Thursday, February 24, 2022
Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Chennai records 156 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin writes to MEA for early intervention in fishermen’s issue

Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls News, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: In other news, the Pulse Polio Immunization campaign in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
February 24, 2022 8:42:42 am
Chennai: A polling official conducts thermal screening of a young woman as she arrives to cast her vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded fresh 618 coronavirus cases and four deaths on Wednesday. So far the state has recorded 34,47,006 cases and 37,993 fatalities. As many as 2,153 got discharged and the number of total active cases fell to 10,782. Among the districts, Chennai registered 156 fresh cases. The number of active cases dropped to 2,214 from 2,423 a day ago. So far 7,49,330 positive cases have been registered in the city.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the ‘unabated’ instances of arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and attacks on the fishers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the Centre’s immediate intervention in ensuring a permanent solution to the issue by engaging with Colombo. In other news, the Pulse Polio Immunization campaign in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on Sunday. As many as 43,051 booths have been set up in all the primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis, noon meal centres, schools and other public places in the state.

Also, although the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a landslide victory by capturing all the 21 corporations and grabbing the lion’s share of seats in the municipalities and town panchayats, the BJP sprung a surprise with one of its candidates winning in a ward of the Chennai Corporation. The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern of education for State Board schools also.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates Today: Chennai records 156 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin writes to MEA for early intervention of TN fishermen; Polio immunization drive in Tamil Nadu on Sunday; BJP rejoices vote share despite defeat in Tamil Nadu urban local body polls; Follow latest updates here.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai News Live Updates Today:

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu registered a landslide victory in the urban local body elections, winning all 21 city corporations in the state. Hardly a year since they came to power, urban local body poll results mean a lot for the DMK and its allies, including Congress, Left, Dalit and minority parties. The party won all 21 city corporations in the state, including Chennai. In Chennai city corporation, the party won 153 seats against AIADMK’s 15 seats in the 200-member city urban council. Even the DMK ally Congress managed 13 seats while others such as CPI(M) (4) and Dalit party VCK (4), too, have ensured an impressive presence.

While the ruling party’s victory in the local body polls isn’t a first for Tamil Nadu, the magnitude of the DMK’s landslide win in the urban body polls held on Sunday has taken all political parties by surprise. While a final picture is yet to emerge – indirect polls are yet to be held to elect mayors and council heads – in all likelihood, the DMK is set to rule all the 21 city corporations, not less than 128 of the 138 municipalities, and at least 400 of the 489 town panchayats. While the DMK walked away with a vote share of around 60 per cent, ally Congress too put up a decent show, bagging 4.6 per cent of the votes.

For DMK chief M K Stalin, this unprecedented victory means more responsibilities considering the Lok Sabha elections are at least two years away and the challenge would be to retain until then the goodwill the party evidently has among voters now.

