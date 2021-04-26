Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 1,05,180 as state reports 15,659 fresh cases, 82 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,659 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 10,81,988. Among these, Chennai reported 4206 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,09,899. The state recorded 82 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,557. Seventy of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 11,065 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,63,251.
With the Tamil Nadu government expecting a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately cancel the diversion of 80 MTs of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “As compared to the maximum case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand…” Palaniswami said, adding that the state would require up to 450 MT oxygen shortly, which is more than the state’s current production capacity.
Calling the National Medical Oxygen Allotment plan a wrong move as it had allocated only 220 MTs for Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, “This is based on the wrong position that the existing oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu is lower than the manufacturing capacity.”
A total of 185 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 93 arrivals and 92 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,05,180. Till date, 6,53,167 males, 4,28,783 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,20,06,472 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,26,298 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.
