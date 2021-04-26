scorecardresearch
Monday, April 26, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 1,05,180 as state reports 15,659 fresh cases, 82 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 6,53,167 males, 4,28,783 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 26, 2021 10:34:18 am
A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh state border at Christianpet check post in Vellore district, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,659 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 10,81,988. Among these, Chennai reported 4206 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,09,899. The state recorded 82 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,557. Seventy of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 11,065 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,63,251.

With the Tamil Nadu government expecting a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately cancel the diversion of 80 MTs of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “As compared to the maximum case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand…” Palaniswami said, adding that the state would require up to 450 MT oxygen shortly, which is more than the state’s current production capacity.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:34 (IST)26 Apr 2021
Palaniswami to PM: Cancel diversion of oxygen to Andhra, Telangana

With the Tamil Nadu government expecting a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately cancel the diversion of 80 MTs of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“As compared to the maximum case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand…” Palaniswami said, adding that the state would require up to 450 MT oxygen shortly, which is more than the state’s current production capacity.

Calling the National Medical Oxygen Allotment plan a wrong move as it had allocated only 220 MTs for Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, “This is based on the wrong position that the existing oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu is lower than the manufacturing capacity.”

10:00 (IST)26 Apr 2021
185 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities today

A total of 185 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 93 arrivals and 92 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:21 (IST)26 Apr 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Avadi Saraswathi Nagar: CTH Road, Saraswathi Nagar, Aarthi Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar, Devi Eswari Nagar and Iyyapan Nagar.
  • Thirumullaivoyal Lakshmipuram and Vellanur: Ellammapet, Srinivasa Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Konimedu, Indira Nagar, Kattoor, Lakshmi Nagar, Anbunagar, Akkimedu, Ganga Nagar and nearby areas.
  • ICF: Chennai Battai Road, South Thirumalai Nagar, Market Street, Ayanavaram Bus Stand, Gandhi Nagar, Kamaraj Street, KH Road, Bajanai Koil, East Mada Street, Tagore Nagar, LIC Colony, Devar Street, Officer Colony and nearby areas.
  • Sothuperumedu: Budhur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumedu, Arumanthai and Thirunilai.
  • Velachery West: Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rettai Pillaiyar Koil Street and Palaniyappa Street.
09:08 (IST)26 Apr 2021
TN reports 15,659 fresh cases, 4206 from Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu recorded 15,659 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 10,81,988. Among these, Chennai reported 4206 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,09,899. The state recorded 82 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,557. Seventy of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 11,065 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,63,251.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,05,180. Till date, 6,53,167 males, 4,28,783 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,20,06,472 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,26,298 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

09:08 (IST)26 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

“The evil is around and there is only one person for the job and it’s YOU.” The message on the walls beside the toll plaza at Shamshabad, near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, is hard to miss. Anxious faces, young and old, men, women, and children, all in grayscale, stare back at the passersby, but from behind a blue surgical mask.

Mask up Hyderabad: The artists behind the Shamshabad wall art

When three art enthusiasts in Hyderabad decided to use their craft to create awareness amidst a raging pandemic, they knew the task was challenging. “The concept was to depict the seriousness of the pandemic and the fight against it. The art had to convey the message while not distract the drivers. It was not possible on busy streets but the walls near the toll plaza were ideal,” says 26-year-old Vinay Cheguri, who works as an IT analyst for a multinational software giant.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

