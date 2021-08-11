Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,893 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-in vaccination centre, at MGM Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,893 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,79,130. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,40,063. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,367. A total of 1,930 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,24,400.

After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 55 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare” instead of engaging in “political vendetta”. In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with “false propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani”, the raids conducted today are condemnable.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday justified its order providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation exclusively for Vanniyars in the State. The Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 2021 was enacted in compliance with the Constitution and other applicable laws and on the basis of adequate data disclosed by the reports of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. As such, implementation of the impugned Act is not barred in any manner, the counter-affidavit filed by the State Chief Secretary, Law Secretary and the secretary of the BC, MBC Welfare department said.