Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai tally cross 5.34 lakh; Telangana reports 731 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 3211 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,10,059. Among these, Chennai reported 189 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,34,310. The state recorded 57 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 33,253. 50 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3565 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,43,141.
Telangana on Thursday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3714 with four casualties. The number of active cases was 11,206. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,29,785, while with 993 people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,14,865.
The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that the family members or legal heirs of all those who died due to Covid-19 are issued proper death certificates and appropriate documents mentioning the cause of the death.
This, the court said, would help the family claim the consequential benefits without any difficulties.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee issued the direction after considering a Supreme Court judgment delivered on June 30. The top court insisted on simplifying the process of issuing death certificates and ordered the issuance of guidelines for the process.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Thursday held state-wide protests against the Central government over rise in fuel and cooking gas prices and demanded its immediate rollback.
Alongside protests in front of fuel pumps in the state, signature campaign was also held across Tamil Nadu to press the union government to roll back the hike. Congressmen in Chennai headed to the Raj Bhavan by a bullock cart and handed over a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking withdrawal of hike.
TNCC chief K S Alagiri led the protest in Villupuram and protests were held in all the 75 party districts in the state, party spokesperson A Gopanna said. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai led a bicycle rally in Chennai and 'bullock cart protests' were also held in places including Coimbatore.
Led by state women's wing chief Sudha Ramakrishnan, former TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and others called on Purohit. "Governor Purohit said the representation seeking withdrawal of hike would be sent to the union government," Thirunavukkarasar said. (PTI)
The BJP has appointed former IPS officer K Annamalai, 36, as its state chief, a day after the incumbent L Murugan was sworn in as a Union minister. Annamalai, who quit the IPS in 2019, joined the BJP last August. A confident and articulate leader, he was already holding the post of vice president.
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced Annamalai’s appointment by party national president J P Nadda in a statement on Thursday.
Annamalai is known as the blue-eyed boy of BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, a leader who has started wielding more power in New Delhi in the recent past.
Dindigul I Leoni, a popular talk show host who has been a member of the DMK for several years, has been appointed head of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.
The corporation is responsible for publishing, printing, and selling books free of cost to the government and government-aided schools, and also to private schools at a rate fixed by the government. It has been producing books for English and Tamil medium syllabi for students of Classes I to XII. The post was previously held by former AIADMK MLA B Valarmathi.
The appointment of Leoni has evoked a mixed response. PMK youth-wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to withdraw its decision. Taking to Twitter, he said Leoni, who has been regularly making derogatory remarks against women, should be replaced by a qualified educationist. He said appointing a person like Leoni is a disgrace to the post.
R Mahendran, who had quit the Kamal Haasan-led party in May this year citing lack of democracy, joined DMK in the presence of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. Alongside Mahendran, 78 other people also joined DMK at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said he had expected Mahendran to join DMK once the election dates were announced. “I welcome you all to DMK. Though we got enough seats to form our government, we did not win the expected numbers in Coimbatore and Kongu region. Had Mahendran joined DMK earlier, that would have happened. But nevertheless, as superstar (Rajinikanth) would say in onea film, ‘I will be the latest even if I come late’, Mahendran has joined us now. I thank him and all other brothers and sisters. The party is going to gain more laurels in the future and I am confident that you people will work towards that,” Stalin said.
Telangana on Thursday recorded 731 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 6.29 lakh while the toll stood at 3714 with four casualties. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 80 followed by
Khammam 64 and Nalgonda 56 districts, a state government bulletin said.
The number of active cases was 11,206. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,29,785, while with 993 people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,14,865.
Over 1.02 lakh samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, over 1.94 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population were over 5.23 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 97.63 per cent. (PTI)
As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 33,665. Till date, 14,66,914 males, 10,43,107 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,40,96,067 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,54,763 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
