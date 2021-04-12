Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: Active cases nearing 42K as state reports 6618 fresh cases, 22 deaths

Outside Chennai central railway station.

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 6618 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state tally to 9,33,434. Among these, Chennai reported 2125 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,65,126. The state recorded 22 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 12,908. Twenty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 2314 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,78,571.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,05,20,126 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 87,767 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 261 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 192 are private facilities.