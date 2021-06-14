Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 935 fresh cases amid decline; Active cases in Telangana over 21k

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to at a vaccination centre in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 14,016 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 23,53,721. Among these, Chennai reported 935 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,25,009. The state recorded 267 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 29,547. 198 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,895 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,74,247.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,280 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, pushing the tally so far to over six lakh and 3,484 respectively. The number of active cases was 21,137. The total number of cases in the State stood at 6,03,369 while with 2,261 people being cured, the total recoveries were 5,78,748. A separate release said as on June 12, over 63 lakh people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15 lakh got their second jab.