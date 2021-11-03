Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Schools closed in 20 districts after heavy rains

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: After heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state government declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and 19 other districts on Wednesday. The schools in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Karur will be closed today.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu. The department has said that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi & Delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a Rs 225.86 crore welfare assistance scheme for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in Tamil Nadu, and alleged that the previous AIADMK regime was not concerned about them.
In other news, a 45-year-old woman head constable was killed Tuesday after a huge tree came crashing down on her near the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at Fort St George Secretariat campus in Chennai. Another constable was injured in the incident.
The main opposition AIADMK will hold protests on November 9 in five districts to condemn the ruling DMK regime’s “indifference” in fighting for Tamil Nadu people’s rights on the Mullaperiyar issue.
