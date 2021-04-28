Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 15,830 fresh cases; 4640 cases reported in Chennai alone

A health worker collects swab sample from a labourer for COVID-19 test, at Koyambedu Vegetable Market in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 15,830 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 11,13,502. Among these, Chennai reported 4640 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,18,614. The state recorded 77 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 13,728. Sixty three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 14,043 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,90,919.

Meanwhile, long queues to buy Remdesivir were seen at Chennai’s Kilpauk Medical College for the second day in a row, sending social distancing for a complete toss as harried people got into arguments with each other and the stationed officials while trying to procure the Covid-19 drug for hospitalised loved ones. Even as announcements were made on a loudspeaker to not crowd the counter and maintain a queue, lack of facilities like signboards and an insufficient number of officials to guide the public led to chaos.