Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai tally cross 5.34 lakh; Telangana reports 731 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Chennai: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a special vaccination drive at a school in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3211 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,10,059. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,34,310. The state recorded 57 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,253. 50 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3565 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,43,141.

Telangana on Thursday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3714 with four casualties. The number of active cases was 11,206. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,29,785, while with 993 people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,14,865.