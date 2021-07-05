scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Eased curbs in TN from today; Active cases in Telangana at 11,964

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 35,294.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: July 5, 2021 9:40:45 am
A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the lockdown in the state for another week announcing few relaxations in the restrictions imposed. Unlike previous guidelines where the relaxations were provided based on the caseload in each district, the government has now provided state-wide uniform relaxations.

Tamil Nadu recorded 3867 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,96,287. Among these, Chennai reported 222 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,432. The state recorded 72 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,005. 57 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4382 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,27,988.

09:40 (IST)05 Jul 2021
Telangana records 605 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Telangana on Sunday recorded 605 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 6,26,690. Seven more people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,691, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 11,964.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 107 followed by Karimnagar (54) and Suryapet (36).

A total of 71,800 samples were tested yesterday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 1,90,66,401. The bulletin said there were 1,088 recoveries during the day and it saw the total number going up to 6,11,035.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the State was 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent. (PTI)

09:38 (IST)05 Jul 2021
TN reports 3967 fresh cases, 72 deaths as infections decline

Tamil Nadu recorded 3867 positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 24,96,287. Among these, Chennai reported 222 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,33,432. The state recorded 72 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 33,005. 57 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4382 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,27,988.

As of Sunday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 35,294. Till date, 14,58,980 males, 10,37,269 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,34,80,699 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,57,791 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 272 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 203 are private facilities.

09:37 (IST)05 Jul 2021
A cafe owner in Coonoor has crowd-funded six ‘autorickshaw ambulances’, customised for the hilly terrain and narrow roads of Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris. The ambulances have stretchers for patients, seats for the attenders, oxygen cylinders, fire extinguishers and fans. The driver cabinet is separated from the patient’s segment.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Cafe owner raises funds for six ‘auto ambulances’ to serve Nilgiris remote villages

The combined borrowing indicated by three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu (TN) and West Bengal (WB) — accounts for a third of the total issuance of Rs 1,69,600 crore expected in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

READ | Maharashtra, Bengal, Tamil Nadu set to account for a third of borrowings in Q2

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

