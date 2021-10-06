scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: Voting for first phase of rural local body polls in 9 districts begins

Chennai News Today Live Updates: As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts

Updated: October 6, 2021 9:16:06 am
The polling would be held from 7 am till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. (Representational image by Partha Paul)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The first phase of the rural local body polls in the nine new Tamil Nadu districts will be held today. Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. Around 1.1 lakh government employees will be part of the polling exercise.

As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The second phase of the polls will be held on October 9, Saturday. A total of 76,59,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases. Casual elections, to fill vacant posts, will be held in the other 28 districts also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as efforts to track down a suspected man-eater tiger, T23, continues in Mudumalai tiger reserve near Ooty, Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state forest department not to kill the animal. The court was hearing a petition filed by People for Cattle in India, which sought a direction to capture the tiger alive amid reports about an order issued by forest officials to hunt the animal that is believed to have killed three people in areas around the tiger reserve.

In other news, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Theni, Dindigul and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu today. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area, RMC said.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Live Updates: Here is live news and updates on the Covid-19 situation in the state, lockdown news, politics, entertainment, weather, culture and more.

09:15 (IST)06 Oct 2021
1.1 Lakh government employees deployed for rural local body polls

Around 1.1 lakh government employees will be part of the polling exercise today. State election commissioner V Palanikumar held a meeting with the district collectors of the concerned districts to make sure the guidelines issued by the commission are put in place. All polling booths had to be equipped with CCTV Cameras. More than 15,000 police officers have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the polls. Sensitive polling stations have been identified and additional forces are deployed to avert any untoward incident.

09:13 (IST)06 Oct 2021
Tamil Nadu: First phase of rural local body polls in 9 districts on Oct 6

The first phase of the rural local body polls in the nine new Tamil Nadu districts will be held today. As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi — and the campaign ended on Monday.

As efforts to track down a suspected man-eater tiger, T23, continues in Mudumalai tiger reserve near Ooty, Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state forest department not to kill the animal. The court was hearing a petition filed by People for Cattle in India, which sought a direction to capture the tiger alive amid reports about an order issued by forest officials to hunt the animal that is believed to have killed three people in areas around the tiger reserve.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said: “Don’t go for the kill immediately. It may not be a man-eater. It may have been misunderstood.”

A 46-year-old man from Konganapuarm town in Salem was arrested for killing his 14-year-old son who was suffering from cancer by injecting a drug after he could not bear the cost of treatment. Two others involved in the case were also arrested. The man, Periyasamy, is a daily wage labourer and he and his wife Sasikala had tried to provide treatment to the child but when his condition worsened, they could not bear to see him in pain and decided to go for mercy killing.

READ | Tamil Nadu: Father kills son after he fails to cover cancer treatment cost

The first phase of the rural local body polls in the nine new Tamil Nadu districts will be held on Wednesday. As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi — and the campaign ended on Monday.

The second phase of the polls will be held on October 9, Saturday. A total of 76,59,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases. Casual elections, to fill vacant posts, will be held in the other 28 districts also on Saturday. The polling would be held from 7 am till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. Around 1.1 lakh government employees will be part of the polling exercise.

