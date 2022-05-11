scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police against resorting to custodial torture

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today 11 May 2022: Tamil Nadu logged 40 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,54,431 while overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Updated: May 11, 2022 8:59:04 am
Chennai News, Chennai News Updates, Chennai News Live, Chennai latest newsTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (File)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Taking a firm stand against violence and its prevention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said in the Assembly that any attempts to foment trouble on any grounds like politics, religion or caste would be dealt with an iron hand. Stalin said that police personnel have been instructed not to psychologically or physically torture people who are taken to police stations for inquiries, and to follow the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in this regard.

The outstanding debts of the State power utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) increased to Rs 1,23,895.68 crore by the end of 2019-20 from Rs 81,312 crore in September 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said on Tuesday. The debts mounted due to the partial takeover of debt, failure to convert 25 per cent debt into bonds and increase in borrowings for generation project by 87.05 per cent and working capital by 189.88 per cent during five years ending 2019-20, a CAG report said.

In other news, Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, brought rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday. The overcast skies and cool winds brought much relief from the scorching heat. Also, the state logged 40 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,54,431 while overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health department said. Chennai accounted for a majority of new cases reporting 23 fresh cases.

Chennai, Tamil News Live Updates Today: Catch the latest news across the state on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

08:59 (IST)11 May 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police against resorting to custodial torture

08:35 (IST)11 May 2022
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai: People sit among the debris and react after an anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Chennai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu have increased significantly in 2021 in comparison to previous years, shows a data tabled by the state government in the Assembly Monday. The data, tabled during the demand of grants for the Home department, showed a total of 2,421 crimes against women in 2021, including 442 cases of rape, 27 cases of dowry death, 875 cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives and 1,077 cases of molestation.

In 2019, a total of 1,982 crimes against women were registered and in 2020, it was 2,025. It should be noted that the number of molestation cases has been increasing year on year. From 803 in 2019, it increased to 892 in 2020 and 1,077 in 2021.

READ | Crimes against women, children have increased in Tamil Nadu, shows govt data

Puducherry’s Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer) was on Monday (May 9) at the centre of controversy, with the DMK, part of the c-led Opposition in the Union Territory, organising a massive protest. The protest was against a recent circular issued by the renowned hospital, insisting that the staff use Hindi in official communications. Over 500 DMK workers, including four MLAs, were arrested in the protest seeking withdrawal of the circular.

EXPLAINED | Why Puducherry’s Jipmer became a venue of ‘Hindi-imposition’ protests

