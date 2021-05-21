Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 35,579 fresh cases, highest across country

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 35,579 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest across the country, bringing the state tally to 17,34,804. Among these, Chennai reported 6073 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,62,448. The state recorded 397 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 18,369. 300 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,368 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,52,283.
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,63,390. Till date, 10,33,741 males, 7,01,025 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,57,75,405 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,71,094 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.
Tamil Nadu received its 10th consignment of medical oxygen on Thursday by rail from Odisha, amid the COVID-19 surge in the southern state.
An Oxygen Express train carrying 29.24 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) arrived at Madukkarai Railway station near Chennai from Rourkela in Odisha, a railway division release said.
Tamil Nadu has received 584.45 MT of oxygen, delivered through 11 trains, so far.
So far, the Railways has delivered nearly 12,630 MT of LMO in more than 775 tankers to different states across the country which includes Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. (PTI)
With a rise in the number of Covid infections and at least 16 districts showing a positivity rate of over 20 per cent, Tamil Nadu is considering extending the lockdown by another week to May 24 and working out a district-level containment plan.
The positivity rate in two districts — Chengalpattu and Theni — is above 30 per cent. The state reported the highest number of fresh cases in the country on Tuesday even as there was a slight decline in the number of new cases this week. One of the senior ministers handling the Covid crisis on the ground said there are two immediate plans before them – to handle the alarming situation in Coimbatore and a strong possibility to extend the lockdown for one more week after May 24.
While the positivity rate was seen increasing steadily in the first and second weeks of May, Chengalpattu district, which is south of Chennai and occupies a part of the Greater Chennai City Corporation reported a 31.5 per cent test positivity rate for 7 days from May 12 to 18. Theni (30.3 per cent), Coimbatore (29.3 per cent), Kanyakumari (27.1 per cent), Thoothukudi (26.7 per cent) were other districts with high positivity rates.
Telangana's total coronavirus case count soared past 5.44 lakh with 3,660 fresh infections being added on Thrusday while the toll stood at 3,060 after 23 people succumbed to the deadly disease.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 574, followed by Rangareddy 247 and Medchal Malkajgiri 218, a government bulletin said.
The state has 45,757 active cases. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,44,263 while 4826 were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 4,95,446. Cumulatively, over 1.43 crore samples have been tested so far. The samples tested per million population was over 3.85 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent while the recovery rate in Telangana was 91.03 per cent. (PTI)
A total of 74 flights will be operated between Chennai and major cities today, with 37 arrivals and 37 departures scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to accept the recommendation made by the state government in 2018 and remit the life sentences of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and direct their immediate release.
The convicts have been undergoing the “agony of imprisonment” for the past about three decades and the state has been demanding their early release, he said.
A majority of political parties have been requesting remission of the remainder of their sentences and their immediate release. “It is also the will of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a letter addressed to Kovind.
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order reducing the price of RT-PCR test conducted in private laboratories in the state to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200.
According to the GO issued by the health department, RT-PCR tests conducted at government laboratories under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have been revised to Rs 550 from the existing Rs 800, and for pooled samples it has been fixed at Rs 400 from the current Rs 600.
For private laboratories taking up RT-PCR testing, the revised rate is Rs 900, it said. (PTI)
