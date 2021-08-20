scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,702 cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Latest News Live Updates: A party release said the memorandum detailed the ruling DMK’s “misuse of government machinery” and its “corruption, collection and vendetta.”

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 20, 2021 9:17:24 am
A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in fresh infections with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 25,95,935, the health department said. The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,892 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,41,432, leaving 19,864 active infections, a bulletin said.

Amid a two-day boycott against the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings by the AIADMK, AIADMK joint coordinator and leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator and deputy leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam submitted a five-page letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday, detailing the failure of the DMK government and elected representatives indulging in corruption.

Click here for more

The opposition AIADMK charged its rival with indulging in “corruption, collection and vendetta” and accused it of trying to cover-up its alleged non-performance in covid management by targeting its leaders. An AIADMK delegation led by its top leaders O Panneerselvam, the Coordinator and joint coordinator K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and presented a memorandum against the government.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on Covid-19, political updates and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

09:17 (IST)20 Aug 2021
HR & CE officials told to follow CM’s instruction on TN temple priests

The HR & CE department has directed officials to strictly adhere to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s assurance that no serving priests were relieved from temples in the wake of new appointments and to accommodate those exceeding the upper age limit on daily wages.

Following Stalin’s statement in the Assembly on August 17 that those working in the temples will not be relieved, in the wake of appointment of persons from all castes in the temples in the state, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran warned of disciplinary action against the officials for noncompliance, if any.

None of the serving temple priests were eased out of their jobs to accommodate fresh appointees belonging to all castes and if the contrary was demonstrated with proof, appropriate action would be taken, Stalin had told the state Assembly on Tuesday following allegations from some sections in this regard.

Read more

09:04 (IST)20 Aug 2021
TN records 1,702 Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,702 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 25,95,935. Among these, Chennai reported 193 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,42,010. The state recorded 29 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 34,639. A total of 1,892 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,41,432.

 
09:02 (IST)20 Aug 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Vanakkam Chennai!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday charged its rival, the ruling DMK with indulging in “corruption, collection and vendetta” and accused it of trying to cover-up its alleged non-performance in covid management by targeting its leaders. An AIADMK delegation led by its top leaders O Panneerselvam, the Coordinator and joint coordinator K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and presented a memorandum against the government.

READ | AIADMK slams DMK over “corruption, collection and vendetta”

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced a set of contests and other initiatives ahead of ‘Madras Day’ on August 22, which celebrates the founding of the city 382 years ago. In a statement, the corporation said in a bid to celebrate the historically-significant day benefiting the public, initiatives like mass cleaning, contests for school and college students, and artists have been planned.

READ | Greater Chennai Corporation announces contests for Madras Day

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 18, 19 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X