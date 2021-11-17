Chennai rains: Civic body ramps up precautionary measures as heavy rainfall predicted

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday said it has intensified its rain preparedness and monitoring efforts, following the meteorological department’s forecast of heavy rainfall in Chennai and its adjoining districts. The weather department has issued a red alert in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts for Thursday (November 18).

According to the IMD bulletin, a low-pressure area is lying over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8-km above mean sea level.

“Yesterday’s trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over East central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast to the Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal now runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over East central Arabian Sea off Goa-south Maharashtra coasts to south Tamil Nadu and extends up to 4.5-km above mean sea level,” the bulletin read.

Under these circumstances, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangadeep Singh Bedi said they have been taking measures to ensure no water stagnation in low-lying areas due to the heavy rains.

According to a press release by the civic body, as many as 684 motor pumps have been put to use, which includes 22 pumps with 100-hp power and 28 pumps with more than 50-hp power to drain out water. The Commissioner added that with the help of the fisheries department, boats have been placed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

To ramp up the cleaning of solid waste accumulated in the city due to the rain, the corporation had deployed around 500 workers from other districts. They had been carrying out the process initially in vulnerable zones like Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Tiru. Vi.Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar.

Bedi earlier said the workers were informed that the inundated areas should be cleaned through proper measures like using bleaching powder on sumps and tanks. He also said the corporation has a stock of 4.16 lakh chlorine tablets, and additional stock will be brought depending on the requirement. He said steps are being taken to fill the potholes across the city.

Here is the forecast across Tamil Nadu for today (Wednesday) and the next four days

Day 1 (November 17): Thunderstorm with heavy to very rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga, delta districts, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Thenkasi, Ariyalur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over the rest districts of Tamil Nadu.

Day 2 (November 18): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi and Puducherry. Moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over the rest districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

Day 3 (November 19): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Salem districts of Tamilnadu. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over the rest districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

Day 4 (November 20): Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over the rest districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Day 5 (November 21): Thunderstorm with Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.