Chennai: Flying squads increased to 90 ahead of TN urban local body polls

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased the number of flying squads in the city from 45 to 90, three days ahead of the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls. The flying squads will check distribution of cash and gift items to electors across the 200 wards in the city.

The decision was taken Tuesday during a review meeting held between GCC Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal.

“The number of flying squad teams will be increased to 90 from 45 from Thursday. Each zone will have 6 teams,” Bedi said.

Further, more than 18,000 police personnel and 4,000 home guard personnel will be deployed on the day of polling.

The flying squads will work through the nights and seize cash of over Rs 50,000 and other gift items worth over Rs 10,000, Bedi said.

He asked residents to call the toll free number (18004257012) to report any malpractices. Till date, 59 FIRs have been filed for election malpractice, he added.

So far, the flying squad has seized Rs 18,13,598 in case and gift articles worth over Rs 1.27 crore.

On February 19, 27,812 staff members from government departments will be deployed for poll duty. Their final training will take place on February 18. They will then be allotted the booths through a computer randomisation process, a release from the GCC said.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the polls ends at 6 pm on Thursday, February 17. The polls will take place on February 19 in a single phase. A total of 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. The counting of votes will take place on February 22.