Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Cyclone Asani brings rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai

Chennai rains: The overcast skies and cool winds brought much relief from the scorching heat.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 10, 2022 10:46:03 am
Commuters on a two-wheeler shield themselves amid rainfall in Chennai. (Express Photo: Srinivas K, File)

Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, brought rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday. The overcast skies and cool winds brought much relief from the scorching heat.

At 10 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts for the next one to three hours.

Till 5.30 am, the rainfall data (in mm) was: Chennai’s Meenambakkam (3), Nungambakkam (3); Karaikal (0.2); Salem (1); Tiruchirapall (0.9); Cuddalore (3); and Puducherry (0.8).

Several people took to social media to post about the rains.

