Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 22.23 lakh; Telangana reports 1556 fresh cases, 14 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 11,805 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 23,78,298. Among these, Chennai reported 793 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,26,614. The state recorded 267 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 30,068. 204 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 23,207 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,23,015.
Telangana on Tuesday logged 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,06,436, while the death toll rose to 3,510 with 14 more fatalities. The number of recovered people outnumbered the fresh cases with 2,070 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,82,993. The number of active cases was at 19,933.
Film producers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the Finance Ministry to reduce the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for films, stating that over 120 films with investments of over Rs 1,000 crore were stuck in Tamil film industry alone and unable to be released in theatres due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
According to the Tamil Film Active Producers’ Association, the imposition of 10 per cent TDS on distribution of cinematographic films, has come as a ”big shock” and would impact lakhs of people associated with the film industry. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CII Media and Entertainment (South) T G Thyagarajan said Indian film industry was facing a decline by close to 60 per cent, and it required the Ministry’s support to revive post the pandemic.
With the Covid-19 lockdown taking away visitors and income, Chennai’s iconic snake park is on the verge of closure, its management has said.
Owing to the pandemic, the place has been closed to visitors since March 2020, and the management is now struggling to pay its staff, maintain the park and feed the reptiles. A total of 20 staff were employed here before the pandemic, but the number is now down to 10, who have been getting only half their salary since the lockdown.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr S Paulraj, executive chairman of the Trust, said the lockdown has meant no income for the park, and their savings are dwindling each day. “Maintaining parks with animals differs from other businesses. Even if your park is closed, you still need to feed the reptiles. Before the pandemic, we got a footfall of around 5,000 to 6,000 on weekdays and more than 10,000 on weekends. Annually, we generated around Rs 75 lakh while the income per month was around Rs 6 lakh. Of this, Rs 4 lakh would be used for salaries, and Rs 2 lakh to feed the reptiles. We depend solely on ticket sale for revenue,” he said.
Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that there is no proposal to dissolve co-operative societies in the state and that action will be taken only against those that had committed irregularities in administration.
The AG made the submission to Justice D Krishnakumar when a batch of writ petitions from R Vijaya, president of the Primary Agricultural Co-operative Loan Society in Mittamandagapattu in Villuuram district and others, came up.
The petitions sought to restrain authorities from interfering with the functioning of the elected body of office bearers of the societies.
Refuting the apprehension of the petitioners, the AG said that they have approached this court at a premature stage. The matter stands adjourned till June 29. (PTI)
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 182 followed by Nalgonda (135) and Khammam (131) districts, a state government bulletin said.
It said 1,20,043 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date was 1,69,54,634. The samples tested per million population were 4,55,524. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 96.13 per cent, respectively. (PTI)
As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,25,215. Till date, 13,92,357 males, 9,85,903 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,03,09,255 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,70,961 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 273 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 204 are private facilities.
