Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: 945 new Covid-19 cases; Stalin visits village of Narikuravar tribe

Visiting their houses, Stalin interacted with their families and also inspected tenements of Narikuravars and Irulars and discussed augmentation of amenities in their neighbourhoods. (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Days after a ‘Narikuravar’ woman narrated the discrimination against her community, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited her neighbourhood and that of Irula tribes at a village near Chennai on Thursday, and gave away pattas (land allotment certificate), ration cards, loans and other kinds of assistance to 282 beneficiaries, and orders for taking up development work in their area, all at an estimated cost of about Rs 4.53 crore.

Meanwhile, Tambaram, the gateway to Chennai from southern Tamil Nadu is now a municipal corporation and an Ordinance was promulgated to this effect, the state government said in Chennai on Thursday. The move follows the recent announcement of Minister for Municipal Administration, K N Nehru in the Assembly that Tambaram municipality and adjoining four municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats would be merged to form a city municipal corporation.

In other news, the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday announced reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre which came into immediate effect.

On the Covid-19 front, Tamil Nadu Thursday reported 945 positive cases, the fourth day the state has reported less than 1,000 infections. TN’s caseload is 27,06,493. The active number of cases dropped to 10,895 with 1,047 patients getting discharged following treatment in various hospitals, and in total, 26,59,407 people have recovered.