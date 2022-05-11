Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police against resorting to custodial torture

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates Today: Taking a firm stand against violence and its prevention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said in the Assembly that any attempts to foment trouble on any grounds like politics, religion or caste would be dealt with an iron hand. Stalin said that police personnel have been instructed not to psychologically or physically torture people who are taken to police stations for inquiries, and to follow the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in this regard.
The outstanding debts of the State power utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) increased to Rs 1,23,895.68 crore by the end of 2019-20 from Rs 81,312 crore in September 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said on Tuesday. The debts mounted due to the partial takeover of debt, failure to convert 25 per cent debt into bonds and increase in borrowings for generation project by 87.05 per cent and working capital by 189.88 per cent during five years ending 2019-20, a CAG report said.
In other news, Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, brought rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Tuesday. The overcast skies and cool winds brought much relief from the scorching heat. Also, the state logged 40 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,54,431 while overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health department said. Chennai accounted for a majority of new cases reporting 23 fresh cases.
Taking a firm stand against violence and its prevention, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said in the Assembly that any attempts to foment trouble on any grounds like politics, religion or caste would be dealt with an iron hand. Stalin said that police personnel have been instructed not to psychologically or physically torture people who are taken to police stations for inquiries, and to follow the guidelines framed by the Supreme Court in this regard.
Vanakkam Chennai! Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.