Chennai Tamil Nadu Live Updates: State records 812 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Saturday, November 13, 2021
Updated: November 13, 2021 10:27:50 am
With 8 deaths including 2 in private hospitals and 6 in government facilities, the toll increased to 36,259. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Live Updates:  Tamil Nadu Friday recorded 812 new Covid-19 cases and 8 related fatalities. Three districts reported zero cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. Chennai, with 114 fresh cases, and Coimbatore, with 108, are the only districts that saw more than 100 cases. The state’s cumulative count currently stands at 27,13,216.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man, who runs a children’s home in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing minor children, Aladi police said. The accused, identified as Jesudass Raja, also serves as the correspondent of a private school at Virudachalam in the district.

Also, opposing the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya, over 200 advocates of the High Court have signed a representation to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, and the Supreme Court Collegium, seeking to reconsider the decision to shift Banerjee.

In other news, a private school teacher has been booked by Coimbatore Police for allegedly sexually assaulting and abetting the suicide of a Class 12 student. The victim died by suicide on Thursday evening, when her parents were away from home.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Today Live News: In Chennai, 2,699 people from rain-hit areas are currently in 44 relief centres; Class 12 girl dies by suicide, teacher booked; Man who runs children’s home held for sexually harassing minor girls; Follow this space for live updates:

10:27 (IST)13 Nov 2021
From people to snakes, rescue galore in Tamil Nadu amid intense rains

10:15 (IST)13 Nov 2021
Madras High Court advocates protest against proposal to transfer CJ Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court, write to CJI

Opposing the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya, over 200 advocates of the Madras High Court have signed a representation to the Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana and the Supreme Court Collegium, seeking to reconsider the decision to shift CJ Banerjee.

The representation, dated November 11, addressed to the Chief Justice with copies to other collegium members, described the transfer proposal as a “punitive measure” against “an honest and fearless judge.” The representation, running to 12 pages, was signed by 237 advocates, including senior advocates R Vaigai and V Prakash. Advocates NGR Prasad and Sudha Ramalingam among others had also signed the letter.

10:11 (IST)13 Nov 2021
TNEB told to remove debris in Kosasthalai river within fortnight

Holding that the state-run power utility, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) has encroached upon a water body, the Madras High Court on Friday directed it to remove within a fortnight, the debris and other waste materials dumped into the Kosasthalai river in the northern part of the city.

The court directed TANGEDCO to expeditiously remove all the foreign materials from the site and obtain a certificate from the PWD engineer, exercising jurisdiction over the area, to the effect that no debris or rubbish or other constructed materials have been left in the waterbody.

"There is no dispute that TANGEDCO, which is an extension of the state government, encroached into a waterbody and orders of court required such encroachment to be removed," the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said. (PTI)

09:53 (IST)13 Nov 2021
Tamil Nadu records 812 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Tamil Nadu Friday recorded 812 new Covid-19 cases and 8 related fatalities. Three districts reported zero cases, according to a bulletin from the state government. Chennai, with 114 fresh cases, and Coimbatore, with 108, are the only districts that saw more than 100 cases. The state’s cumulative count currently stands at 27,13,216.

During the heavy rains through the week here and other regions of Tamil Nadu not only inflatable boats, but preparedness, determination and presence of mind came in handy for personnel including policemen and women, civic and forest workers who rescued people, animals and snakes. When a resident here was about to be washed away in floods, being caught in a gush of whirling flood water amid pounding rains, alert armed reserve police personnel rescued him despite challenges and by sheer determination.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who visited the rain-battered districts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on Friday sprang a surprise by briefly stopping to sip tea and interact with the public. Also, he interacted with sanitary workers involved in clearing the silt in the inundated areas.

Like Chennai, both the neighbouring districts were battered by the rains which inundated several areas. The administration launched prompt measures to evacuate the affected people to relief camps and in bailing out water from the marooned areas.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said 56 of 84 water tanks in the Union territory have reached their full capacities owing to the recent rainfall. He added that Puducherry has received 184.1 cm rainfall till now this year, while it usually gets annual rainfall measuring 130 cm. The chief minister said 15 cm rainfall was recorded in the last two to three days and cabinet ministers, MLAs have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide relief measures.

While addressing media persons, Rangasamy said around 1,000 hectares of paddy crop have got submerged in Puducherry and Karaikal. He added that as many as 25 houses have also been damaged owing to incessant rains.

