than during the second wave.
A leading Telugu film producer was allegedly cheated over a promise of providing COVID-19 vaccines, police said on Tuesday. The accused called the film producer on May 31 and introduced himself as a Health department-related employee and promised to supply the vaccines in some large quantity for Rs 2.50 lakh, they said.
The accused managed to convince the producer that the vaccines in large quantities would be useful for administering them to people belonging to the latter, they said. The accused person switched off his mobile phone after receiving an advance of Rs one lakh from the producer, police said.
A complaint was received from an employee of the producer on Monday and a case on charges of cheating and others was registered, they said. The accused, who has been identified, is now in jail in connection with another case against him, they said.
He was not in jail when he made the call to the producer. Police would proceed as per law in the matter of allegedly cheating the film producer. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was on Tuesday trolled for his remark that frequent power outages in the state were caused by squirrels running on power lines.
Squirrels which managed to climb the power cables and run on them result in frequent power outages, he claimed. “In certain places power outages occur when two cables come into contact due to squirrels running on the power cable while the tree branches rub onto the other line,” Balaji reasoned during a press briefing.
Ridiculing him, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, an ally of the opposition AIADMK, asked, “wonder what could be the reason for power cuts in Chennai nowadays? Maybe squirrels are running underground in Chennai? #Doubt,” he tweeted.
The main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government in the state Assembly to create one lakh beds for children to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, if it was to emerge.
Medical Minister Ma Subramanian said all steps were being taken and an excellent infrastructure has been created to tackle any such eventuality.
“There will not be a third wave and such a thing should not happen and even in case of a third wave, Tamil Nadu is ready to handle it,” the Minister said replying to opposition MLA, C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK government.
A 28-year-old employee of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at neighbouring Kalpakkam allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sathya Sai Ram, residing at Kalpakkam. He was working as category II trainee at IGCAR.
Police, who recovered the body on Tuesday, suspect it to be a case of self-immolation. Though the cause of death will be established after an enquiry, police said a case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Ram had gone missing from his house in Kalpakkam on June 20 and a day later his father filed a missing complaint with the police. "His body was found at Vayalur Palar," police sources said, adding that an enquiry was on. (PTI)
The suburban train services in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will resume services on June 23 after a gap of 15 months, the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities announced on Monday.
The MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) services were suspended from March 23, 2020 in the wake of a nationwide lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
With the gradual opening of train services, the Indian Railways has now approved the resumption of MMTS train services to cater to the travel needs of the intra-city and suburban rail commuters in the twin city region.
To begin with, 10 MMTS trains will operate. In this regard, the SCR has appealed to commuters to follow all Covid protocols, wear masks, ensure personal hygiene, and maintain social-distancing in trains and station premises.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
Covid-19 cases in Telangana are in declining trend with 1,175 being reported on Tuesday taking the tally to over 6.15 lakh while the toll stood at 3,586 with 10 fresh deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 133 followed by Khammam (76), a state government bulletin said.
The number of active cases was16,640. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,15,574, while with 1,771 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 5,95,348.
Over 87 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 1.77 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 4.77 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 96.71 per cent. (PTI)
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,886. Till date, 14,25,207 males, 10,11,574 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,15,05,639 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,65,373 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.
