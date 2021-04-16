Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN cross 58K as state records 7987 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 7987 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 9,62,935. Among these, Chennai reported 2558 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,74,734. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,999. Twenty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 4176 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,91,839.
In the poll-bound Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, campaigning is on at full strength ahead of the polling scheduled for April 17. Meanwhile, the district is also surging ahead in terms of a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections. According to the Directorate of Public Health, Nalgonda district has recorded 570 new infections in the last 7 days, much more than its adjoining districts – Nagarkurnool, Yadadri, and Suryapet, which have recorded 261, 278, and 332 fresh infections in the same period. Rangareddy, the neighbouring district of Nalgonda (as well as of Hyderabad), has during the same period recorded 1,619 cases.
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm today to carry out maintenance work.
Here are the affected areas:
The Telangana State Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities in the state apart from elections to fill casual vacancies in municipalities.
Polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on April 30 and results will be announced after counting of votes on May 3.
Elections are due in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation, and also in the municipalities of Siddipet in Siddipet district, Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, and Kothur in Rangareddy district. Elections will be held for 263 wards in the above municipalities and Municipal Corporations.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 58,097. Till date, 5,81,247 males, 3,81,652 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,08,79,495 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 95,387 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 262 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 193 are private facilities.
