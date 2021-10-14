Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths; State declares holiday for schools on October 16

Chennai: People visit a flower market on the occasion of 'Ashtami' as part of the ongoing Navratri festival, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The ruling DMK maintained its winning streak in the two-phase local body elections in the nine newly created districts in Tamil Nadu trouncing the AIADMK, which had earlier suffered defeat in the April 6 Assembly election.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, who piloted his party to an impressive victory yet again, said the poll results were an endorsement of the DMK’s first five months in office, even as the opposition AIADMK alleged that its arch rival had “unleashed unprecedented violence” in the civic polls and won “through backdoor.”

The death of 57-year-old Govindarasu, a daily-wage labourer at a cashew processing unit owned by DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, came at the end of at least two rounds of torture on September 19, police sources said. After the case was transferred from the local police to the CB-CID, five employees of Ramesh’s cashew unit in Panruti, near Cuddalore, were arrested on Saturday, October 9, while the MP surrendered on Monday. On Wednesday, a judicial magistrate court in Cuddalore granted 24-hour custody of Ramesh to the investigating agency.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched the preliminary work to melt into 24 carat gold bars, the unutilised jewellery in the possession of the temples in the State.

Initially, the gold ornaments lying unutilised at the three renowned temples of Sri Karumariamman temple in Tiruverkadu, Sri Mariamman temple in Samayapuram and Sri Mariamman temple at Irukkankudi, will be melted and converted into gold bars for monetisation.

