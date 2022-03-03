IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to a low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a depression.

“The low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean became a well marked low pressure area over the same region in the afternoon March 2, 2022. It is likely to become well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during next 24 hours and towards Tamil Nadu Coast during the subsequent 24 hours,” IMD said in a bulletin.

Due to this, thunderstorm with light to heavy rains is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next three days, starting today.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas,” IMD said.

Here is the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next three days:

March 3, 2022 (Thursday): Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Karaikal area. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry.

March 4, 2022 (Friday): Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely at most places ove Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely rainfall is likely over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts and Karaikal area. Isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to witness heavy rains.

March 5, 2022 (Saturday): Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipettai and Chengalpattu districts. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Chennai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

March 6, 2022 (Sunday): Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is also predicted at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu.