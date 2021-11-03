scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Schools closed in 20 districts after heavy rains

Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 3, 2021 9:12:18 am
Thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur over most places in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: After heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state government declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and 19 other districts on Wednesday. The schools in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Karur will be closed today.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu. The department has said that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi & Delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a Rs 225.86 crore welfare assistance scheme for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in Tamil Nadu, and alleged that the previous AIADMK regime was not concerned about them.

In other news, a 45-year-old woman head constable was killed Tuesday after a huge tree came crashing down on her near the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at Fort St George Secretariat campus in Chennai. Another constable was injured in the incident.

Click here for more

The main opposition AIADMK will hold protests on November 9 in five districts to condemn the ruling DMK regime’s “indifference” in fighting for Tamil Nadu people’s rights on the Mullaperiyar issue.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: Schools in 20 districts closed; heavy rainfall predicted for five days; AIADMK protests on Mullaperiyar issue; TN government deploys medical teams to villages to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination drive. Follow latest news and updates here

09:12 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Schools closed in 20 districts after heavy rains

After heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state government declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and 19 other districts on Wednesday. The schools in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Karur will be closed today.

09:09 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Teachers welcome students arriving to attend classes at a school, in Chennai, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall predicted for next five days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. Whereas capital Chennai will experience cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in some areas in Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

The department said yesterday’s low-pressure area over Comorin and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast now lies over Comorin and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move northwest and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the time being.

CM M K Stalin opens Koyambedu, Velachery flyovers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated flyovers at Velachery and Koyambedu which are expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in Chennai during this Diwali season and beyond.

The 980-metre long Koyambedu flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai has been constructed at a cost of Rs 93.5 crore. The construction work of the flyover began in 2015 but due to various factors, including the heavy traffic flow along the arterial road, its completion got delayed. The officials hope that at least 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic would now shift to the flyover. Commuters in the areas around Vadapalani, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, MMDA Colony, Anna Nagar would be benefitted.

To ramp up Covid-19 vaccination drive, TN govt deploys medical teams in all villages

In a bid to ensure that Tamil Nadu becomes the first state in the country to vaccinate 100 per cent of its population with the first dose by the end of November, the state health department has now deployed medical teams to administer Covid-19 vaccines in all villages across the state.

The team comprising a doctor, nurse and healthcare personnel will visit the villages starting Tuesday. District officials will assist the team in making sure that the eligible population is inoculated.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are around 12,525 panchayats in Tamil Nadu and each has about six to seven hamlet villages around itself. About 80,000 villages are set to be covered under the initiative.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd