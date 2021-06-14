Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Chennai reports 935 fresh cases amid decline; Active cases in Telangana over 21k

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 14,016 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 23,53,721. Among these, Chennai reported 935 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,25,009. The state recorded 267 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 29,547. 198 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,895 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,74,247.
Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,280 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, pushing the tally so far to over six lakh and 3,484 respectively. The number of active cases was 21,137. The total number of cases in the State stood at 6,03,369 while with 2,261 people being cured, the total recoveries were 5,78,748. A separate release said as on June 12, over 63 lakh people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15 lakh got their second jab.
When the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, all that Karamchati Sriharsha could see on his Twitter feed was frantic calls of help from patients and their families who were running from pillar-to-post in search of oxygen, hospital beds or aid.
It is then that the Hyderabad-based techie conceptualised setting up a Covid war room to help those in need.
Over the last six weeks, Sriharsha and a group of his friends have attended over 1,400 distress calls and raised over Rs 50 lakh to help those in need. The success of the Covid war room, which has around 500 volunteers working in 12 different time zones, lies in transparency and effective communication which attracted passionate donors all across the world.
A total of 96 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 48 arrivals and 48 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Slamming the DMK government for its decision to reopen state-run liquor outlets from June 14 in 27 districts, the state unit of the BJP on Sunday staged protest in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu.
BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan, who led a protest in front of the party state headquarters “Kamalalayam” in Chennai said DMK president M K Stalin had last year strongly opposed reopening of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu during the first COVID-19 wave.
Stalin, who is now Chief Minister, had even held a protest against the AIADMK government and was then completely against the move to reopen liquor stores, Murugan said. However, after assuming power following a win in the April 6 Assembly polls, the stand has been reversed, he added.
Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, along with other senior police officials, called on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachkonda - Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat - are among the officials, who met the CJI, according to an official release.
The officials interacted with the Chief Justice Ramana on coordination between different stakeholders in the criminal justice system, the release said.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and representatives of the Bar Council of Telangana and several other dignitaries on Saturday called on the CJI, who is camping at the Raj Bhavan during a visit to the city. The CJI reached Hyderabad on Friday and was accorded a grand reception. (PTI)
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,49,927. Till date, 13,78,385 males, 9,75,298 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,99,68,038 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,77,295 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.
