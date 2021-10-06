Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: Voting for first phase of rural local body polls in 9 districts begins

The polling would be held from 7 am till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. (Representational image by Partha Paul)

Tamil Nadu Chennai News Live Updates: The first phase of the rural local body polls in the nine new Tamil Nadu districts will be held today. Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms. Around 1.1 lakh government employees will be part of the polling exercise.

As per the state election commission, 79,433 candidates will be contesting for 23,998 posts in these nine districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The second phase of the polls will be held on October 9, Saturday. A total of 76,59,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases. Casual elections, to fill vacant posts, will be held in the other 28 districts also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as efforts to track down a suspected man-eater tiger, T23, continues in Mudumalai tiger reserve near Ooty, Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state forest department not to kill the animal. The court was hearing a petition filed by People for Cattle in India, which sought a direction to capture the tiger alive amid reports about an order issued by forest officials to hunt the animal that is believed to have killed three people in areas around the tiger reserve.

In other news, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Theni, Dindigul and Coimbatore districts of Tamilnadu today. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area, RMC said.