Monday, April 12, 2021
Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases nearing 42K as state reports 6618 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 41,955. Till date, 5,63,478 males, 3,69,920 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad |
Updated: April 12, 2021 8:54:11 am
Outside Chennai central railway station.

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 6618 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,33,434. Among these, Chennai reported 2125 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,65,126. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,908. Twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2314 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,78,571.

Also Read |Steady rise in cases, Tamil Nadu health infra on alert

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,05,20,126 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 87,767 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 261 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 192 are private facilities.

Catch the latest news in Chennai and Hyderabad as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

08:54 (IST)12 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics, civic issues and more across Chennai and Hyderabad throughout the day. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the states in real time.

Congress party's Srivilliputhur constituency candidate PSW Madhava Rao. (Twitter/Dr C Vijayabaskar)

Congress party’s Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said. Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his only daughter. He died at a private hospital in Madurai this morning where he was admitted on March 20 for treatment, Rao’s son-in-law, K Rajiv told PTI.

READ | Congress candidate in TN Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Chennai Hyderabad April 9 Highlights

