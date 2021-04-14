Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 6984 fresh cases, 2482 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 6984 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,47,129. Among these, Chennai reported 2482 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,69,614. The state recorded 18 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,945. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3289 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,84,199.
A total of 39 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. A total of 4208 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and April 13, of which 3665 have been tested. Among these, 15 have tested positive, 3629 have tested negative and the results of 21 passengers are awaited. Of the 39 primary cases, 37 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. Two of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.
A man has been arrested in Chennai for allegedly dragging a pregnant woman on the road while trying to snatch her gold chain, in the Zamin Pallavaram area of the city on Friday.
The video of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, had gone viral on social media. According to the police, the woman, identified as Geetha (24), who is eight months pregnant, was offering pooja to a Vinayagar shrine near her house around 7:30 am when two men stopped a few meters ahead. One of them got off the two-wheeler they were riding, approached Geetha, and attempted to snatch her gold chain. As she resisted, the assailant dragged her on the road.
After Geetha screamed for help, neighbours rushed towards her and the culprits fled the spot on their two-wheeler. Geetha then sought refuge in a shop for some time, while her family members were informed. As she suffered minor injuries to her neck and since she was pregnant, she was taken to a hospital for first-aid.
Read more
The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment in Chennai, to be held on April 17. The action comes in the wake of two men found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler, with various political parties and contesting candidates demanding action.
According to an EC communication to the Returning Officer of the constituency, the Commission "declares under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6,2021 at polling (station) no.92 of 26-Velachery Assembly to be void."
The EC said it "appoints" April 17 as the date for repoll, adding, it will be held from 7 am to 7 pm in the said booth. The commission also directed deploying adequate security to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of repoll and directed that wide publicity shall be given in the polling areas concerned. Political parties and candidates shall be informed in writing, the EC added.
The Congress and AIADMK are facing off in the city segment, with the Makkal Needhi Maiam also in fray. (PTI)
A playback singer has lodged a complaint alleging her 15-year-old daughter was harassed by three men, including her brother-in-law and a pastor, police said.
The singer has alleged her sister's husband, his brother and a pastor harassed her daughter and her sister abetted the crime, police said. The crime had occurred during the girl's stay at her aunt's house and when her mother was away.
"We have received a complaint and an FIR is registered and we are questioning the accused persons, a probe is on," a police officer told PTI, adding based on the outcome of questioning, they may be arrested.
Further information on the complaint, harassment to the teen and legal provisions invoked against the accused men and woman is awaited. (PTI)
A total of 39 passengers who had returned to Tamil Nadu from UK and 20 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.
Among the 38 primary cases, nine cases were reported in Chennai, three each in Thanjavur and Nilgiris, five each in Madurai and Chengalpattu, seven in Trichy, two in Karur and one each in Theni, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar and Sivagangai. Among the 20 contact cases, six were reported in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Nilgiris and Theni, four in Chengalpattu and three in Nagapattinam.
A total of 2300 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between November 25 and December 23, of which 2146 were tested. Among these, 24 had tested positive, 2122 tested negative and 3977 close contacts of the 2122 passengers who had tested negative were also tested for COVID-19 and were found to be negative.
A total of 4208 passengers had travelled to Tamil Nadu from UK between January 8 and April 13, of which 3665 have been tested. Among these, 15 have tested positive, 3629 have tested negative and the results of 21 passengers are awaited. Tracing of further passengers is underway.
Of the 39 primary cases, 37 of them who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. Similarly, all 20 contact cases who tested negative in their follow up RT-PCR test have been discharged. Two of the primary cases are under hospital isolation.
Tamil Nadu recorded 6984 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 9,47,129. Among these, Chennai reported 2482 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,69,614. The state recorded 18 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 12,945. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 3289 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,84,199.
As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 49,985. Till date, 5,71,717 males, 3,75,376 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,06,86,440 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 82,236 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 262 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 193 are private facilities.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.