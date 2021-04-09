Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 4276 fresh cases, 1520 from Chennai alone

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 4276 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 9,15,386. Among these, Chennai reported 1520 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,59,320. The state recorded 19 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 12,840. Fourteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 1869 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,72,415.
Local authorities have taken over a site in Telangana’s Jangaon district after labourers stumbled upon a metal pot containing gold and silver ornaments Thursday. Assuming the treasure had some religious significance, locals soon started holding prayers at the spot, prompting authorities to step in. The 11-acre site in Pembarthi village along the Warangal-Hyderabad NH 163 was bought for development by a Hyderabad-based realtor two months ago from a farmer named Narsimha. The works had been progressing on the site for three days. It was around 10.30 am Thursday when the earthmovers struck the metal pot. As news of the ‘treasure’ spread, the former owner as well as locals reached the spot.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged the electorate of Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency to support his party's candidate M Gurumurthy in the by-election slated for April 17.
In a general letter addressed to the families in the parliamentary segment, Jagan mentioned many freebie schemes launched by his government, under which money was being directly given to lakhs of families. He named direct money transfer schemes like 'Aasara', 'Vasati Deevena', 'Vidya Deevena', 'Amma Vodi', and 'Cheyuta' named after himself and his late father.
"The Chief Minister mentioned about the various welfare schemes and the benefits received by families through government activities in the last 22 months of his governance," the YSRC said, quoting the letter, in a release in Amaravati.
The letters would be distributed to the families in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, spread over Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts, through the party cadre, the release said. The party, however, did not specify whether Jagan would campaign directly in the constituency as speculation was he would make a visit to Tirupati on the April 14 in support ofthe YSRC nominee. (PTI)
With Covid-19 cases showing an upward trend, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to impose fresh restrictions across the state from April 10.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the government said that despite effective containment activities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of positive cases across the state in recent days due to the non-adherence of COVID-19 guidelines.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed officials on Thursday to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks, an official release said.
The chief minister participated in the video conference organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and later held a review meeting with the health officials on the current coronavirus situation, it said.
Rao instructed the officials to increase the COVID-19 tests as there is a surge in the cases. He said all the frontline workers should be vaccinated cent per cent and the entire process should be completed in a week.
"The CM said that for the corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If the people do not wear masks, they should be fined Rs 1,000 per person," it said. He wanted the DGP to instruct the police department to enforce this mask rule stringently, it said. He urged all those who crossed the age limit of 45 years to get vaccinated. (PTI)
Tangedco has announced a powercut in parts of Chennai today from 9 am to 2 pm to carry out maintenance work.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,131. Till date, 5,52,545 males, 3,62,805 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,02,58,907 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 85,281 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 260 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 191 are private facilities.
