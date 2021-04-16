Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 58K as state records 7987 fresh cases, 29 deaths

A health worker, wearing PPE, sanitises a SETC bus as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 7987 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 9,62,935. Among these, Chennai reported 2558 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,74,734. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,999. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4176 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,91,839.

In the poll-bound Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, campaigning is on at full strength ahead of the polling scheduled for April 17. Meanwhile, the district is also surging ahead in terms of a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections. According to the Directorate of Public Health, Nalgonda district has recorded 570 new infections in the last 7 days, much more than its adjoining districts – Nagarkurnool, Yadadri, and Suryapet, which have recorded 261, 278, and 332 fresh infections in the same period. Rangareddy, the neighbouring district of Nalgonda (as well as of Hyderabad), has during the same period recorded 1,619 cases.