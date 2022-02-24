Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai records 156 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin writes to MEA for early intervention in fishermen’s issue

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today:

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu registered a landslide victory in the urban local body elections, winning all 21 city corporations in the state. Hardly a year since they came to power, urban local body poll results mean a lot for the DMK and its allies, including Congress, Left, Dalit and minority parties. The party won all 21 city corporations in the state, including Chennai. In Chennai city corporation, the party won 153 seats against AIADMK’s 15 seats in the 200-member city urban council. Even the DMK ally Congress managed 13 seats while others such as CPI(M) (4) and Dalit party VCK (4), too, have ensured an impressive presence.

While the ruling party’s victory in the local body polls isn’t a first for Tamil Nadu, the magnitude of the DMK’s landslide win in the urban body polls held on Sunday has taken all political parties by surprise. While a final picture is yet to emerge – indirect polls are yet to be held to elect mayors and council heads – in all likelihood, the DMK is set to rule all the 21 city corporations, not less than 128 of the 138 municipalities, and at least 400 of the 489 town panchayats. While the DMK walked away with a vote share of around 60 per cent, ally Congress too put up a decent show, bagging 4.6 per cent of the votes.

For DMK chief M K Stalin, this unprecedented victory means more responsibilities considering the Lok Sabha elections are at least two years away and the challenge would be to retain until then the goodwill the party evidently has among voters now.