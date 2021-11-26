Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert in five districts; schools, colleges shut in over 25 districts

Heavy rains have pounded several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since Thursday night. The weather department has issued a red alert in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains were triggered by cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast.

Due to incessant rains, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday in Ramanathapuram, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Theni, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Villupuram and Tiruvarur districts. In other districts including Madurai, Sivaganga, Kallakurichi, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur and Namakkal, a holiday has been declared for schools.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai rains | Follow latest news and updates

Incessant rains lashed Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur, among other areas, on Thursday evening. The weather station in Kayalpattinam, Thoothukudi district recorded 31 cm of rain, while Thoothukudi received 27 cm and Tiruchendur got 25 cm of rainfall.

Other areas that received heavy rains include Tambaram, Chengalpattu district (9 cm), KVK Kattukuppam ARG, Kancheepuram district (9 cm), Sathyabama University ARG, Chengalpattu (9 cm), Chemberambakkam, Tiruvallur district (9 cm). In Chennai, MGR Nagar and Anna University rain gauge stations recorded 7 cm each.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast thunderstorms with moderate rain at isolated places across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore and Ranipet districts. At 9.30 am on Friday, the department said thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Trichy, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry, Karaikal area in the next couple of hours.

On Thursday, the RMC said a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west­-northwestwards in the subsequent 48 hours.