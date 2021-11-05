scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: 945 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin visits village of Narikuravar tribe

Tamil Nadu Live Updates Today: Tambaram, the gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu is now a municipal corporation and an ordinance was promulgated to this effect, the state government said in Chennai on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 5, 2021 10:02:30 am
Visiting their houses, Stalin interacted with their families and also inspected tenements of Narikuravars and Irulars and discussed augmentation of amenities in their neighbourhoods. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Days after a ‘Narikuravar’ woman narrated the discrimination against her community, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited her neighbourhood and that of Irula tribes at a village near Chennai on Thursday, and gave away pattas (land allotment certificate), ration cards, loans and other kinds of assistance to 282 beneficiaries, and orders for taking up development work in their area, all at an estimated cost of about Rs 4.53 crore.

Meanwhile, Tambaram, the gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu is now a municipal corporation and an Ordinance was promulgated to this effect, the state government said in Chennai on Thursday. The move follows the recent announcement of Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru in the Assembly that Tambaram municipality and adjoining four municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats would be merged to form a city municipal corporation.

In other news, the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre which came into immediate effect.

In other news, the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre which came into immediate effect.

On the Covid-19 front, Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 945 positive cases, the fourth day the state has reported less than 1,000 infections. TN’s caseload is 27,06,493. The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals, and in total, 26,59,407 people have recovered.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates Today: Tamil Nadu records 945 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths; MK Stalin visits village of Narikuravar tribe, after nomadic woman raised voice against discrimination; Chennai’s southern gateway, Tambaram now a municipal corporation; Follow latest news and updates here

10:02 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Chennai’s southern gateway, Tambaram now a municipal corporation

Tambaram, the gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu is now a municipal corporation and an ordinance was promulgated to this effect, the state government said in Chennai on Thursday.

The move follows the recent announcement of Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru in the Assembly that Tambaram municipality and adjoining four municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats would be merged to form a city municipal corporation.

09:38 (IST)05 Nov 2021
MK Stalin visits village of Narikuravar tribe, after nomadic woman raised voice against discrimination

Days after a ‘Narikuravar’ woman narrated the discrimination against her community, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited her neighbourhood and that of Irular tribes at a village near here on Thursday and gave away pattas (land allotment certificate), ration cards, loans and other kinds of assistance to 282 beneficiaries and orders for taking up development work in their area, all at an estimated cost of about Rs 4.53 crore.

Stalin, who gave away the assistance accepted the invitation of beneficiaries, Bhawani and Ashwini to visit their tenements. Visiting their houses, Stalin interacted with their families and also inspected tenements of Narikuravars and Irulars and discussed augmentation of amenities in their neighbourhoods.

09:34 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu reports 945 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 945 positive cases, the fourth day the state has reported less than 1,000 infections. The state's caseload is 27,06,493. The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals, and in total, 26,59,407 people have recovered. Fifteen people, meanwhile, succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll up to 36,191, a government bulletin said. (PTI)

09:26 (IST)05 Nov 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!

Welcome to today’s live blog. We bring to you the latest news on Covid-19, politics, features, entertainment, sports, weather, art and culture from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow our live blog and @ie_chennai to stay up to date with what’s happening in the state.

Chennai: Sarvodaya Girls hostel students burn firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_03_2021_000167A)

Tambaram, the gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu is now a municipal corporation and an ordinance was promulgated to this effect, the state government said in Chennai on Thursday. The move follows the recent announcement of Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru in the Assembly that Tambaram municipality and adjoining four municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats would be merged to form a city municipal corporation.

“Considering the rapid pace of urbanisation in the state, it is imperative to reorganise the urban local bodies,” an explanatory statement published in the state gazette said.

The Thanjavur police on Wednesday seized 200kg of ganja, worth around Rs 1 crore, from an ambulance. Based on a tip-off, the police carried out vehicle checks and found five gunny bags in a private ambulance. When opened, the bags were found full of ganja.

According to the police, the ambulance had been carrying the ganja from Andhra Pradesh. The driver, Marcel Terrance Raja (32), has been running the ambulance for the past 15 years. He had been involved in illegal businesses for the past two-three months, officers said.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr Ramadoss said that his party will not rest until the 10.5% sub-reservation for the Vanniyar community within the 20% quota for the Most Backward Class (MBC) in government jobs and education is restored. The reaction came after the Madras High Court quashed the Vanniyar quota on Monday. Ramadoss claimed that the Vanniyar community had fallen behind in terms of education and employment.

In a letter addressed to youths from the Vanniyar community, he said: “We have just lost a territory, not the war. We have not been defeated, it has been announced that we have been defeated, that’s all. The Madras High Court verdict is not beyond criticism, there are many holes in this.”

