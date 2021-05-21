Chennai Hyderabad Live Updates: TN reports 35,579 fresh cases, highest across country

Staff nurses outside Government Kilpauk Medical College (GKMC) Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 35,579 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest across the country, bringing the state tally to 17,34,804. Among these, Chennai reported 6073 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,62,448. The state recorded 397 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 18,369. 300 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 25,368 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,52,283.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,63,390. Till date, 10,33,741 males, 7,01,025 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,57,75,405 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,71,094 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.