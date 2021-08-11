scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,893 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 27 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 34,367.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 11, 2021 9:50:16 am
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-in vaccination centre, at MGM Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,893 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,79,130. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,40,063. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,367. A total of 1,930 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,24,400.

After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 55 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare” instead of engaging in “political vendetta”. In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with “false propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani”, the raids conducted today are condemnable.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday justified its order providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation exclusively for Vanniyars in the State. The Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 2021 was enacted in compliance with the Constitution and other applicable laws and on the basis of adequate data disclosed by the reports of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. As such, implementation of the impugned Act is not barred in any manner, the counter-affidavit filed by the State Chief Secretary, Law Secretary and the secretary of the BC, MBC Welfare department said.

Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, political updates and more through the day.

09:39 (IST)11 Aug 2021
'Focus on welfare, not vendetta': AIADMK to Tamil Nadu govt after raids on former minister

After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 60 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare” instead of engaging in “political vendetta”.

In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with “false propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani”, the raids conducted today are condemnable.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 60 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister. In a statement, the officials said they seized Rs 13,08,500/- documents related to land registrations, transport documents of business firms, fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 2 crore. Apart from this, the sleuths added that official records of corporations, electronic hard disks, and other incriminating documents were seized.

09:22 (IST)11 Aug 2021
TN reports 1,893 fresh cases, records 27 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,893 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,79,130. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,40,063. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,367.  A total of 1,930 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,24,400

Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 224 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai (209), Erode (169), Chengalpet (105). Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding three cases.

09:14 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Power to be suspended in parts of Chennai today

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi Thirumullavoyal: Shanthipuram, Manikandapuram, Kalaingar nagar, Balaji nagar, CTH road, Saravana nagar.

Villivakkam: Sidco 1 st block to 10 block, Nehru nagar, Ammankuttai, Balaramapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Thirunagar entire area, Venugopal street, Sivan koil entire area, North high court colony, Reddy st, Red-hills road entire areas and above surrounding areas.

Southperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Kumaran nagar, Balamurugan nagar, Part of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram, Kavarakullam.

Avadi Mittanamallee: Mittanamallee, Palavedu road, Sabi nagar, ICF colony, Muthapudupet, Periyar nagar.

Athipattu: Pudhu nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthmedu, KR palayam, Kattupalli Industrial, Kalanji, Kariyanmedu.

Avadi Paruthipet: Avadi TNHB Partially. Kumaran nagar, Ram nagar, Periyarnagar, Bharathinagar, Selvanagar, Chinnamannagar, Pattal st, Kamaraj nagar main road, 9 th & 10 th street, Budhar st, Karumariamman koil st.

09:12 (IST)11 Aug 2021
Vanakkam Chennai!

Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 55 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare” instead of engaging in “political vendetta”.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police on Tuesday launched searches at 52 places including the residence of former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister SP Velumani in connection with a corruption case against him.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr R Velraj (56) as the vice-chancellor of Anna University for three years. Velraj will be succeeding Prof MK Surappa, whose tenure ended this April. In his 33-year teaching career, Velraj has served as the director of the institute for energy studies, Anna University. He has also worked as the director of Anna University-FRG institute for computer-aided design and manufacturing.

For assistance on COVID-19-related queries and mental health support in Chennai, citizens can contact the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) COVID-19 helpline 044 46122300 or 044 25384520 | Citizens can also contact the general helpline 104, the 24-hour helplines 044 29510400 or 29510500 and the 24 x 7 mobile helplines 8754448477 or 9444340496 | Citizens can find the nearest GCC-facilitated COVID-19 fever clinic here | Find the nearest GCC vaccine centre here | For lodging rain-related complaints and assistance during the monsoon, citizens can contact the GCC's monsoon helplines 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24x7)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News August 9, 10 Highlights

