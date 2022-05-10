Cyclone Asani brings rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai

Updated: May 10, 2022 10:46:03 am
Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, brought rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday. The overcast skies and cool winds brought much relief from the scorching heat.
At 10 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts for the next one to three hours.
RMC, Chennai: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts of Tamilnadu during next 1 to 3 hours. #chennairains @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/zSwg47T2Pv
— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 10, 2022
Till 5.30 am, the rainfall data (in mm) was: Chennai’s Meenambakkam (3), Nungambakkam (3); Karaikal (0.2); Salem (1); Tiruchirapall (0.9); Cuddalore (3); and Puducherry (0.8).
Several people took to social media to post about the rains.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-