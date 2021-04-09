Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN records 4276 fresh cases, 1520 from Chennai alone

AP CM seeks voters support for ruling YSRC nominee in April 17 Tirupati LS bypoll

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged the electorate of Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency to support his party's candidate M Gurumurthy in the by-election slated for April 17.

In a general letter addressed to the families in the parliamentary segment, Jagan mentioned many freebie schemes launched by his government, under which money was being directly given to lakhs of families. He named direct money transfer schemes like 'Aasara', 'Vasati Deevena', 'Vidya Deevena', 'Amma Vodi', and 'Cheyuta' named after himself and his late father.

"The Chief Minister mentioned about the various welfare schemes and the benefits received by families through government activities in the last 22 months of his governance," the YSRC said, quoting the letter, in a release in Amaravati.

The letters would be distributed to the families in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, spread over Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts, through the party cadre, the release said. The party, however, did not specify whether Jagan would campaign directly in the constituency as speculation was he would make a visit to Tirupati on the April 14 in support ofthe YSRC nominee. (PTI)