Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Eased curbs in TN from today; Active cases in Telangana at 11,964

A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown in the state for another week announcing few relaxations in the restrictions imposed. Unlike previous guidelines where the relaxations were provided based on the caseload in each district, the government has now provided state-wide uniform relaxations.

Tamil Nadu recorded 3867 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,96,287. Among these, Chennai reported 222 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,432. The state recorded 72 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,005. 57 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4382 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,27,988.

Telangana on Sunday recorded 605 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 6,26,690. Seven more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,691, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 11,964.