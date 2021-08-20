Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,702 cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh infections with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 25,95,935, the health department said. The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,892 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,41,432, leaving 19,864 active infections, a bulletin said.
Amid a two-day boycott against the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings by the AIADMK, AIADMK joint coordinator and leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator and deputy leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam submitted a five-page letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday, detailing the failure of the DMK government and elected representatives indulging in corruption.
The opposition AIADMK charged its rival with indulging in “corruption, collection and vendetta” and accused it of trying to cover-up its alleged non-performance in covid management by targeting its leaders. An AIADMK delegation led by its top leaders O Panneerselvam, the Coordinator and joint coordinator K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and presented a memorandum against the government.
The HR & CE department has directed officials to strictly adhere to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s assurance that no serving priests were relieved from temples in the wake of new appointments and to accommodate those exceeding the upper age limit on daily wages.
Following Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on August 17 that those working in the temples will not be relieved, in the wake of appointment of persons from all castes in the temples in the state, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran warned of disciplinary action against the officials for noncompliance, if any.
None of the serving temple priests were eased out of their jobs to accommodate fresh appointees belonging to all castes and if the contrary was demonstrated with proof, appropriate action would be taken, Stalin had told the state Assembly on Tuesday following allegations from some sections in this regard.
