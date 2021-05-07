Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: DMK president M K Stalin sworn in as TN Chief Minister

Finishing touches are underway for DMK president M K Stalin's nameboard at the Secretariat as he is sworn in as Chief Minister today.

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: DMK president M K Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today. Stalin and his cabinet, comprising 33 other ministers will be taking their oath at Chennai’s Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony is being carried out following all Covid protocols. Less than 300 people have been invited for the ceremony.

Also Read | Stalin takes oath today, son not in first list of ministers

Stalin will also hold the portfolios of Police and Home among others. His cabinet promises to be a balanced one featuring both the youth and the experienced. Many former ministers have been inducted into the Stalin-led cabinet with some of them being given different portfolios this time around. This will be the sixth time the chief minister will be from the DMK since 1967, when party founder C N Annadurai was first elected to the post. Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi held the post thereafter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 24,898 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 12,97,500. Among these, Chennai reported 6678 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,70,596. The state recorded 195 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 14,974. 150 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,546 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,51,058.