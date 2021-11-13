Chennai Tamil Nadu Live Updates: State records 812 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Friday recorded 812 new Covid-19 cases and 8 related fatalities. Three districts reported zero cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. Chennai, with 114 fresh cases, and Coimbatore, with 108, are the only districts that saw more than 100 cases. The state’s cumulative count currently stands at 27,13,216.
Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man, who runs a children’s home in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing minor children, Aladi police said. The accused, identified as Jesudass Raja, also serves as the correspondent of a private school at Virudachalam in the district.
Also, opposing the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya, over 200 advocates of the High Court have signed a representation to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, and the Supreme Court Collegium, seeking to reconsider the decision to shift Banerjee.
In other news, a private school teacher has been booked by Coimbatore Police for allegedly sexually assaulting and abetting the suicide of a Class 12 student. The victim died by suicide on Thursday evening, when her parents were away from home.
During the heavy rains through the week here and other regions of Tamil Nadu not only inflatable boats, but preparedness, determination and presence of mind came in handy for personnel including policemen and women, civic and forest workers who rescued people, animals and snakes.
When a resident here was about to be washed away in floods, being caught in a gush of whirling flood water amid pounding rains, alert armed reserve police personnel rescued him despite challenges and by sheer determination. It later emerged that the rescued man, identified as Sudhakar of Pulianthope area had tried to save another man, 40-year old Ezhumalai from being carried away by strong water currents. Ezhumalai, however, could not be saved despite efforts and he lost his life.
Opposing the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya, over 200 advocates of the Madras High Court have signed a representation to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana and the Supreme Court Collegium, seeking to reconsider the decision to shift CJ Banerjee.
The representation, dated November 11, addressed to the Chief Justice with copies to other collegium members, described the transfer proposal as a “punitive measure” against “an honest and fearless judge.” The representation, running to 12 pages, was signed by 237 advocates, including senior advocates R Vaigai and V Prakash. Advocates NGR Prasad and Sudha Ramalingam among others had also signed the letter.
Holding that the state-run power utility, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) has encroached upon a water body, the Madras High Court on Friday directed it to remove within a fortnight, the debris and other waste materials dumped into the Kosasthalai river in the northern part of the city.
The court directed TANGEDCO to expeditiously remove all the foreign materials from the site and obtain a certificate from the PWD engineer, exercising jurisdiction over the area, to the effect that no debris or rubbish or other constructed materials have been left in the waterbody.
"There is no dispute that TANGEDCO, which is an extension of the state government, encroached into a waterbody and orders of court required such encroachment to be removed," the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said. (PTI)
