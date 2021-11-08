scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

Chennai rains: Overnight downpour force CM Stalin to shut schools, colleges for 2 days

Chennai rains: From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 8, 2021 11:45:19 am
Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai (PTI)

Pushed by heavy to very heavy overnight rains that lashed Chennai and many other districts in Tamil Nadu leading to water-logging in many areas, Chief Minister M K Stalin Sunday announced a holiday for educational institutions around Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts for two days (Monday, Tuesday).

As the incessant rains caused much damage in other districts as well, the collectors have issued orders to declare holidays for the schools, colleges falling under their jurisdiction.

Chennai rains |liveFollow latest news from Tamil Nadu

As per the latest reports, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Pudukkotai and Dindigul have declared holiday for schools while Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Karur, Tiruppathur and Sivaganga have declared holiday for both schools and colleges.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai (PTI)

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night. The rainfall continued till Sunday, turning out to be one of the heaviest in the last six years.

Surplus water from three reservoirs, Poondi, Chembarambakkam, and Puzhal, that serve the drinking water needs of the city, was, meanwhile, released in a phased manner.

Click here for more

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert in 14 districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. Alerts have been issued for Puducherry and Karaikal too as heavy rains are expected to continue till Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement