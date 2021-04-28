Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 15,830 fresh cases; 4640 cases reported in Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,830 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 11,13,502. Among these, Chennai reported 4640 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,18,614. The state recorded 77 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 13,728. Sixty three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 14,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,90,919.
Meanwhile, long queues to buy Remdesivir were seen at Chennai’s Kilpauk Medical College for the second day in a row, sending social distancing for a complete toss as harried people got into arguments with each other and the stationed officials while trying to procure the Covid-19 drug for hospitalised loved ones. Even as announcements were made on a loudspeaker to not crowd the counter and maintain a queue, lack of facilities like signboards and an insufficient number of officials to guide the public led to chaos.
All those above 18 years of age can register for vaccination against Covid-19 using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app, starting at 4 PM today. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1 so you can start registering in the afternoon.
There are currently two Covid vaccines being administered in India which include the Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sputnik V which was developed in Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.
Read here on how to register through CoWIN and Aarogya Setu
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 5 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,08,855. Till date, 6,72,280 males, 4,41,184 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,22,48,205 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,21,549 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 264 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 195 are private facilities.
