Chennai Tamil Nadu Live Updates: State records 812 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

With 8 deaths including 2 in private hospitals and 6 in government facilities, the toll increased to 36,259. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Friday recorded 812 new Covid-19 cases and 8 related fatalities. Three districts reported zero cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. Chennai, with 114 fresh cases, and Coimbatore, with 108, are the only districts that saw more than 100 cases. The state’s cumulative count currently stands at 27,13,216.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man, who runs a children’s home in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing minor children, Aladi police said. The accused, identified as Jesudass Raja, also serves as the correspondent of a private school at Virudachalam in the district.

Also, opposing the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya, over 200 advocates of the High Court have signed a representation to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, and the Supreme Court Collegium, seeking to reconsider the decision to shift Banerjee.

In other news, a private school teacher has been booked by Coimbatore Police for allegedly sexually assaulting and abetting the suicide of a Class 12 student. The victim died by suicide on Thursday evening, when her parents were away from home.