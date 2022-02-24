Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai records 156 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin writes to MEA for early intervention in fishermen’s issue

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded fresh 618 coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday. So far the state has recorded 34,47,006 cases and 37,993 fatalities. As many as 2,153 got discharged and the number of total active cases fell to 10,782. Among the districts, Chennai registered 156 fresh cases. The number of active cases dropped to 2,214 from 2,423 a day ago. So far 7,49,330 positive cases have been registered in the city.
Meanwhile, expressing concern over the ‘unabated’ instances of arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and attacks on the fishers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the Centre’s immediate intervention in ensuring a permanent solution to the issue by engaging with Colombo. In other news, the Pulse Polio Immunization campaign in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on Sunday. As many as 43,051 booths have been set up in all the primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis, noon meal centres, schools and other public places in the state.
Also, although the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a landslide victory by capturing all the 21 corporations and grabbing the lion’s share of seats in the municipalities and town panchayats, the BJP sprung a surprise with one of its candidates winning in a ward of the Chennai Corporation. The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern of education for State Board schools also.