Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 10,986 fresh cases, 48 deaths; Night curfew comes into effect in TN, Telangana

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 79,804.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 21, 2021 9:10:05 am
Koyambedu market, Chennai, COVID-19A health worker collects swab sample from a labourer for COVID-19 test, at Koyambedu Vegetable Market in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10,986 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 10,13,378. Among these, Chennai reported 3711 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,90,364. The state recorded 48 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 13,205. Forty one of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6250 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,20,369.

Amidst the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state, the Telangana government Tuesday announced the immediate imposition of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am, till 5 am on May 1. According to Tuesday’s government order, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, and restaurants, etc shall close at 8 pm. This is, however, not applicable to hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as – print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, and cable services. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, Petroleum, and gas outlets are exempted from these restrictions.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on night curfew, COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:10 (IST)21 Apr 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work. 

Here are the affected areas:

  • Sothuperumbedu: Karanodai Bazzar, Sanmugam Nagar, Aathur, Devanary, Pasthapalayam and VGP Medu.
  • Pattabiram: VGN Dynasty, Iyappa Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Melpakkam, Arunachalam Nagar, CTH Road, Bharathiyar Nagar, MG Road, Nehru Nagar, Sanjeevi Nagar and nearby areas.
  • Perambur: Sidco Nagar - 1st to 10th Blocks; CTH Road, Nehru Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Amman Kuttai, Rajaji Nagar, Baliamman Koil Street, New Avadi Road, Villivakkam and nearby areas.
  • Alwarpet: Parts of TTK Road, 1st Cross Street, C V Raman Road, C P Ramasamy Road, Ananda Road, Ananthapuram, R A Puram, Seeman Srinivasa Street, Parthasarathy Garden Street, Alwarpet Main Road and nearby areas.
  • Puzhal: Puzhal, Nagappa Estate, MGR Nagar, Ottravadai, Rettaimalai Srinivasan Street, Balaji Nagar and Macro Marvel Nagar.
  • Avadi Senthil Nagar: Ravindhar Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Cholan Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar and nearby areas.
09:04 (IST)21 Apr 2021
TN reports 10,986 fresh cases, 48 deaths

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 79,804. Till date, 6,11,836 males, 4,01,506 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,14,00,549 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,01,329 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

09:01 (IST)21 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Chennai corporation, tele counselling centre The centres will be operational 24 x 7. (Twitter/@chennaicorp)

Months after it was suspended, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) tele-counselling centre began functioning in Chennai Monday, to cater to queries from the public, COVID-19 patients and those under home isolation across the city. According to the GCC, the lines are operational 24 x 7 and are handled by six doctors from the corporation and 50 workers from the social department of Chennai’s Loyola college. The staff have been deputed to work in three shifts throughout the day.

READ | Chennai corporation reopens tele counselling centre for COVID-19-related queries and mental health counselling

The Telangana government on Tuesday issued a new directive to theatre owners as the night curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus comes into force in the state. As per the new restrictions, no night shows will be allowed in the state until April 30. Theatres will have to close at 8 pm every day for the next 10 days. And during the permitted business hours, cinema halls should follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

READ | Telangana theatres to shut down amid Covid-19 second wave

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

