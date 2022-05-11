Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police against resorting to custodial torture

Chennai: People sit among the debris and react after an anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Chennai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu have increased significantly in 2021 in comparison to previous years, shows a data tabled by the state government in the Assembly Monday. The data, tabled during the demand of grants for the Home department, showed a total of 2,421 crimes against women in 2021, including 442 cases of rape, 27 cases of dowry death, 875 cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives and 1,077 cases of molestation.

In 2019, a total of 1,982 crimes against women were registered and in 2020, it was 2,025. It should be noted that the number of molestation cases has been increasing year on year. From 803 in 2019, it increased to 892 in 2020 and 1,077 in 2021.

Puducherry’s Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer) was on Monday (May 9) at the centre of controversy, with the DMK, part of the c-led Opposition in the Union Territory, organising a massive protest. The protest was against a recent circular issued by the renowned hospital, insisting that the staff use Hindi in official communications. Over 500 DMK workers, including four MLAs, were arrested in the protest seeking withdrawal of the circular.