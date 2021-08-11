Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: TN records 1,893 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu recorded 1,893 positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 25,79,130. Among these, Chennai reported 209 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 5,40,063. The state recorded 27 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 34,367. A total of 1,930 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,24,400.
After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 55 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to "focus on public welfare" instead of engaging in "political vendetta". In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with "false propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani", the raids conducted today are condemnable.
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday justified its order providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation exclusively for Vanniyars in the State. The Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 2021 was enacted in compliance with the Constitution and other applicable laws and on the basis of adequate data disclosed by the reports of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. As such, implementation of the impugned Act is not barred in any manner, the counter-affidavit filed by the State Chief Secretary, Law Secretary and the secretary of the BC, MBC Welfare department said.
After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 60 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister, the AIADMK asked the DMK government to “focus on public welfare” instead of engaging in “political vendetta”.
In a joint statement, opposition leader and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Pannerselvam said they fear that the current DMK government is taking revenge on former AIADMK ministers and functionaries instead of focusing on public welfare. They said that with “false propaganda being continuously spread against SP Velumani”, the raids conducted today are condemnable.
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tuesday raided 60 properties linked to SP Velumani, the former Tamil Nadu municipal administration minister. In a statement, the officials said they seized Rs 13,08,500/- documents related to land registrations, transport documents of business firms, fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 2 crore. Apart from this, the sleuths added that official records of corporations, electronic hard disks, and other incriminating documents were seized.
Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 224 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai (209), Erode (169), Chengalpet (105). Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding three cases.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Avadi Thirumullavoyal: Shanthipuram, Manikandapuram, Kalaingar nagar, Balaji nagar, CTH road, Saravana nagar.
Villivakkam: Sidco 1 st block to 10 block, Nehru nagar, Ammankuttai, Balaramapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Thirunagar entire area, Venugopal street, Sivan koil entire area, North high court colony, Reddy st, Red-hills road entire areas and above surrounding areas.
Southperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Kumaran nagar, Balamurugan nagar, Part of Sholavaram, GNT Road Sholavaram, Kavarakullam.
Avadi Mittanamallee: Mittanamallee, Palavedu road, Sabi nagar, ICF colony, Muthapudupet, Periyar nagar.
Athipattu: Pudhu nagar, Cheppakkam, Mouthmedu, KR palayam, Kattupalli Industrial, Kalanji, Kariyanmedu.
Avadi Paruthipet: Avadi TNHB Partially. Kumaran nagar, Ram nagar, Periyarnagar, Bharathinagar, Selvanagar, Chinnamannagar, Pattal st, Kamaraj nagar main road, 9 th & 10 th street, Budhar st, Karumariamman koil st.
Vanakkam Chennai!
Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.