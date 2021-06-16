scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN recoveries cross 22.23 lakh; Telangana reports 1556 fresh cases, 14 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,25,215.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: June 16, 2021 9:42:15 am
Chennai, COVID-19A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support is brought to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 11,805 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 23,78,298. Among these, Chennai reported 793 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,26,614. The state recorded 267 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 30,068. 204 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 23,207 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,23,015.

Telangana on Tuesday logged 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,06,436, while the death toll rose to 3,510 with 14 more fatalities. The number of recovered people outnumbered the fresh cases with 2,070 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,82,993. The number of active cases was at 19,933.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 and lockdown across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:42 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Restore imposition of 10 per cent TDS to films to last year levels: TN producers implore Finance Minister

Film producers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the Finance Ministry to reduce the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for films, stating that over 120 films with investments of over Rs 1,000 crore were stuck in Tamil film industry alone and unable to be released in theatres due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

According to the Tamil Film Active Producers’ Association, the imposition of 10 per cent TDS on distribution of cinematographic films, has come as a ”big shock” and would impact lakhs of people associated with the film industry. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CII Media and Entertainment (South) T G Thyagarajan said Indian film industry was facing a decline by close to 60 per cent, and it required the Ministry’s support to revive post the pandemic.

09:23 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Lockdown woes: Chennai’s iconic snake park says running out of funds, facing closure

With the Covid-19 lockdown taking away visitors and income, Chennai’s iconic snake park is on the verge of closure, its management has said.

Owing to the pandemic, the place has been closed to visitors since March 2020, and the management is now struggling to pay its staff, maintain the park and feed the reptiles. A total of 20 staff were employed here before the pandemic, but the number is now down to 10, who have been getting only half their salary since the lockdown.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr S Paulraj, executive chairman of the Trust, said the lockdown has meant no income for the park, and their savings are dwindling each day. “Maintaining parks with animals differs from other businesses. Even if your park is closed, you still need to feed the reptiles. Before the pandemic, we got a footfall of around 5,000 to 6,000 on weekdays and more than 10,000 on weekends. Annually, we generated around Rs 75 lakh while the income per month was around Rs 6 lakh. Of this, Rs 4 lakh would be used for salaries, and Rs 2 lakh to feed the reptiles. We depend solely on ticket sale for revenue,” he said.

09:22 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Action only against erring co-op societies: TN AG

Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram informed the Madras High Court on Tuesday that there is no proposal to dissolve co-operative societies in the state and that action will be taken only against those that had committed irregularities in administration.

The AG made the submission to Justice D Krishnakumar when a batch of writ petitions from R Vijaya, president of the Primary Agricultural Co-operative Loan Society in Mittamandagapattu in Villuuram district and others, came up.

The petitions sought to restrain authorities from interfering with the functioning of the elected body of office bearers of the societies.

Refuting the apprehension of the petitioners, the AG said that they have approached this court at a premature stage. The matter stands adjourned till June 29. (PTI)  

09:19 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Telangana logs 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

09:19 (IST)16 Jun 2021
TN reports 11,805 fresh cases, 793 from Chennai alone

09:18 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

With the Covid-19 lockdown taking away visitors and income, Chennai’s iconic snake park is on the verge of closure, its management has said. Owing to the pandemic, the place has been closed to visitors since March 2020, and the management is now struggling to pay its staff, maintain the park and feed the reptiles. A total of 20 staff were employed here before the pandemic, but the number is now down to 10, who have been getting only half their salary since the lockdown.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to make English the medium of learning at all degree colleges in the state beginning this academic year. The Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh feels the introduction of English medium education at the undergraduate level would enhance the career prospects of graduates, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

