scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases in TN now at 70,391 as state reports 10,694 fresh cases, 42 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Till date, 5,98,575 males, 3,92,840 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 19, 2021 9:10:50 am
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, COVID-19Relatives and family members wearing PPE perform prayers before cremating the body of a person who died of COVID-19, amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari distric. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 10,694 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,91,451. Among these, Chennai reported 3304 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,83,436. The state recorded 42 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,113. Thirty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5925 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,07,947.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,11,87,630 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,10,130 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the state government Sunday issued a set of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which will come into effect from April 20, include a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays. As per the fresh restrictions, public and private bus transport, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and other vehicles, will not be allowed to ply during the night curfew hours and on Sundays. Necessary services like milk distribution, hospitals, Covid testing centres, ambulances, labs, pharmacies, and petrol, diesel and LPG services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours. Petrol and diesel bunks will not be affected by the curfew.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:10 (IST)19 Apr 2021
Tamil Nadu lockdown: What is allowed

  • Necessary services like milk distribution, hospitals, Covid testing centres, ambulances, labs, pharmacies, and petrol, diesel and LPG services will be allowed to function during the curfew hours. Petrol and diesel bunks will not be affected by the curfew
  • All essential services, including medical and emergency services as well as print and electronic media, remain outside the purview of the restrictions
  • All public and private transport, including inter-state and inter-district bus services, can, however, operate outside the curfew hours but they must follow all Covid protocols
  • All practical exams for Class XII state board exams will take place as per schedule
  • Continuous processing industries and other factories manufacturing necessary items have been allowed to operate. Employees working in these companies can commute to work during the curfew hours. But they must carry their identity cards
  • Hotels can run only take-away services between 6 am to 10 am, from 12 pm to 3 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato will also be allowed to operate during these hours
  • Marriage events can be held with not more than 100 people and funerals with gatherings of than 50 people
  • Shopping malls and theatres can operate with 50 per cent occupancy

09:07 (IST)19 Apr 2021
Tamil Nadu announces night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays to curb Covid spread

On a day when the number of daily cases crossed 10,000 in Tamil Nadu, the state government Sunday issued a set of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The restrictions, which will come into effect from April 20, include a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays.

The state recorded its highest single-day Covid spike, reporting 10,723 cases on Sunday. This took the overall tally to 9,91,451. With 42 fatalities, the death toll in Tamil Nadu reached 13,113. Chennai alone accounted for 3,304 fresh cases and 16 deaths, the highest among all the districts in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called in officials for an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss the Covid crisis. The restrictions were announced later in the evening.

Read more

09:06 (IST)19 Apr 2021
TN reports 10,694 fresh cases, 3304 from Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 10,694 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,91,451. Among these, Chennai reported 3304 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,83,436. The state recorded 42 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,113. Thirty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 5925 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,07,947.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 70,391. Till date, 5,98,575 males, 3,92,840 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,11,87,630 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,10,130 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 263 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 194 are private facilities.

09:05 (IST)19 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

With 5,093 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana recorded its highest single day case spike in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday. Fifteen more people succumbed to the disease. This comes as the state has stalled its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with at least 1,077 government-run centres. The state government has assured to resume these on Monday. Earlier on Saturday, the director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that the State was left with stocks of about 2 lakh doses which would last for a day or two. “We are getting about 2.7 lakh doses by Saturday night,” he told reporters.

READ | With over 5,000 new cases, Telangana records highest Covid-19 spike

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad April 16 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x