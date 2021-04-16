scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 58K as state records 7987 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 5,81,247 males, 3,81,652 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 16, 2021 9:49:20 am
Tamil Nadu, COVID-19A health worker, wearing PPE, sanitises a SETC bus as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 7987 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 9,62,935. Among these, Chennai reported 2558 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,74,734. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,999. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4176 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,91,839.

In the poll-bound Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, campaigning is on at full strength ahead of the polling scheduled for April 17. Meanwhile, the district is also surging ahead in terms of a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections. According to the Directorate of Public Health, Nalgonda district has recorded 570 new infections in the last 7 days, much more than its adjoining districts – Nagarkurnool, Yadadri, and Suryapet, which have recorded 261, 278, and 332 fresh infections in the same period. Rangareddy, the neighbouring district of Nalgonda (as well as of Hyderabad), has during the same period recorded 1,619 cases.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:49 (IST)16 Apr 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.

Here are the affected areas:

  • Napalayam: Manali New Town, Vichoor Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, Ezhil Nagar, Arulmurugan Nagar, Old and New Napalayam, Vellivoyal Chavadi, Kondakarai and nearby areas.
  • Avadi Kamaraj Nagar: Pudhu Nagar, Anand Nagar, Govarthanagiri Main Road, Kendriya Vihar, Vasantham Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar and nearby areas.
09:45 (IST)16 Apr 2021
Telangana: Election schedule announced for two municipal corporations, five municipalities

The Telangana State Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state apart from elections to fill casual vacancies in municipalities.

Polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on April 30 and results will be announced after counting of votes on May 3.

Elections are due in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation, and also in the municipalities of Siddipet in Siddipet district, Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, and Kothur in Rangareddy district. Elections will be held for 263 wards in the above municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

09:43 (IST)16 Apr 2021
TN reports 7987 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 7987 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 9,62,935. Among these, Chennai reported 2558 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,74,734. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,999. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4176 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,91,839.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 58,097. Till date, 5,81,247 males, 3,81,652 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,08,79,495 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 95,387 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 262 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 193 are private facilities.

09:42 (IST)16 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

The Telangana State Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state apart from elections to fill casual vacancies in municipalities. Polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on April 30 and results will be announced after counting of votes on May 3.

With the Centre cancelling CBSE Class 10 board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday wondered if it was the ‘right’ time to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduate courses. NEET-PG 2021 is scheduled on April 18. In a tweet, Stalin, whose party is a vocal critic of NEET, pointed out at the cancellation of CBSE class X exams “due to the second wave” of covid-19.

