Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 1,05,180 as state reports 15,659 fresh cases, 82 deaths

A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh state border at Christianpet check post in Vellore district, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,659 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 10,81,988. Among these, Chennai reported 4206 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,09,899. The state recorded 82 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,557. Seventy of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 11,065 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,63,251.

With the Tamil Nadu government expecting a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately cancel the diversion of 80 MTs of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “As compared to the maximum case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand…” Palaniswami said, adding that the state would require up to 450 MT oxygen shortly, which is more than the state’s current production capacity.