Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 15,830 fresh cases; 4640 cases reported in Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,22,48,205 samples from the state have been tested till date.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 28, 2021 10:01:47 am
Koyambedu market, Chennai, COVID-19A health worker collects swab sample from a labourer for COVID-19 test, at Koyambedu Vegetable Market in Chennai. (PTI)

Meanwhile, long queues to buy Remdesivir were seen at Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College for the second day in a row, sending social distancing for a complete toss as harried people got into arguments with each other and the stationed officials while trying to procure the Covid-19 drug for hospitalised loved ones. Even as announcements were made on a loudspeaker to not crowd the counter and maintain a queue, lack of facilities like signboards and an insufficient number of officials to guide the public led to chaos.

Meanwhile, long queues to buy Remdesivir were seen at Chennai’s Kilpauk Medical College for the second day in a row, sending social distancing for a complete toss as harried people got into arguments with each other and the stationed officials while trying to procure the Covid-19 drug for hospitalised loved ones. Even as announcements were made on a loudspeaker to not crowd the counter and maintain a queue, lack of facilities like signboards and an insufficient number of officials to guide the public led to chaos.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:01 (IST)28 Apr 2021
Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for all adults at 4pm: Here’s how to register

All those above 18 years of age can register for vaccination against Covid-19 using the CoWIN platform or Aarogya Setu app, starting at 4 PM today. All Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1 so you can start registering in the afternoon.

There are currently two Covid vaccines being administered in India which include the Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sputnik V which was developed in Russia and is imported and sold in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

10:00 (IST)28 Apr 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 5 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Avadi Koilpathagai: Thirumalaivasan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Poompozhil Nagar, Bible College, St. Peter's Nagar, Christ Colony, Kannadapalayam and Ramakrishna Nagar.
09:57 (IST)28 Apr 2021
TN reports 15,830 fresh cases, 77 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 15,830 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 11,13,502. Among these, Chennai reported 4640 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,18,614. The state recorded 77 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 13,728. Sixty three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 14,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,90,919.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,08,855. Till date, 6,72,280 males, 4,41,184 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,22,48,205 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,21,549 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 264 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 195 are private facilities.

09:56 (IST)28 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Fish markets, chicken and other meat stalls will be shut on Saturdays in Tamil Nadu, according to a government order issued on Monday. The state has been witnessing a heavy rush at meat stalls and markets on Saturdays on account of the weekly Sunday lockdown. “Considering the increasing trend of positive cases and in order to control the spread, Fish Markets, Fish Stalls, Chicken Stalls and other meat Stalls shall remain closed on Saturdays and action would be initiated against the violators,” a government order read.

A day after the Madras High Court came down heavily on the Election Commission (EC) for failing to stop political parties from violating Covid protocols during their campaign rallies last month, and warned it over the coming counting day, the poll body announced a ban on all victory processions following the results. The Commission also capped the number of people permitted to accompany the winning candidate to receive the election certificate to two, saying the decisions were taken in “view of the surge in Covid-19 cases throughout the country”.

Chennai Hyderabad April 26, 27 Highlights

