Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Schools closed in 20 districts after heavy rains

Teachers welcome students arriving to attend classes at a school, in Chennai, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. Whereas capital Chennai will experience cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in some areas in Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 30˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

The department said yesterday’s low-pressure area over Comorin and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast now lies over Comorin and its neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move northwest and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the time being.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated flyovers at Velachery and Koyambedu which are expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in Chennai during this Diwali season and beyond.

The 980-metre long Koyambedu flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai has been constructed at a cost of Rs 93.5 crore. The construction work of the flyover began in 2015 but due to various factors, including the heavy traffic flow along the arterial road, its completion got delayed. The officials hope that at least 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic would now shift to the flyover. Commuters in the areas around Vadapalani, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, MMDA Colony, Anna Nagar would be benefitted.

In a bid to ensure that Tamil Nadu becomes the first state in the country to vaccinate 100 per cent of its population with the first dose by the end of November, the state health department has now deployed medical teams to administer Covid-19 vaccines in all villages across the state.

The team comprising a doctor, nurse and healthcare personnel will visit the villages starting Tuesday. District officials will assist the team in making sure that the eligible population is inoculated.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said there are around 12,525 panchayats in Tamil Nadu and each has about six to seven hamlet villages around itself. About 80,000 villages are set to be covered under the initiative.