Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: DMK president M K Stalin sworn in as TN Chief Minister

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: DMK president M K Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today. Stalin and his cabinet, comprising 33 other ministers will be taking their oath at Chennai’s Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony is being carried out following all Covid protocols. Less than 300 people have been invited for the ceremony.
Stalin will also hold the portfolios of Police and Home among others. His cabinet promises to be a balanced one featuring both the youth and the experienced. Many former ministers have been inducted into the Stalin-led cabinet with some of them being given different portfolios this time around. This will be the sixth time the chief minister will be from the DMK since 1967, when party founder C N Annadurai was first elected to the post. Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi held the post thereafter.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 24,898 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 12,97,500. Among these, Chennai reported 6678 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 3,70,596. The state recorded 195 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 14,974. 150 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 21,546 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,51,058.
E V Velu was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works. He will oversee Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports).
K Ponmudi took oath as the Minister for Higher Education in Tamil Nadu. The minister will take care of Higher Education, Technical Education, Electronics and Science and Technology across the state.
Owing to second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin and his cabinet of ministers are being sworn in in a low-key ceremony at Chennai's Raj Bhavan today.
Masks are mandatory and less than 300 people have been invited for the ceremony.
I Periyasamy was sworn in as Minister for Co-operation today. The minister will handle Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the state.
K N Nehru was sworn in as Minister for Municipal Administration today. Nehru will be in charge of Municipal Administration and Urban and Water Supply.
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan took oath as the Minister for Water Resources today. The minister representing Katpadi will be in charge of Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports and Minerals and Mines.
DMK president M K stalin took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Raj Bhavan today. Stalin took the oath in Tamil and promised to work towards the welfare of the people.
DMK president M K Stalin, who will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday, will have 34 ministers in his cabinet and he will hold key portfolios of Police and Home, among others.
Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare while Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR) will be the Minister for Finance.
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, one of the youngest MLAs, will be the Minister for School Education. The cabinet will also have two women members — Geetha Jeevan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj — who have been appointed as ministers for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Adi Dravidar Welfare, respectively.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 1,31,468. Till date, 7,82,299 males, 5,15,163 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,35,45,987 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,52,130 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 266 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 197 are private facilities.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has arrived at Raj Bhavan, as the DMK cabinet takes oath today.
With M K Stalin set to take oath at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, opposition leaders including AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, MNM leader Kamal Haasan and actor Sarath Kumar have arrived at the venue.
Four days after registering an emphatic win in the assembly elections, DMK chief M K Stalin will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The oath-taking ceremony will be carried out following all Covid protocols.
This will be the sixth time the chief minister will be from the DMK since 1967, when party founder C N Annadurai was first elected to the post. Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi held the post thereafter.
In the 34-member cabinet, Stalin will hold Home portfolio. DMK veterans Duraimurugan (Water Resources), K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), I Periyasamy (Co-operation), K Ponmudi (Higher Education) and Stalin’s close aide E V Velu (PWD) will be among the senior cabinet members.
