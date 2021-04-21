Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 10,986 fresh cases, 48 deaths; Night curfew comes into effect in TN, Telangana

A health worker collects swab sample from a labourer for COVID-19 test, at Koyambedu Vegetable Market in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10,986 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 10,13,378. Among these, Chennai reported 3711 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,90,364. The state recorded 48 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 13,205. Forty one of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 6250 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,20,369.

Amidst the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state, the Telangana government Tuesday announced the immediate imposition of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am, till 5 am on May 1. According to Tuesday’s government order, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, and restaurants, etc shall close at 8 pm. This is, however, not applicable to hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as – print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting, and cable services. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, Petroleum, and gas outlets are exempted from these restrictions.