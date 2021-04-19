Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 70,391 as state reports 10,694 fresh cases, 42 deaths

Relatives and family members wearing PPE perform prayers before cremating the body of a person who died of COVID-19, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari distric. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10,694 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,91,451. Among these, Chennai reported 3304 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,83,436. The state recorded 42 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,113. Thirty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5925 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,07,947.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,11,87,630 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,10,130 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

Meanwhile, the state government Sunday issued a set of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which will come into effect from April 20, include a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays. As per the fresh restrictions, public and private bus transport, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and other vehicles, will not be allowed to ply during the night curfew hours and on Sundays. Necessary services like milk distribution, hospitals, Covid testing centres, ambulances, labs, pharmacies, and petrol, diesel and LPG services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours. Petrol and diesel bunks will not be affected by the curfew.