Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 22.23 lakh; Telangana reports 1556 fresh cases, 14 deaths

Lockdown woes: Chennai’s iconic snake park says running out of funds, facing closure

With the Covid-19 lockdown taking away visitors and income, Chennai’s iconic snake park is on the verge of closure, its management has said.

Owing to the pandemic, the place has been closed to visitors since March 2020, and the management is now struggling to pay its staff, maintain the park and feed the reptiles. A total of 20 staff were employed here before the pandemic, but the number is now down to 10, who have been getting only half their salary since the lockdown.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr S Paulraj, executive chairman of the Trust, said the lockdown has meant no income for the park, and their savings are dwindling each day. “Maintaining parks with animals differs from other businesses. Even if your park is closed, you still need to feed the reptiles. Before the pandemic, we got a footfall of around 5,000 to 6,000 on weekdays and more than 10,000 on weekends. Annually, we generated around Rs 75 lakh while the income per month was around Rs 6 lakh. Of this, Rs 4 lakh would be used for salaries, and Rs 2 lakh to feed the reptiles. We depend solely on ticket sale for revenue,” he said.

