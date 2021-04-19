Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 70,391 as state reports 10,694 fresh cases, 42 deaths

Relatives and family members wearing PPE perform prayers before cremating the body of a person who died of COVID-19, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari distric. (PTI)
Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10,694 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,91,451. Among these, Chennai reported 3304 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,83,436. The state recorded 42 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,113. Thirty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5925 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,07,947.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,11,87,630 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,10,130 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.
Meanwhile, the state government Sunday issued a set of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which will come into effect from April 20, include a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays. As per the fresh restrictions, public and private bus transport, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and other vehicles, will not be allowed to ply during the night curfew hours and on Sundays. Necessary services like milk distribution, hospitals, Covid testing centres, ambulances, labs, pharmacies, and petrol, diesel and LPG services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours. Petrol and diesel bunks will not be affected by the curfew.
With 5,093 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana recorded its highest single day case spike in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday. Fifteen more people succumbed to the disease. This comes as the state has stalled its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with at least 1,077 government-run centres. The state government has assured to resume these on Monday. Earlier on Saturday, the director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that the State was left with stocks of about 2 lakh doses which would last for a day or two. “We are getting about 2.7 lakh doses by Saturday night,” he told reporters.
On a day when the number of daily cases crossed 10,000 in Tamil Nadu, the state government Sunday issued a set of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which will come into effect from April 20, include a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays.
The state recorded its highest single-day Covid spike, reporting 10,723 cases on Sunday. This took the overall tally to 9,91,451. With 42 fatalities, the death toll in Tamil Nadu reached 13,113. Chennai alone accounted for 3,304 fresh cases and 16 deaths, the highest among all the districts in Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called in officials for an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss the Covid crisis. The restrictions were announced later in the evening.
