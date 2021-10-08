Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu breaches 5 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccines

Tamil Nadu Chennai live updates: The total number of people who have been administered with Covid-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu has breached the five crore mark with 64 per cent of people receiving the first dose, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday. As many as 50 lakh vaccines were in stock with the department for the fifth edition of the state-wide Mega Vaccination Camp scheduled to be held on October 10, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.
Meanwhile, In an important judgment, a Full Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday allowed authorities concerned to set up Micro Bio-disposable Units (Compost Centres) in a portion of parks or playgrounds. A specially constituted bench of Justices R Mahadevan, V Parthiban and P T Asha gave the ruling, while answering the important issue referred to it by the first bench, headed by the Chief Justice. The ruling was subject to certain conditions with regard to the maintenance of the compost yards.
In other news, The department of posts on Wednesday said all the customer-related forms would be made available in Tamil as well as English in Tamil Nadu. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan shared the letter he received from the chief postmaster general, Tamil Nadu circle, B Selvakumar on Twitter and wrote ‘Hindi imposition averted’. He said more than 40,000 forms used in 14,000 post offices in the state will be made available in Tamil as well as English within a month.
Also, Tamil Nadu Thursday added 1,390 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,74,233, while 27 more deaths took the toll to 35,734. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,487 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,21,986 leaving 16,513 active infections, a medical bulletin said. A total of 1,45,846 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,80,36,604.
“Till date, 5,01,30,323 beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine in government and private run health care facilities. As many as 3,73,18,608 people (64 per cent) of them have received first dose while 1,28,11,715 of them (22 per cent) were administered with second doses,” he said in a press release.
The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP Thursday organised a demonstration in front of 12 major temples in the state demanding the state government to allow the public to enter places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Earlier in a statement, state president K Annamalai had said he would lead the protest in Chennai and other senior leaders, including former Union minister and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, former BJP National Secretary H Raja, senior leader and MLA Nayinaar Nagendran, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and other leaders will spearhead the protests in other cities.
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.
Sholinganallur: Ezhil nagar entire area, Kannagi nagar (one part), VPG Avenue, Pillaiyar koil st, NGK Avenue, Secretariat colony, Mahatma Gandhi nagar, Karpaga vinayagar nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Ramalinga nagar, Injambakkam and above all surrounding areas.
Injambakkam: TNHB flats sholinganallur, School road.
Guindy: M.K.N Road, Alandur main road, Railway station Road, GST road, Madurai street, Erikarai and Adambakkam area, Velachery road, Officer colony, NGO colony, SBI colony and above all surrounding areas.
Annasalai: Annasalai, From Tamil Hindu office subway near to Spencer signal full areas. G.P road, Woods road, Club House road and above all surrounding areas.
Redhills : Padiyanallur, PT Moorthy nagar, Attanthangal, Part of Solaiyamman nagar.
