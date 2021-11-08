Chennai rains: Overnight downpour force CM Stalin to shut schools, colleges for 2 days

Pushed by heavy to very heavy overnight rains that lashed Chennai and many other districts in Tamil Nadu leading to water-logging in many areas, Chief Minister M K Stalin Sunday announced a holiday for educational institutions around Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet districts for two days (Monday, Tuesday).

As the incessant rains caused much damage in other districts as well, the collectors have issued orders to declare holidays for the schools, colleges falling under their jurisdiction.

As per the latest reports, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Pudukkotai and Dindigul have declared holiday for schools while Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Karur, Tiruppathur and Sivaganga have declared holiday for both schools and colleges.

A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai (PTI) A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai (PTI)

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and the showers became non-stop since last night. The rainfall continued till Sunday, turning out to be one of the heaviest in the last six years.

Surplus water from three reservoirs, Poondi, Chembarambakkam, and Puzhal, that serve the drinking water needs of the city, was, meanwhile, released in a phased manner.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert in 14 districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. Alerts have been issued for Puducherry and Karaikal too as heavy rains are expected to continue till Tuesday.