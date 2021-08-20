Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,702 cases, 29 deaths

HR & CE officials told to follow CM’s instruction on TN temple priests

The HR & CE department has directed officials to strictly adhere to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s assurance that no serving priests were relieved from temples in the wake of new appointments and to accommodate those exceeding the upper age limit on daily wages.

Following Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on August 17 that those working in the temples will not be relieved, in the wake of appointment of persons from all castes in the temples in the state, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran warned of disciplinary action against the officials for noncompliance, if any.

None of the serving temple priests were eased out of their jobs to accommodate fresh appointees belonging to all castes and if the contrary was demonstrated with proof, appropriate action would be taken, Stalin had told the state Assembly on Tuesday following allegations from some sections in this regard.

